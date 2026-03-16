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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The Obama Presidential Center is becoming the perfect metaphor for modern progressive politics: enormous ambition, endless money flowing to insiders, and volunteers expected to do the actual work for free. Seven-figure budgets, six-figure salaries, and then a call for unpaid “ambassadors” to smile and guide tourists around the monument. That’s not community organizing—that’s prestige politics dressed up as public service. The same crowd that lectures the country about “fair wages” suddenly discovers the beauty of unpaid labor when the brand name is Obama. If the center is supposed to celebrate hope and change, the message is clear: the insiders get paid, the faithful get the honor of volunteering.

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Richard P LeBrun's avatar
Richard P LeBrun
5h

The Obama Library reminds me of the "Eyesore on I-4" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majesty_Building.

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