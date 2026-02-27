Hillary Clinton did finally testify behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, on Thursday. President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify on Friday. Both were subpoenaed to answer questions about what they know of the late Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Even though the depositions are behind closed doors, a camera was rolling and the transcripts, at least, are expected to be made available to the public shortly.

We think it makes sense to look at both depositions together, to compare-and-contrast after Bill has given his. Hillary insisted in a press conference after her hearing that she couldn’t really offer anything, that she couldn’t recall ever meeting Epstein, blah blah blah. She complained that the questioning was repetitious and that they asked the same things over and over. (Actually, being a lawyer, she knows good and well they have reasons for doing that.) But there’s some reason why committee members want both Bill and Hillary’s versions. As Texas Rep. Pete Sessions told Newsmax on Thursday, “This is like a puzzle, and you’ve got to put the pieces together.”

Sessions also said that “I don’t remember” responses “are not going to fly,” because the committee has corroborated details from flight logs and witness accounts.

So we’ll have much more to say later, after both depositions are in the can. In the meantime, for your listening pleasure, here’s Paul Shanklin’s classic song parody of Mrs. Clinton singing “Try To Remember” while sitting before a different congressional committee years ago, when she was already known for not being able to recall anything. Her mind was (and is) “Jello.” Rush Limbaugh fans will have no trouble recalling this!

On Thursday, in a must-see segment, Sean Hannity touched on both the FBI spying and Hillary’s deposition. Here’s committee chair James Comer commenting on Hillary’s performance in answering certain questions, many of them having to do with Epstein and Maxwell’s donations to Clinton entities such as the Clinton Global Initiative, and explaining why committee members were asking the same questions over and over. There’s a method to the madness, and Hillary, as an attorney herself, knows that very well.

And in one extra bit of news that really is unimportant but that people will be talking about, Hillary’s deposition was temporarily paused because Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of Hillary inside the hearing room to podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted it on X. This was a closed-door hearing, though Hillary is on record as WANTING cameras, and Boebert shouldn’t have caused such a distraction, but this is much ado about nothing.

