Today's newsletter has a reading time of 13 minutes.

4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, 5 Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 KJV

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5 NIV

SIX MORE WEEKS: Today is Groundhog Day, and at the 140th annual celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil reportedly saw his shadow, meaning there will be six more weeks of winter. Never mind that; we want to know his secrets for living to 140.

A PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN: As we expected, there’s a partial government shutdown due to Congressional Democrats’ demands to slash DHS funding. There was a deal to fund the government and make that a separate bill, but Democrats who are rabid about defunding ICE balked. Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson predicts that a stopgap funding bill will pass by at least Tuesday,

Until then, we’ll have to bravely stagger on without nonessential government agencies. Is it possible to have Congress declared one of those?

IRAN: The situation in Iran remains murky, but there are reports that Washington and Jerusalem now consider attacks on Iran over the mass murder of protesters to be a matter of when not if. Breitbart.com has more on what is known, or at least the speculation.

ICE PROTESTS CONTINUE (IN BLUE STATES): Over the weekend, the anti-ICE protests continued, but pardon us if we point out that they were almost entirely in deep blue areas like Minneapolis, New York City and Seattle. And the descriptions of “hundreds of protesters” doesn’t sound like that big a groundswell in a nation of nearly 350 million people.

Some of the protests are almost absurdly self-defeating, like those that seek to tie up Target store clerks and annoy people who are trying to check out, just because Target allegedly let ICE agents use their bathrooms. Or the invasion of churches, like the Don Lemon fiasco, which apparently inspired some radicals to invade a New York synagogue, where they cursed a Democratic Representative for voting with Republicans to fund the DHS. They also handed him diapers and kneepads. His Jello-spined response to the outrageous invasion of his place of worship: he apologized and promised to change his vote.

In other anti-ICE news, police leaders in Los Angeles and Seattle announced that they refuse to comply with the idiotic orders from Democrat politicians that interfere with federal officers doing their jobs.

Leftists allegedly managed to discover the names of two ICE officers involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti and released them online to dox them and threaten their lives. We pray for their safety and will not repeat their names here, except to note that it was great to read the consternation from the leftists upon discovering that both of their alleged “white supremacist Nazi” objects of hate have Hispanic names.

And this is a very interesting story that answers the question, “How can these protesters spend so much time interfering with ICE? Don’t they have jobs?” Apparently, some of them do have six-figure jobs, and their job is protesting.

HILLARY SPEAKS OUT…ON MORALITY: The Atlantic magazine published an essay by Hillary Clinton condemning the failure of Christian morality by Trump supporters. Speaking as Trump supporters and Christians, may we say that we are indeed chastened to learn that we do not live up to the high standards of morality set by the woman who created the Russiagate hoax that divided a nation, undermined a presidency and cost taxpayers $30 million in pointless investigations. We also stand humbled before the superior morality of the woman who destroyed evidence on her email servers and got off scot-free; who said of the deaths of American heroes in Benghazi on her watch, “At this point, what difference does it make,” then blamed it on a YouTube video maker; who threatened women Bill allegedly sexually exploited to keep them quiet; and who chortled, “We came, we saw, he died” at the killing of Libya’s leader, which was followed by a descent into bloody chaos for that nation. And all without ever uttering a word of apology or remorse, which shows real strength of character.

We can also tell she is superior to us in her moral standing by the fact that the nickname given to her by the people of Arkansas has the term “Lady” in it: “The Lady Macbeth of Little Rock.”

We could go on and on like this…and on and on and on (she’s given us a LOT of material)…but we’ll just refer you to this terrific article by Kevin McCullough at Townhall.com, comparing Hillary to our current First Lady. Spoiler alert: It’s no contest.

MELANIA: Speaking of Melania Trump, the documentary “Melania” opened in theaters Friday. There was a huge campaign by the left to destroy it before it came out, which included defacing posters, false claims of empty theaters and people being paid to see it; and vicious reviews comparing it to Nazi propaganda (one critic actually admitted he’d written it before even seeing it; we suspect he’s not the only one.) Despite that, it ranked third at the box office, earning $7 million, the best opening for a documentary since Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert movie. And that’s during a weekend when many people who might want to see it in the South were dealing with the winter storm and power outages.

For a stark illustration of the yawning chasm between the leftist media/movie industry and regular Americans, the movie’s critics’ score at RottenTomatoes.com is 10% positive, while the audience score is 99% positive. Instapundit has a good roundup of the news on the film.

NOTE From HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder: Laura and I went to see this film on Friday, and I think I can give you an objective critique. Admittedly, it starts a little slow, and the time spent showing all the detail work that went into creating Melania’s Inaugural wardrobe was probably more interesting to female viewers than men.

But interest picked up considerably once we got into everything that goes on behind the scenes preparing for a Presidential Inaugural. We got a very rare inside look at Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower, Blair House and the White House, and the many dedicated people that it takes to keep things running smoothly and safely. We also learn a lot about Melania herself, a notoriously private person who understandably is super-protective of her family, given the levels of hatred and vitriol (and even bullets) aimed at them.

We see her devotion to helping children, her astounding attention to details (everything from each stitch of her Inaugural suit to the menu and place settings at the Inaugural dinner.) She seems to work tirelessly, while dealing with constant curveballs from Jimmy Carter’s death and state funeral to coping with the anniversary of her own mother’s passing. We see how much Donald Trump trusts and relies on her: in one scene, she sits in on a meeting and suggests a line for his Inaugural speech. When we later see him deliver it to applause, he turns and points at her in gratitude, and she smiles back. It’s an unexpected inside look at their relationship, and shows the warmth and mutual respect that the hostile media keep insisting doesn’t exist.

And as they said about Ginger Rogers, she does it all in high heels.

It may not be the greatest documentary ever made, but it is a fascinating look at one of the most misunderstood and unfairly maligned people in public life. It’s also worth seeing just for the backstage look at Kamala Harris’ face as she’s about to walk out with Joe Biden to swear in Trump as President. That got a laugh from the audience in our theater, which was pretty full.

If nothing else convinces you to see it in theaters, consider this: Every time someone buys a ticket, a liberal movie critic’s head explodes.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN: Friday, the Justice Department released what it said was 3 million pages of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein. Let’s go through them all page-by-page…

No, we’re just joking. We wouldn’t do that to you. Besides, the problem with all this stuff is what some of us warned about early on: The existence of a document doesn’t make its contents true. The government receives all kinds of wild claims and has to verify or dismiss them, and these files include tons of things that might or might not be true. One good example was a flurry of unsubstantiated claims about Trump and Epstein that came in just before the presidential election and were dismissed. Of course, Trump haters are now like JFK conspiracy theorists, and they’ll consider the lack of evidence to be more proof of the cover-up.

We’re not going to recount all the muck in these documents, but here’s a recap of some of the more famous names and the claims about them. The Bill Gates story is particularly gross.

One of the worst things about this rush to release everything is that the DOJ mistakenly released the names of at least 43 alleged Epstein victims unredacted. That’s an inexcusable error, even if they were given an impossible task of vetting millions of documents in a brief time.

INVESTIGATIONS: UPDATE: What was turned up in FBI raid on “Election Hub” in Fulton County?

As you know from reports last week out of Fulton County, Georgia, the FBI hauled away over 700 boxes of ballots and other related materials from the 2020 election, the consequence of a criminal search warrant of the county’s “Election Hub” issued by the Department of Justice. Some areas of the facility were reportedly marked off with crime scene tape.

According to an update from Just The News, the search “was focused on finding evidence of possible fraud under statutes covering the conduct of election workers in the state’s largest metropolitan area.”

The raid seemed out of the blue, but courts are expected in the coming days to release the affidavit that was filed by FBI agents to get the warrant. Then we’ll have a better idea of what prompted it.

The warrant itself is still under seal, but according to sources who have seen it, it cites Title 52 of the U.S. Code, which covers the conduct of election workers regarding preserving records of elections and the way ballots are issued and counted.

The federal law invoked by the DOJ seems cut-and-dried. It applies to anyone who “knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process by A) the procurement or submission of voter registration applications that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious or fraudulent under the laws in which the election is held; or B) the procurement, casting or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of of the State in which the election is held.”

The same 700 boxes of documents taken by the DOJ were, to quote Just The News, “also the focus of a civil case against Fulton County involving the Georgia State Elections Board and the U.S. Justice Department.” That must be the suit filed December 12 by the DOJ, the one seeking records related to the 2020 election. Members of the board insisted they’d been cooperating with the DOJ prior to the execution of that search warrant, but that appears not to be true, as they’d been in court to try to block the feds.

As we reported last week, the 2020 election irregularities prompted Gov. Brian Kemp in 2021 to file a complaint about the “sloppy” election processes in Fulton County. Just The News reports now that these irregularities were brought to light by Georgia citizen Joseph Rossi, who compared the audit tally sheets to ballot images and found discrepancies. Multiple reviews had already found significant problems with absentee ballot counts that included “duplicate tallies, math errors, and transposed data.” Kemp’s office did an analysis similar to Rossi’s and confirmed similar errors in the final audited tallies that Fulton County had reported to the state.

In fact, both the Rossi and Kemp reviews found two batches of absentee ballots in which every one of the 100 votes were given to Biden. What are the odds? Going by the ballot imaging, Biden really got 60 votes in one batch and 78 in the other. Yes, it’s true that Biden was the winner in those precincts either way one measured it, but here’s the big picture: Democrats benefit if they can shave off red votes in blue-leaning districts like these, here and there, because that won’t be noticed. Those votes add up.

Here’s Just The News’ story from that time, which is very good to look back at now.

Kemp’s letter, to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, identified multiple batches of ballots appearing to be counted twice. In fact, some of these duplicate counts were quite large. One image gave 745 more votes to Biden than the ballot images showed. That might not seem like much, but, again, a little here, a little there…

In one Fulton County precinct, the report was 950 votes for Biden and ZERO for Trump. Ya think?? These 100-percent Biden votes were supposedly from a batch of military absentee ballots. Really??

Both Kemp and Rossi examined the ballot images, and both found they were different from the official count: 92 for Biden and 6 for Trump.

In Kemp’s message to the Election Board, he felt compelled to say, “The purpose of this letter is to convey these inconsistencies to the Board and request them to be explained or corrected. To be clear, this letter does not purport to dispute or contest the outcome of the 2020 election” but only to “highlight inconsistencies.” Of course, if we were writing this letter, we’d be dispensing with that tired old “TO BE CLEAR” disclaimer. After all, the only reason these “inconsistencies” might have existed in the first place was to affect the outcome of the election.

And in that process, it sure looks as though some fine folks in Fulton County got disenfranchised in 2020, through an (intentionally?) messed-up process. With the 2026 midterm elections less than a year away, we’ve got to straighten this out and Make Elections Trustworthy Again. Otherwise, enough hard-headed Republicans will stay home to allow the worst of the worst to win, without cheating. (See stories elsewhere in today’s newsletter to see how lack of GOP participation is already causing this to happen.)

It’s not yet known if Georgia voters in 2020 REALLY elected Trump in their state. Biden was declared the winner in Georgia by only fewer than 12,000 votes, a margin of 0.23 percent. (The state went for Trump in 2024.) Kemp said in his 2021 letter that the state’s vote count might have been off by “several thousand votes.” It will take a full audit by the DOJ to get the complete picture.

The most shocking revelation about the 2020 election in Georgia came in December of last year, when Fulton County election officials admitted to the State Elections Board that tabulator tapes were not properly signed, in violation of state regulations. Without that check at the beginning and end of Election Day, there’s really no way to verify the count. Also, some of the tabulator tapes and other election documents had been misplaced.

Ann Brumbaugh, an attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registrations and Elections, came right out and admitted to the Board that “We do not dispute that the tapes were not signed. It was a violation of the rule. They should have done it.”

But she says that with new procedures in place and “enhanced” training for election workers, “the county has made significant changes to make sure it doesn’t happen again.” Well, isn’t that special? What about the election of 2020?

Another problem that needs to be examined by the DOJ: double-marked ballots, which Just The News discovered back in 2021 through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) filing. Fulton County election workers were allegedly manipulating ballots that had been rejected by tallying machines because they had been marked for two or more candidates in the same race, messed-up ballots that are supposed to be rejected as spoiled. “That procedure was ignored,” they report, “and many of those unqualified ballots were interpreted as cast for Biden.”

Just The News concludes that “...marks against Trump’s name were removed, and Joe Biden was chosen as the vote.”

