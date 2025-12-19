The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gloria Walsh's avatar
Gloria Walsh
2h

"A reminder: Elections don’t hinge on which side has more registered voters but on how many of them get off the couch and vote." So much TRUTH in this statement. Get out and vote people. Someday we might not have this privilege. Is this the legacy we want to leave current and future generations? I would hope not. We are free currently but those freedoms are eroding and part of the blame can be laid directly at the feet of those who refuse to vote. Remember, you are voting when you refuse to vote. You're refusal is allowing the opposition to win!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Traci's avatar
Traci
2h

Gosh darn it, Mike! Stop telling folks to head to Texas....unless they leave their liberal politics at the door...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture