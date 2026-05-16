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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

WEEKEND MUSIC: For Pat and Laura’s Weekend Music Picks and Babylon Bee headlines, click here.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY

You have to hand it to the New York Times. Not every newspaper can publish an article so outrageously false and defamatory that it gets them sued by the entire nation of Israel.

Wrapping up his summit meeting in China, President Trump was asked if President Xi made any firm commitments to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump replied, “I’m not asking for any favors, because when you ask for favors, you have to do favors in return. We don’t need favors. We’ve wiped out their armed forces essentially. We may have to do a little cleanup work because we had a little month-long ceasefire, I guess you’d call it. But we have a blockade that’s so effective. That’s why we did the ceasefire.” Asked if Xi would pressure Iran on the Strait, Trump said, “I think he will...He gets about 40% of his energy or his oil from that...We get none...We don’t need it.”

Trump also said he really wouldn’t have been in favor of the ceasefire, but we did it as a favor to Pakistan, which is mediating peace negotiations. He also said he rejected Iran’s proposal because the first line was about retaining their nuclear program. He said if the first line is unacceptable, he throws it out and doesn’t read the rest. He added that a 20-year guarantee of no uranium enrichment would be enough, but it has to be a real guarantee, and this wasn’t.

He added that Iran claims it doesn’t have the tractors and other equipment to reach the uranium buried under tons of bomb rubble, so we might have to go in eventually and do it.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee confirmed that Israel sent its Iron Dome missile defense technology to the United Arab Emirates when Iran was attacking them. This marks a watershed moment for the Middle East. When an Arab nation relies on Israel to protect them from attack by another Arab nation, Iran, the old order is definitely shifting.

While all eyes have been on Iran and then China, serious doings have been afoot in Cuba. The island has a critical oil and energy shortage, protesters have taken to the streets and arrests of political prisoners are skyrocketing. And CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Havana Thursday to meet with senior officials. It all has an “end of the road” feel about it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US offered $100 million in humanitarian aid to be distributed by the Catholic church, but Cuba’s communist regime rejected it.

Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has a lot more details.

In the meantime, please pray for the safety of the Cuban people and their long-overdue deliverance from communist tyranny. Who knows, maybe by this time next year, it will beat out Canada to become the 51st state. There are so many Cubans there, we could call it “Florida II.”

You know all those billionaire-hating leftists who are always protesting against Israel and for the Palestinians? Well, here’s a Fox News Digital expose on the 425 communist, Muslim and anti-Israel groups that are working together with a combined annual budget of over $1 billion to organize all those anti-Israel protests we’re supposed to believe are spontaneous grassroots protests.

UPDATE: President Trump kept his promise to discuss the release of imprisoned Christian pastor Ezra Jin with China’s President Xi. Trump said Xi told him “that would be a tough one,” but he’s “gonna strongly consider the pastor.”

Here We Go Again: The Senate reconciliation bill that has to fund ICE and the Border Patrol with 51 votes (to get around the Democrat filibuster) has been blocked by Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough. She ruled that four parts of it have to be reworked or else Democrats could force a floor vote on each, requiring 60 votes to pass. As frustrating as it is to see this drag on, she can be gotten around by rewording the bill. Senate Majority Leader John Thune called this “technical fixes that were not unexpected” – more of a speed bump than a brick wall. The One Big Beautiful Bill faced similar obstacles and eventually passed. While it’s frustrating to see Democrats trying to stymie border security while America is at war, at least that’s funded for now through the OBBB.

And it’s better to make sure that bills comply with all the rules and have all their I’s dotted and their T’s crossed, or else that sloppiness might get them thrown out by the courts. Isn’t that right, Virginia Democrats?

While the Democrats continue trying to block homeland security and border enforcement, divers doing maintenance on the Converse Reservoir Dam in Mobile, Alabama, turned up a grenade-like IED. The FBI bomb squad detonated it, calling this an “unprecedented threat.” It’s being taken as a sign that we need better security on critical US infrastructure.

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