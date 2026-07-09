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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let us approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. Hebrews 4:16

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for my granddaughters, Emma and Ally as they start back to school after losing their mother in a terrible accident, may God, give them peace, comfort, and guidance

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my grandson Shawn. He is a Christian but needs help and prayers for some wrong doings. He is a good person and just needs support and prayers.

Please pray for healing of my grandson (Christian Cody Lewis).. He is having trouble seems like everywhere in his body and MIND.. Because of everything we have been through over the last 20+ years, he panics so very easy; and so do I.. He went to the ER. Heart beating way to fast.. They did IV solution with Metoprolol.. Now, first appt with cardiologist is today July 8th.. Please pray that all will be well with him.. Thank you and God bless you.

Please pray for Rich, he had 6 strokes, cancer and minor medical issues the last few years he returned to work only 2 days due to limitations , lost job , is homeless.. looking for God to move in his life, find God direction and receive provision to help his situation

For my friend Katherine. She’s in alot of pain with her back. It causes her to miss church and she hates being away from the flock. God bless the readers!!

Salvation for all unsaved loved ones. My son Sean and his wife Kelly to start taking God seriously and teach their children Ty and Baylor about God and take them to church. My husband Keith and my mom Kathleen. Financial blessings for my mom and I. For me to get organized. My granddaughter Lily is due with her first child. Safe delivery and healthy baby. Healing for my son James and his family Lydia Junie Judah and Liliac. Also safety and protection for my daughter Laura and granddaughter Elizabeth.,

I keep sending a prayer request but never see.we were assaulted and need prayer.

Please pray for my wife and I. We are in a tough financial position and are trying to follow the Lord's will. Being patient is so hard sometimes when you are in the middle of tough situations. We know he has a plan for us and we are praying for his guidance

The light our Lord lit up, showed me the truth. I am so thankful for his grace and presence. I have endured suffering to last way after I have gone. I hope He will continue to be a blessing in my little life. I think that I was the one he came back for. I have lived so many years with little disregard for Him, that I am ashamed at my actions in the past. I am so happy that I have found Jesus. I m not going to complain right now about no job/money and all the rest. I love you Jesus.

My wife has Dementia and she's so young. My son just had a bad auto accident and destroyed his knee. Please pray for them both. Cheryl and Guy

Please pray for Dumpling.

Pls continue to pray for good results of my bone marrow biopsy on 6/23 & blood test on 7/16 especially liver enzymes n cholesterol, no cancer recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. Pls continue to pray for my dad, sister, nieces n my brother n pray they trust God. Pls pray God helps my dad to get back money n pray for his health, he has lung fibrosis, my sister n dad have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad also has narrow blood vessels in his brain n severe eczema n my niece also has eczema for 24 yrs. Pls pray God gives me a perm job with my previous salary in 2023, pray for good boss n colleagues n flexible working hr to see dr regularly n pray dr can reduce my medication n fully recovered. I haven’t worked for a few yrs due to leukemia n end contract. I have debts for 32 yrs. Pls pray God healing me completely, out of debt n pray dr can approve my targeted med funding by Aug instead of Dec. pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. thanks.

Please pray for my wife Cheryl who has dementia. Still at home but it is starting to get bad.

My wife is Cheryl and has dementia also. God bless you and her.

Please plead with us that God will save E from the darkness of sin and call her out by His glorious grace and mercy!! Praying for you!

Hymnal: Fairest Lord Jesus

Author: Anonymous

Listen:

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1 Fairest Lord Jesus,

ruler of all nature,

O thou of God and man the Son,

Thee will I cherish,

Thee will I honor,

thou, my soul’s glory, joy, and crown.

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2 Fair are the meadows,

fairer still the woodlands,

robed in the blooming garb of spring:

Jesus is fairer,

Jesus is purer

who makes the woeful heart to sing.

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3 Fair is the sunshine,

fairer still the moonlight,

and all the twinkling starry host:

Jesus shines brighter,

Jesus shines purer

than all the angels heaven can boast.

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4 Beautiful Savior!

Lord of all the nations!

Son of God and Son of Man!

Glory and honor,

praise, adoration,

now and forevermore be thine.

Thank you for reading and singing along