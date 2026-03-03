During Hillary Clinton’s behind-closed-doors testimony to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee last Thursday to answer questions related to the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, more than five hours of video was recorded. One would think Hillary would’ve been fine with publicity, as she’d been pushing, over many weeks of negotiation, for holding her hearing in public on live TV. It does seem to us, as sane and reasonable observers, that a private deposition recorded on video that would later be made public is the best of both worlds, offering the transparency of a public hearing without the torturous partisan grandstanding that invariably accompanies those.

At least at one point, Hillary managed to take full advantage of the video camera, feigning storming out after finding out that committee member Lauren Boebert had leaked a picture of her from inside the deposition room to podcaster Benny Johnson, who had posted it on X. As we’ve said before, this hearing had taken months to arrange and did not need the distraction of Boebert pulling something like that. Look at how it gave Hillary the opportunity to inject some drama and try to make the hearing about that instead of her testimony.

Question: if Hillary really had wanted a televised hearing, why was she having such a problem over one photo of her from the room?

On the video, Boebert can be heard off-camera saying she had indeed taken the photo before the deposition began.

“Oh, for heaven’s sake,” Hillary fumed, thumping her fist on the table. “It doesn’t matter. We all are abiding by the same rules.”

Boebert is heard again, saying she’ll take down the photo, but Hillary says, “Yeah, well.” Hillary’s attorney asks for a break, but Hillary announces, “I’m done,” and gets up from the table.

The screen goes to black for a few seconds before the deposition resumes, with Hillary’s attorney accusing the Oversight Committee majority with “violating its own rules” by allowing the photo leak. “I’d like to just say for the record,” he said, “we find it unacceptable, we find it unprofessional, and we find it unfair. We are here in good faith; we are counting on good faith from all the members.”

Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky replies (this is still off-camera), “I’ve advised my member that no photos or videos during the deposition can be released. I understand the posted photo was taken before the deposition started. That will not happen again. And we will look forward to continue with the deposition.”

The drama continued, with Hillary saying, “I will confess that I had some concerns about whether the majority on the committee would treat me fairly and would, you know, fairly convey what I said and what I did and how I looked and how I responded...So it was disappointing, and I regret that it happened, and it violated your rules. But that’s not the real concern I have. The real concern is, get busy, focus on the people who have something to tell you that can tell you about intelligence, money and crimes, and get them before you. And whenever possible, get them in pubic.”

“Get them in public.” This from someone who had a fit over one measly photo of herself being released.

When asked if President Trump should be deposed in the Epstein probe, Hillary said, “AbsoluteIy.” And that brings up a concern discussed on Monday by Jonathan Turley in his Monday column. As you know, and Turley points out, Bill Clinton is the first former American President to sit for a deposition, let alone to be subpoenaed for this.

On the other hand, he had been subpoenaed years ago as President, as part of a civil suit brought by Paula Jones over alleged sexual advances to her while he was Arkansas governor. During that deposition, he emphatically lied under oath about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Turley even testified at Bill Clinton’s impeachment hearing, saying that Clinton’s conduct in office had risen to the level of a “high crime and misdemeanor.” But thanks to having a Democrat Senate in 1998, Clinton was not formally charged with perjury, even though we all know he lied, and deliberately so.

Reality check from Turley: “Given his earlier previous perjury over an affair with a young woman, few would rely on Clinton’s denial of relations with multiple young women shown in pictures associated with Epstein. But given the paucity of direct evidence, there is ample room for plausible deniability. And plausible deniability is the realm wherein the Clintons have long dwelt --- between the outright conclusive and the merely scandalous.”

No one is surprised by the icky hot tub pictures of President Clinton or the documented fact that he flew on Epstein’s plane, playfully dubbed the “Lolita Express,” 26 times. Epstein visited the White House 16 times. Witnesses have said they saw Clinton on Epstein Island. He has denied ever being there, but then again, he also said he “did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” And that was sworn testimony.

We aIso know through emails that both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell donated money to the Clinton Global Initiative.

Bill and Hillary “have spent their lives evading accountability,” Turley wrote, “including his alleged perjury in the prior deposition. That record can create a dangerous sense of impunity and misplaced self-confidence.”

But back to Turley’s main concern. As revenge for the subpoenaing of the Clintons, they make it clear they’ll be calling in Trump the same way, just as soon as they are back in power. “It is unlikely to happen while [Trump] is in office,” Turley writes, “but the Clinton deposition created a precedent for subpoenaing former Presidents.”

It’s so odd that Democrats are fixated on getting “all” the Epstein files out there. What do they think they’re going to find? Once again, we aII know that if there had been anything incriminating about Trump in those files, they would’ve been released years ago. We aIso have knowledge that Trump expelled Epstein from his club at Mar-a-Lago and so encouraged Florida detectives. But…

“It does not matter that prosecutors, including under the Biden administration, found no evidence to charge Trump,” Turley writes. “Democrats have already dispensed with any need for a factual basis for conspiracy theories.”

The big take-aways so far on Fulton County prosecution scandal: “Just The News” has an outstanding summary of what we know so far about the case brought against President Trump by Fulton County, Georgia, DA Fani Willis. In their words, “The files disclosed under Georgia’s Open Records Act show the most detailed evidence yet of the collusion between Fulton County prosecutors run by Willis and federal officials and lawmakers to force the prosecution of Donald Trump.”

We’ve discussed the four major points outlined in their reporting, but one thing is starting to stand out more: the fact that in addition to coordinating with the White House, they were also working closely with Nancy Pelosi’s “Select” (as in, Pelosi selected them) Committee on J6. Apparently, Fani Willis’ office even received “oral summaries” of witness testimony and access to J6 Committee documents in Washington DC. How helpful of the feds.

Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a hero of ours who chairs a House subcommittee looking into the investigation of J6, said the approach of these prosecutors suggests “they were desperate” for information they could use to pin something on Trump and his larger circle of Republicans.

And Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina nailed it: “I have said for years that Biden’s White House and Justice Department had their fingerprints all over local prosecutions of [Trump], which were designed to stop his political comeback.” If those on the left refuse to address this blatant abuse of power by their own --- the worst we’ve seen in our lifetimes --- they really don’t deserve to be treated as serious people.