Good morning. Today’s edition covers President Trump’s historic trip to Israel, the Government Shutdown, new J6 pipe bomb evidence and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

24 The Lord bless thee, and keep thee:

25 The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

26 The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.

Numbers 6:24-26

U.S. NEWS

Happy Columbus Day, which President Trump just made great again! Unfortunately, this year’s Columbus Day parade in New York had to be canceled due to inclement weather (how did the Democrats get control of the government’s weather machine?) But organizers promise it will be back bigger and better than ever next year. By the way, if you are in the path of that nor’easter storm along the upper East Coast, please take precautions and keep a close eye on the weather news.

As an antidote to all the past few years of woke Columbus-bashing, here’s an informative article by Roger Stone about not only Columbus’ accomplishments, but major contributions to the USA by Italians and Italian-Americans. We wonder if the leftists who toppled Columbus statues realized that they were insulting an immigrant ethnic group?

PS – Thanks to Instapundit for reminding us that it’s also Indigenous People’s Day.

A Weekend of Mass Shootings: There were two tragic mass shootings over the weekend. One came in the small town of Leland, Mississippi, after a homecoming football game, with a reported six people killed and 10 injured.

And early Sunday morning, four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a shooting at a popular bar near Hilton Head, South Carolina, which was hosting a high school reunion. As of this writing, police are still searching for suspects in both shootings. We hope you’ll join us in praying for the victims and for the police to find and arrest the shooters.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Trump stops the Democrats: The partial government shutdown continues, and Democrats are trying hard to convince voters that it’s the Republicans’ fault that the Democrats keep voting against a GOP resolution to keep the government funded and open. But if Democrats hoped to force Republicans to knuckle under to their demands for vast new spending by starving our military members, President Trump is blocking them.

Trump said he had identified funds (presumably from tariffs) to get active duty military members and National Guard troops their October 15th monthly paychecks and ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “PAY OUR TROOPS.” He said on Truth Social that he would not allow Democrats “to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.” Incidentally, there were reports of military families having to apply for food stamps, but since their next check isn’t even due until Wednesday, we assume that means they’re already criminally underpaid.

Trump added that thousands of federal workers are already going without pay because of the shutdown. We figure that must hurt Chuck Schumer more than it does Trump, since Trump is using this opportunity to fire entire government agencies.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are showing their deep concern for those hurt by the shutdown by hosting a fundraiser and wine tasting at a luxury retreat in Napa Valley. Try the Marie Antoinette Merlot, it has notes of both bread and cake.

INTERNATIONAL

Photo credit: Jerusalem Post

Historic Day: President Trump was in Israel Monday to address the Knesset, and he will later visit Egypt to oversee the first phase of his Gaza peace plan. This is a fast-breaking story, so here’s a link to a Fox News page that posts continuous updates.

Here’s a link to streaming video of President Trump’s welcome to Israel’s Knesset and his speech.

And here’s Breitbart’s write-up with multiple video clips.

This morning, the 20 surviving hostages were released.

In exchange, Israel released over 1700 Palestinians who weren’t involved in the October 7th attacks, as well as 250 terrorists, some of them among “the worst of the worst” who committed atrocities on October 7th. While it might have been deemed necessary to reach a peace agreement, this is part of the deal that grinds our gears. After World War II, we didn’t let the Nazis go back to making bratwurst and plotting more attacks; we hunted them to the ends of the Earth for decades and prosecuted them. Let’s hope the Mossad is keeping an eye on them, so to speak.

Some highlights from the Knesset event:

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Trump would become the first non-Israeli to receive the Israel Prize, the nation’s highest civilian honor. He said much of the world had swallowed Hamas propaganda and was pressuring Israel to give up, when Trump was elected President and everything changed overnight. Well, not “everything” – gullible people who believe terrorist propaganda are ever with us (see “Queers for Palestine”) – but what mattered changed.

(Trump later ad-libbed to the President of Israel, “Why don’t you give him a pardon?”, pointing to Netanyahu, who has been the target of questionable government legal attacks that must seem very familiar to Trump.)

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said to all the pro-Palestinian protesters around the world, “You were deceived. Propaganda experts funded by terror money manipulated you. Now that the war is stopped, you have time and a chance to go and learn the facts.” Lapid said there was no “genocide,” that Israel was dealing with one of the most complicated military situations ever, against an enemy that thought nothing of hiding behind civilians and blowing up their own children for a photo op. He added, “The truth is that a democratic state was attacked by a fanatical terrorist organization. 1,200 people were killed in one day, women were raped, babies were burned alive, and all the while they played with your minds, selling you the absurd idea that supporting Islamic terror is somehow a liberal value.”

We join his hope that these people will stop, think and learn, but we suspect that they’ll just move on to whatever the next fashionable stupid leftwing cause is. For proof, we offer two words: “Greta Thunberg.”

Two far-left, pro-Palestine Knesset members were quickly thrown out when they began shouting during Trump’s speech. We didn’t know that Israel’s parliament had Democrats. Trump calmly waited, then complemented the security people on their efficiency.

We also loved Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana’s introduction of the US Ambassador to Israel as “my dear friend and my absolute favorite rock star, Mike Huckabee.” We can only imagine how gratified Amb. Huckabee must feel to see this day, coming less than 10 months after Trump’s inauguration, and after he walked away from a hugely successful career to answer God’s call to help the people of Israel.

Asked by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to describe the feeling in Israel, Amb. Huckabee replied, “Elation, excitement, gratitude toward President Trump and toward Prime Minister Netanyahu. But everyone here clearly feels a sigh of relief, the likes of which I have not seen; it hasn’t been here in two years. We have a chance for an unprecedented level of realignment and genuine, long-lasting peace in the Middle East.”

In his speech, President Trump said, “The sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace.” He urged Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence,” and concentrate on building their people up and not tearing Israel down. He also urged all Middle East nations to join the Abraham Accords and establish peaceful relations with Israel that will benefit both sides. Here are more details on all the wheeling and dealing that it took to bring so many opposing factions into agreement.

This all brings up an interesting question: After decades of attacks on Israel amid a culture of Jew hatred taught from the cradle up, how did Trump accomplish what nobody else could? Maybe it’s because previous Administrations approached the problem like politicians, believing that speeches and peace treaties solve deeply-embedded problems. Remember when Obama acted as if he’d solved a problem just because he gave a speech about it?

But Trump, a non-politician, knows that talk is cheap and agreements can be ripped up as soon as one side decides it’s to their advantage. As a business leader, he set about fixing the problem for real on two fronts: he brought players who could be reasoned with (Saudi Arabia, Qatar) to the table by showing them how they would benefit…and he obliterated any opposition that refused to be reasoned with (Goodbye, Iranian nuke program!) It left Hamas isolated with no more state backing for their terrorism.

As he said in his speech, all his life is about making deals, and he’s good at it. He added that Israel should also welcome Iran to join if they renounce terrorism, stop threatening their neighbors and recognize Israel’s right to exist. He said, “We are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision Iran ever made.” He assured the Israelis that Iran may say they don’t want to make a deal, but they want to make a deal.

INVESTIGATIONS

UPDATES: monitoring of legislators’ phones by Biden’s FBI; new J6 pipe bomb evidence

As you know from last week, Biden’s FBI, doing the bidding of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith by authority of the (laughable) subpoena granted by his DC grand jury, monitored the calling history of a number of GOP legislators. Under the wide-ranging investigation code-named “Arctic Frost,” Smith was spying on the origin and recipient of every call, the duration of the calls, and the geographical location of the callers.

Since the news broke, liberal news outlets have either ignored it or tried to brush it off as standard procedure for “special counsel” investigations. But Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and others who’d been spied on have been making the rounds of talk shows to help viewers understand the huge significance of this. One of those shows was “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo; her guest was Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty. Sen. Hagerty said this wasn’t the first time he’d been spied on.

When he was Trump’s finance chair during Trump’s first campaign, he explained, he had the occasion to go to Trump Tower after Trump’s victory, and “we were surveilled there” by the Obama FBI. (Recall that story and Trump’s tweet about being spied on at Trump Tower, which many dismissed at the time.)

