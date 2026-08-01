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Daily Bible Verse

For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Hebrews 4:12

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Pls pray that Andy will be delivered from alcoholism and be reunited with his family. Thank each one that prays. God bless

I feel something in my left elbow suddenly. Pls pray no problem n no cancer thanks. I will see hematologist on 8/10 n ask dr to write me referral letter to see another specialist . Pls pray no infection n no tumor n no cancer thanks.

Pray for Bobby Bobby. He just had heart surgery. Prayers for healing.

Hello Warriors, My brother Tom is scheduled for court in August. His current lawyer is less than enthusiastic and he needs someone who will fight for him. Small town, after midnight, no body cam. My brother is the person my aging mother depends on for rides to her many doctor appointments, He sure could use some prayers.

Prayer Requests for 84-Year-Old Elder Lee and Her Husband, and for Aiden

🙏 1. For Elder Lee and Her Husband

For her husband’s safety and peace

Please pray that his dementia symptoms will not worsen but will stabilize and improve. May the Lord calm his heart and remove anxiety and fear as he stays in an unfamiliar environment in the United States. Please protect him whenever he goes out and keep him safe from getting lost. May God grant him deep, peaceful sleep and the grace to recognize and remember his beloved family.

For Elder Lee’s health and renewed strength

Please pray that the Lord will remember Elder Lee’s lifelong faithfulness and service to Him. May God give her strength like an eagle and renewed physical and emotional health as she cares for her husband. May the Lord comfort her weary heart and restore her body and soul.

For love and unity within the family

May her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren be united in love as they care for her husband together. May Elder Lee experience true rest, renewed strength, and many beautiful and joyful memories with her family. May this family continue to walk in faith and finish well, bringing glory to God even through difficult seasons.

For her beloved daughter’s heart

Please have compassion on her daughter’s hurting heart as she loves and cares for her parents and seeks to serve the Lord. May she experience God’s grace, mercy, steadfast love, faithfulness, and perfect peace each day.

🙏 2. For Aiden

For the restoration of his relationship with D.N.

Please pray that the Lord will graciously restore Aiden’s relationship with D.N. and lead them toward a healthy, beautiful relationship marked by mutual love, respect, understanding, and peace.

For his college transfer and future career

May the Lord guide Aiden in every step of his college transfer process and future career decisions. May he discover the Divine Purpose God has prepared for his life and courageously follow the path and calling that God has placed before him.

For his faith, health, and daily life

May Aiden experience the love and grace of the Lord more deeply each day and grow in both physical and spiritual health. May he have wisdom and strength to turn away from unhealthy distractions and worldly temptations and choose a life that honors and pleases God.

For a good Christian community and godly relationships

May Aiden find and become well established in a good Christian college ministry and faith community. May the Lord bless him with faithful Christian mentors, upperclassmen, friends, and professors who will encourage his faith and walk alongside him. May he worship, fellowship, and grow together with a loving community of believers.

🙏 Almighty God, please work mightily in the lives of Elder Lee, her husband, their family, and Aiden.

Lead each of them in Your perfect and best way, and let Your grace, love, faithfulness, and peace be with them every day.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Pray for Kris to be healed from the trauma of sexual abuse and rejection. Pray she would return to the Lord and communicate with her family.

Pray for Marie who is hospitalized after surgery, as it had to be by incision not orthoscopicly done, and in substantial pain. That she will recover fully without infection and that kidney function will improve. Pray also for Tim who has cancer, that he will be sustained through faith in his Lord Jesus.

Prayers for my brother Ronny, and myself for decisions to be made in our family in Jesus name amen

I am praying for Andy and for him to be delivered from his alcoholism. I have had it in my family and it can totally destroy lives.

Praying for Andy and success in his recovery and finding lasting sobriety. I know so many friends that are alcoholics that haven't reached their bottoms yet and are a threat to themselves, their family and friends and society. For the most part I do not associate with them anymore. I personally am nearly 18 years sober. It's a different world from the one I fell into in college and afterwards for 28 years. If Andy doesn't stop drinking his world will get worse, much worse and remember God does not like a man consumed by drinking.

Please pray for two family members, Sheldon and Zachary, who both desperately need jobs as soon as possible. Thank you.

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for Gary 84yo recovery from stroke, right side paralyzed. Leg beginning to move, please pray for right arm to move and all healing. Speech, understanding, memory are all great, speech has become almost normal. Arm not moving yet. And for his sons' (Michael & Paul) salvation. thank you!

I prayed for each, and everyone of these prayer requests. My heart goes out to each of them, and I pray for healing, financial mercies and salvation for all those mentioned.

I’m requesting prayer for my son Daniel to trust in the Lord to figure out why he’s getting frequent fatigue and aches on the left side of his head that no doctors have been able to diagnose for over a year now. I raised him with Faith, but he doesn’t acknowledge any God although he was raised in Christian school, Sunday school and a Christian home. Thank you and also please pray for Pastor Fred with esophageal cancer, which has spread to his liver and after he received immunotherapy, he acquired meningitis and encephalitis in his brain. He’s in good spirits, but frustrated nonetheless. Also requesting prayers for Israel and Michael, both in hospitals in PA, and Miriam in Rehab after a fall one week ago. Thank you and God bless all of you, Patricia

Please pray for E to be healed and saved by grace and mercy for His glory and sisters too. Praying for you too!

Please pray for Tina, Karly and Ryder. Ryder is sick and is headed back to the dr. again tomorrow. Tina and Karly are watching over him. Nothing that tries to harm any of three shall prosper. In Jesus' mighty name. Amen. Thank you all here. May each of us here feel God's love, healing and help. Amen.

Please pray for my son, Minjun Aiden, as he begins his college journey.

Please pray for my dad and my health n fully recovered. No more cancer, no more infection n no more medical complications. Pls pray God provides me a perm job with my last salary in 2023 n out of debts as I have debts for 32 yrs. I planned to take a course for FRM exam but it’s expensive. Pls pray for wisdom for my family n me. My dad is 77 and I am getting old so I need to enhance my knowledge to secure my job. Thanks

Thank you for your continued prayers for us as we get closer to mid-September surgery to replace heart valves and R recovers from the lies of blame and the isolation. We receive God’s outpouring of finances He will bless us with for our faithful trust in Jesus and guidance towards our service to others. We pray for His wisdom and guidance as we listen for His call. We’re so thankful for each of your prayers for us. That’s what gets us through this time we’ve been in. You are the best prayer partners!!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

J and M as they have the opportunity to possibly adopt a new born. God will to be done..

Please pray for my protection. I am almost 72 years old and my sister's neighbor is trying to pick a fight with me. He is a young man with no disabilities. And I am much older than him and I have a disability. He also tried to pick a fight with my nephew who is mentally challenged. I tried to make peace with him and he just keeps harassing me. His name is sonny and most definitely needs the Lord in his life.

Thank you Lord for You blessings and forgiveness. We are going thru a trying time financially right and I ask for prayer that we will stand strong in the Lord and wait for his answer to these trials.

Please continue praying for my brother Larry. He is feeling very ill plus dealing with the continued knee replacement issue. Thank you for your continued prayers. I appreciate it very much. CONNIEL

Prayers for all of those in need. Prayers for Scott as he navigates issues with urology and continued bladder issues with urgency and frequency. Scheduled 8/4 for cystoscopy, bladder ultrasound and urine flow measurements. Thank you. In Jesus’ name. Amen

HYMNAL: Are You Washed in the Blood?

Author: E. A. Hoffman

Listen:

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1 Have you been to Jesus for the cleansing power?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Are you fully trusting in His grace this hour?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

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Chorus:

Are you washed in the blood,

In the soul cleansing blood of the Lamb?

Are your garments spotless?

Are they white as snow?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

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2 Are you walking daily by the Savior’s side?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Do you rest each moment in the Crucified?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]

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3 When the Bridegroom cometh will your robes be white?

Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Will your soul be ready for the mansions bright,

And be washed in the blood of the Lamb?[Chorus]

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4 Lay aside the garments that are stained with sin,

And be washed in the blood of the Lamb;

There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean,

O be washed in the blood of the Lamb![Chorus]

Thank you for reading and singing along