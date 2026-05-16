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Tom Collins's avatar
Tom Collins
1h

Crazy Question - If, as President Trump says, "We get no oil from that region" - then PRAY TELL why do world oil prices make our lives miserable in the USA?

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Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
1h

Thank you Ambassador Huckabee 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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