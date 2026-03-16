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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Long-hidden information might be forthcoming in Seth Rich homicide: In the almost-decade since it happened, we have never forgotten about the Seth Rich murder case, and neither has Ron Wright at American Thinker.

In a new piece, Wright recounts the circumstances, such as they are publicly known, of Rich’s violent death while walking home on a Washington DC street in the early hours of July 10, 2016. The murder was quickly dubbed a botched robbery attempt by the DC Metro Police, even though nothing belonging to Rich --- his wallet, watch or phone --- was taken. The case has never been solved. Read more —→

We Have Met the Enemy And He is Us! By Ken Allard: Before heading for church, I was watching the Sunday news shows and just happened to catch Congressman Ro Khanna holding forth. Now when you’re a Democrat from California, you already have two strikes against you; first because it is expected that you will mindlessly repeat your party’s latest cliches and second because the Dems are simply incapable of coherent thought on anything remotely related to national security. As soon as I heard him say, “Trump’s illegal war,” I punched the clicker and headed for the door.

Even if you’re fast-roping through the Constitution, a glance at Articles One and Two will clearly show that our war-making powers are split between the Congress (formal war-making authority, last exercised in 1941) and the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (less formal but don’t even ask me about Vietnam or Afghanistan). For years, I made a good living telling TV audiences that the truth was somewhere in the middle, an “invitation to struggle” which even Californians recognize unless buzzed on weed or mescal. Read more —→

Photo credit: Fox News

Hilarious update on Obama Presidential Center: In our recent story about the Obama Presidential Center --- which presumably would be called a library if it were going to contain any paper records at all --- we noted that Valerie Jarrett, who heads the Obama Foundation, has been making a whopping $724,000 a year, with several other former Obama officials pulling six-figure salaries as foundation executives.

And now, the Obama Presidential Center has put out a call for 75 to 100 “ambassadors” to greet visitors and guide guests around this gargantuan eyesore --- uh, we mean facility --- and perform other tasks as needed. Or as any other employer would call them, “staffers.”

Know how much these lucky enlistees are going to be paid? NOTHING.

So much for liberals “caring” about working people. This puts a new spin on the term, “nonprofit.”

In major developments since Friday…President Trump said Iran’s air defenses and much of its military have been “decimated,” but “I’m still not declaring it over.” This comes amid calls from Democrats and even the Pope to stop the war now, after just two weeks -- which is strange considering how many of them demanded that the government keep funding Ukraine’s war with Russia for year after year.

Of course, many Democrats are also shouting about the rise in gas prices, which didn’t bother them under Biden. In fact, some wanted $10-a-gallon gas to force people to stop driving to “save the planet.” Gas rising by $3 a gallon under Biden wasn’t high enough, but a temporary 50-cent rise under Trump is a national emergency. Go figure.

Trump also said Tehran appears ready to make a deal (Iran denied this), “but the terms aren’t good enough yet.” He also reported that the U.S. carried out a bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island, the country’s largest oil terminal and oil export hub. The strike hit Iranian military assets, but Trump suggested that there might be more bombing that could threaten Iran’s oil production, which he said he didn’t want to do. It was seen as a tactic to get our allies to send warships to patrol the Strait of Hormuz and protect against Iranian attacks, so that shipping traffic can keep moving without the US having to put troops and ships in harm’s way.

Monday morning, Israel announced that it had “conducted a precise strike and dismantled” the plane used by Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They said this will disrupt the regime’s coordination with its allies and rebuilding of its military capabilities.

President Trump warned that Iran is using AI-created fake photos and news for propaganda. As if the American press needed yet another source of fake news.

One fake story that went around was a claim that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was dead. He responded with a video of him at a café, asking, “They say I’m what? Watch.” He then drinks a cup of coffee and says, “I think coffee is to die for. I think my nation is to die for.”

Naturally, the video was greeted with a lot of nuthatch comments online, claiming it must be AI-created. Some worry that AI will make it so we don’t know what’s reality, but this story proves that, with or without AI, some people will always have that problem.

Meanwhile, all sorts of rumors are swirling about the condition of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the last Ayatollah’s son, who hasn’t been seen since before he was made the latest Supreme Leader/Sitting Duck. There are rumors that he’s severely injured, in a coma, lost a leg, was flown to Moscow for surgery or is even dead. Even before this happened, he was widely thought to be a dull-witted bungler, which is why his own father didn’t want him to become Supreme Leader.

There are now even intelligence reports that Mojtaba may be gay and made “aggressive” sexual overtures to men caring for him, but that was a “closely held piece of information” within US intelligence circles.

So if you see any videos of him competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” assume they’re AI.

RELATED MUST-READ: Roger Simon has a great Substack article on the self-centered delusions of those demanding an immediate halt to this “endless,” so-far two-week-long military action – from those upset that it’s reducing their corporate profits to the moronic protesters and college students swearing solidarity with the Iranian regime. These are the same people who blame the US for deaths of school children most likely caused by an errant Iranian missile, yet who were quiet as gravestones as the Iranian regime was murdering tens of thousands of protesters, not just in the streets, but in their hospital beds. They ignored that atrocity just like they’re currently ignoring all the Iranians cheering the attack and praising Trump for finally doing it.

This sets straight a lot of media narratives that are so idiotic, they never should have gotten beyond the “Oh, shut your stupid face” stage.

With terrorist attacks now occurring on American soil, and weary travelers facing long lines in airports as TSA workers quit or go unpaid, the Democrats are still refusing to vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, as the partial shutdown has now lasted two months.

On Sunday, 10 CEOs from the largest airlines sent a joint open letter to Congress, demanding that leaders “immediately come together to reach an agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Then they need to act so this problem never happens again.”

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who is on the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security Committees, warned that if this continues, there could be a successful terrorist bombing, and the Democrats “will have blood on their hands.”

It’s shocking that the Democrats have continued this blackmail tactic, even as threats to American lives and national security have skyrocketed, all because they are so desperate to prevent ICE from deporting illegal alien criminals. But we do have to give them this: When President Trump asked Congress members at his State of the Union to stand up if they agreed that their first priority should be US citizens and not illegal aliens, hardly any Democrats stood up.

It would have been easy for them to take a literal insincere stand for TV optics’ sake, but for once in their lives, they were honest. Even though they’re Democrat Congress members, they didn’t lie for political expediency, they stood up for what they truly believe in – illegal aliens over the safety of American citizens – by refusing to stand up. And they’re sticking to it, no matter who gets hurt.

I guess you could praise them for finally developing a principle they refuse to compromise for political expediency. Too bad it’s dangerous and 100% wrong.

RELATED: As if the airport lines weren’t long enough, thousands of flights have been canceled due to a heavy, late-season snowstorm in the upper Midwest. We were assured by “settled environmental science” that snowfalls were a thing of the past.

It appears that Iranian state media is still broadcasting, except they’re doing it in America under the name “NPR.” National Public Radio ran a heart-tugging profile on the terrorist who drove into a Michigan synagogue last week intending to shoot a lot of innocent children, but was killed by armed security before he could do it. NPR wants us to know that he was grieved because he “lost family members” in an Israeli strike on Lebanon.

What they apparently didn’t want us to know: His family members were Hezbollah terrorists. Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has more, along with some blunt words for NPR, the terrorist and his entire family, too.

President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act and ordered an oil and gas company to restart offshore operations off the California coast that had been shuttered by the state government. Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to go to court to stop it, claiming it could cause an oil spill that would endanger California’s economy, and that’s his job. (Okay, we added that last part – but we’ll defend it to the death.)

RELATED: After 50 years in California, the headquarters of the US operation of Yamaha Motor Company is moving to Georgia. On the bright side, Gavin Newsom won’t have to worry about any Yamaha motors spilling oil on California.

Is it possible that Canadians are so preoccupied with assisting their countrymen to commit suicide that they’ve forgotten how to play hockey? That would explain their third consecutive loss to Team USA, this time in the Paralympics. It’s the first time that the American men’s, women’s and Paralympic teams have all won the gold.

More questions have arisen about the reliability of elections in Maricopa County, Arizona. Just The News reports that one Republican and one Democrat congressional staffer visited a third-party printing company responsible for performing signature verification on ballots during the 2024 election. They found boxes of mail-in ballots stored in the same room with boxes of blank ballots and mail-in envelopes, and workers verifying ballot signatures with no government officials or Party election observers anywhere on site.

This isn’t evidence of vote fraud, but it does show lax standards that created a veritable incubator for potential vote fraud. Just The News has much more at this link.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett must have even worse instincts for hiring than her constituents do. Last Wednesday, Dallas Police were pursuing a wanted fugitive when he fled to a children’s hospital parking garage and barricaded himself in his car. A SWAT team forced him out with tear gas, he came out and pulled a gun, and they shot him to death in self-defense. The suspect was wanted for a number of crimes, including impersonating a law enforcement officer and possibly running multiple fraudulent businesses, such as off-duty police services.

It also turned out that under the name Mike King, he was hired to coordinate security for Crockett and was photographed near her at campaign events.

At this point, it’s unclear how he “secured a high‑level security role for a sitting member of Congress,” but it shows that we need better vetting before allowing people into Congress, and not just the ones who are elected.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

6 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. - 1 Peter 5:6-7 KJV

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