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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Asking for prayer with my sister who lives in Illinois. She has some health concerns with her cognitive plus many tests done. That she be permanently healed over the a-fib and that she has normal brain functions in mighty name of Jesus. 🙏

Asking for prayer for my son Michael and his wife Rachel for God to heal there hearts and let them be happier than ever before in Jesus precious name ❤️ Amen ❤️

Please pray for my wife Carla, she has had many knee surgeries and she still has knee pain. And now the Dr says she has a hernia in/pressing against her throat. Unbelievable.

My dad still didn’t get back the money and he still lent money to others. He is 77 & no savings & I have a huge debts and still can’t get a job. Please pray God gives him wisdom to use money and pray God healing me and my dad completely and provide me a job to pay my huge debts that I am unable to pay. Please pray for me cancer free and debt free. Thanks for your prayers.

G have blood pressure problems. Pray that it will get stable.

Please pray for my sister, Judy, who has stage 2 pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. She just got her port today and on Tuesday she will get her first dose of chemo. Please pray for God's mercy, healing and comfort for her and the family. We have lost our father, and Judy's son to pancreatic cancer. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. We need your prayers. May God Bless you all.

My husband and I are both sick. He has a major surgery in about 24 days and we both need to get well. Please pray we heal and all the congestion dries up.

Please pray that my little Family of 3. My Daughter, My Grandson and myself, can find a way to peace and harmony. My 7 year old Grandson is in the middle of me and his Mom, (My Daughter). She says she hates me and he loves me. It's not fair to him. They live in my home rent free and I have asked that she at least clean up. She refuses. I am sick with COPD and my Grandson helps me a lot. I can tell he is afraid to show how much he loves me in front of her so he comes in my room at night and sleeps. We play cards and make drawings. He tells me all about school and we say prayers together. I spent 15 years defending my Daughter against prison wardens and judges. Now she says, I never had her back. I know she isn't well, but it's not fair to Liam. Please pray for Liam to be stronger than his Mom is cruel.

Please pray for my brother Gale as he has AFib back again after heart surgery and many treatments for AFib.

Plz pray for rain for south & west TX which is still in severe drought after many yrs now. Fire danger is extreme & all are suffering - ranchers, farmers & wildlife too. It makes prices & cost of living in general higher in every area as well. Very stressful. Thanks much - Blessings!

Prayers for my brother who is caregiver to mother has no patience. Praying for wisdom and guidance for him and to not yell and cuss at her has Alzheimer’s. No other family members as he is only one besides myself and I can only walk less than 50 steps and physically can’t care for. Prayers would be appreciated.

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughters by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change is working. Thank you for praying for our times with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy time together with them again as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and for our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

Continued prayers for E who has been deceived and needs rescue from sin though once professed needs her heart changed . She is bitter now. May she hear the Good Shepherd’s voice (J10).Thx to one who posted that they pray every day.. encouraged so much by that request!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please continue to pray for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. Through Jesus we want him to make better choices with his behavior. We are trying to work through his episodes of aggression. They are happening Les frequently but still very unpredictable. Pray that the Lord stays by his side and can get along with others.

Please pray for Cheryl, the kindest soul I know, as she enters hospice care.

Please pray for my health and my dad’s health. Please continue to pray God helps me to get a perm job that I am unable to get a job and pray my huge debts. Please pray for me good results of 5-6 times more bone marrow biopsies. I have BM biopsy every 2 m-3 months till early of 2027 and please pray I can recover completely now thanks

Please pray for my niece and her husband who want to have a baby so bad. They tried for 2 years then did 1 round of IVF but failed are going to try again. They will be amazing parents. Thank You for your Prayers

My husband and I are still very sick. He is getting worse! We need him to be healed for his surgery.

Hi !! My name is Cindy and I am asking prayer request for finding some help with my chronic pain. I have severe spinal stenosis which greatly affects my legs. (Unable to walk or stand more than a short time.). I also have arthritis, Fibromyalgia & chronic tendionitis. Doctors can’t “fix by spine”. Even surgeons will not operate on my knees (need both replaced). I am in a constant struggle with pain & trying to live my life. Many times I want to give up. Been saved for 53 years and this has been my biggest challenge so far. Thank-you for prayers !!

HYMNAL: What a Friend We Have in Jesus

Author: Joseph Medlicott Scriven

Listen:

1 What a friend we have in Jesus,

all our sins and griefs to bear!

What a privilege to carry

everything to God in prayer!

O what peace we often forfeit,

O what needless pain we bear,

all because we do not carry

everything to God in prayer!

---

2 Have we trials and temptations?

Is there trouble anywhere?

We should never be discouraged;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Can we find a friend so faithful

who will all our sorrows share?

Jesus knows our every weakness;

take it to the Lord in prayer!

---

3 Are we weak and heavy laden,

cumbered with a load of care?

Precious Savior, still our refuge--

take it to the Lord in prayer!

Do your friends despise, forsake you?

Take it to the Lord in prayer!

In his arms he’ll take and shield you;

you will find a solace there.

Thank you for reading and singing along.