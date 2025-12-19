Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Here’s another reason to move to Texas: Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the major TV makers Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL Technology Group Corporation, accusing them of selling “smart TVs” that spy on their owners and sell their personal data. According to the lawsuit, these TVs use ACR (Advanced Content Recognition) to capture TV images and video every fraction of a second and transmit it back to the manufacturers, who use it to build detailed viewer profiles that are sold to advertisers. It also says the ACR is turned on by default, and the “consent agreement” is useless because it’s buried in dense legal boilerplate that most people don’t see or understand.

Paxton says this violates the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, that companies have no right to secretly record activity inside consumers’ homes, and Texas will enforce privacy protections for its residents.

Of course, this is one of the chief reasons why big screen “Smart TVs” have gotten so cheap. If you don’t want to be spied on, you have to pay much more for a monitor that just shows programs without generating ad revenue. Whoever imagined that the US would become like the old Soviet-era Yakov Smirnov joke: “In Russia, TV watches YOU!”

Paul Paetzel, the principal of Edina High School in suburban Minneapolis, sent a letter to parents warning that students could face discipline, including suspension, if they dare to praise ICE or reference Trump’s immigration policies in ways that “conflict with the school’s values.” In other words, if they don’t voice wholehearted support for allowing the US to be overrun with illegal alien criminals.

Paetzel wrote, “Making light of immigration threats or referencing ICE in ways that cause fear or humiliation is a serious offense and not representative of our core values. Behavior of this nature fundamentally violates our commitment to providing a safe and equitable learning environment free from harassment…Our responsibility is to protect every student’s right to feel safe, respected, and valued at school.”

Unless, of course, you disagree with insane and suicidal leftist immigration policies, and then you’d better shut up or else. Let’s hope this isn’t real and is just a way of teaching students about the real-world ramifications of George Orwell’s novel, “1984.” But it’s in Minnesota under Tim Walz, so Orwellian ideas are probably official policy.

Everyone grab your laptops and make a note: The left has come up with a new term to replace “Islamophobia.” It appears that calling people “Islamophobic” if they complain about radical Muslims blowing up concerts, driving into crowds, mowing down Jewish civilians and raping schoolgirls is losing its effectiveness. Most people are over the idea that being accused of an “ism” is worse than committing mass murder. So as Amy Curtis at Townhall.com reports, the totally neutered British government, rather than arresting and deporting the people who commit such heinous acts, is “rebranding” its official definition of Islamophobia into “anti-Muslim hostility.”

That’s an extra two syllables, so according to George Carlin’s theory of language inflation, it’s softer, vaguer and less scary, like redefining “shell shock” as “post traumatic stress disorder” to make the pain go away. It’s also standard procedure for the left, which can’t win arguments with facts, so it’s constantly changing the terms. But it’s still the same old garbage.

Curtis has some good quotes from British critics of the move, including the observation that it still focuses on protecting some people from scrutiny rather than protecting everyone else from actual harm. The new government definition also tries to couch criticism of Islam as “racism” when Islam is not a race. As noted, your race is something you have no control over; adopting violent ideas that are incompatible with Western civilization is a choice.

Let’s hope the Europeans are finally wising up to how their “leaders” are selling out their own culture and national security, so that someday soon, they will be able to “rebrand” radical Islamists as “deportees” and “arrestees,” and the politicians who cover for them as “the unemployed.”

Positive Trend: Ten years ago, Democrats in North Carolina had 750,000 more registered voters than Republicans did. Today, the Democrats’ advantage has shrunken to just over 1,000 registered voters.

A reminder: Elections don’t hinge on which side has more registered voters but on how many of them get off the couch and vote.

In recent years, young white men have turned more and more conservative, and whenever anyone suggests that it might be because the left demonizes them for their skin color, calls them “toxic” and discriminates against them in hiring, the leftist response is to mock the very idea of white males being victims of bigotry and oppression. Well, like most things the left ridicules, turns out it’s true, and we now have the data to back it up.

This lengthy article by Jacob Savage at Compact magazine (not a conservative outlet by any means) traces the history of the rise of DEI policies and how they have destroyed the career prospects of a generation of young white males by blocking them from jobs that have traditionally been the launching pads for careers, simply because they were white and male. Savage says that if you were a white male millennial who turned 30 in 2014, chances are that your path up the career ladder was blocked by employers hiring applicants based on the race and gender boxes they checked (which, by the way, is illegal.) After the 2020 George Floyd riots and BLM, that anti-white male job discrimination went into hyperdrive.

It’s particularly evident in the media, where Savage notes that despite being a majority of the population, white males comprised only 7.7% of Los Angeles Times interns. A similar wall appeared in publishing, where young, white male writers were so shut out, they gave up even submitting their work, which explains why almost all the books published these days are written by women. And of course, the few white males who are accepted are uniformly woke leftists, because the only “diversity” the left hates is diversity of thought. Savage offers a mountain of statistics to back that up.

If you wonder why so many young white males are frustrated, underemployed and unable or unwilling to get married, start families or buy a house, thank DEI for that bit of societal suicide. But as noted in the article, if they try to complain, they’re ridiculed by people pointing out how many white males are still employed. Yes, but they’re senior workers who are grandfathered in. The door was slammed shut on young white males. Is it any wonder they would vote for Trump, who promised to rip out the DEI cancer and return to a colorblind meritocracy?

We shouldn’t have to say this, but of course, we do: We’re not saying that just because someone is female, gay or a racial minority, they’re not the most qualified applicant. If they are, they should be hired – but that’s the only reason anyone should be hired. It’s basic fairness, and it’s even the law.

Ironically, it’s not just the young white males who have suffered from this epidemic of what used to be called “reverse racism” (but is actually just old-fashioned racism and sexism pointed in a different direction.) The industries that practiced it are also crumbling. Movie and TV studios fired all the old white guys who knew how to write scripts and who taught that skill to younger writers, replacing them with young radical activists who just want to create woke propaganda, and look at what that’s done to box office revenues. Publishers give themselves awards for books that nobody buys. Universities went full-bore DEI, and now, the growing trend is trade schools. News outlets pushed leftism and diversity instead of objective journalism, and their former audiences hate and distrust them and now get their news from social media. Or much better, from us.

That’s a long read, but if you want to see an excerpt plus some excellent commentary, check out Instapundit’s thread on it.

We especially like Megan Basham’s observation that conservatives have been screaming about this and offering evidence of it for years, but it had to become epidemic before a liberal publication finally admitted it.

