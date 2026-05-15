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Andrea Tucker's avatar
Andrea Tucker
1h

I was truly blessed yesterday. Went to get a plug or patch for our back left tire… asked how much was each one. When he was with us, he always knew that their suggestions are the best. He. The one I chose was the cheapest. The young man got through and put the right amount of air in it. I had $8 out to give him and that sweet angel young adult said no ma’am. You don’t owe us anything!! What a wonderful blessing!!! Oh I’m well aware it’s just $5.

I just praised the Lord Jesus He’s still working in the hearts of people

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Ofelia Hayes's avatar
Ofelia Hayes
1h

Please pray for my granddaughter's husband to find a job. They have 2 small children, & he's been without a job for over a month. No unemployment. He quit the job he had for 7 years. His boss got the best of him. He needs to grow up, but he's a hard worker, & works well. May God help them get over this rough patch, & grant him a good job. God bless all who pray, & may God comfort & hear our prayer requests. Ofelia

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