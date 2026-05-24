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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews13:8

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Thank you, Yeshua/Jesus, our Great physician, for healing and for answered 🙏s according to your will and your timing. I prayed for each and everyone of these 🙏 requests; so many needs from salvation, financial needs, to health concerns.Grateful for this 🙏 tree because I know that God hears our prayers & is faithful to those who believe and trust in Him. I’m asking for 🙏s for my son, Daniel, who is getting very frequent migraines. His job entails running diagnostics with computers all day and I’m concerned that maybe he’s getting radiation from them. He’s 38 and very short fused and struggling with relationships. Due to a lot of divorce in our family, he said goodbye to a girl that would have made a good mate for him although she wanted to get married and have children while he does not. I raised him with Faith since he was born and yet he has no belief in God. Thank you for praying for his soul. He needs the Holy Spirit’s guidance. He also lost his dad last yr and his uncle this past wk. Please also pray for me as I am caring for my 99 yr. mother with a heart condition and I don’t have much help with her at this pt as my sisters are both out of state. My son helps out occasionally around his full-time work sched:. Thank you, and God bless all of you. Patricia

Please pray for my daughter Haley. She has been struggling for 3 years with an undiagnosed condition that now threatened her vision and is destroying her eyes. She needs Jesus. Please pray she can find her way back to Him and that her surgery tomorrow will preserve her eyesight. She is only 41 years old. All glory to God who is always good.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Please be in prayer as my wife Ruth has a very serious liver problem..looking for a procedure to work as God blessed her and family to recover to a good quality of life.. Thanks everyone.

I’m 70. Disabled. I’ve been renting and surviving on my social security of $1500 m/l each month. I adopted and raised 11 boys teaching them of Jesus. Two died. One of cancer and one from fentanyl overdose. The remaining nine need to find Jesus Christ. On May 26, 2026 I have a phone interview with a publisher at TBN to see if my manuscript about the journey into adoption is worthy of publishing. It’s titled “Sons of the Storm” and reveals the struggles these boys endured and survived and the cost of parenting. Pray for their return to Jesus, the Great Deliverer, and for this book to cross the finish line with TBN.

Oh Jesus! Please work on my heart so I won’t be racist against Arabs.

I'm requesting prayers for my only granddaughter's husband. Praise the Lord, he has not used maariguana gummies for almost 2 months. He lost his job, & now when he applies for jobs, they are requiring drug testing. Please pray Our Lord will deliver him from this addiction which started when he was about 13 & his mother would give it to him. My granddaughter is trying so hard to help him, but God needs to help him have the will to do it. They have a 2 year old, & a 5 year old. May God grant him a good job, & a clean drug test. Waiting on God's will to prevail. Blessings to all who pray on all waiting on answers to their prayers. Ofelia

Prayers of healing for baby Charlie who desperately needs God’s intervention

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

A. Me and all on my prayer list

Please pray for Lisa that she will be able to find a job.

Prayers for my kids Warren and kaydra, they are both struggling right now. May Gods em will be done

Prayers for my son please!!

My name is Tracey I am have a very bad time at the moment and I am feeling overwhelmed. I feel as I am a failure to my family and especially to my son. I’m fighting with all my strength to make it through this but it is getting harder by the moment. So if you can please pray for me. I really do need GOD’s hands on me to help push the devil away.

Praise Report. I praise God that He allowed me to visit with a dear sweet friend Mechelle who is dying from breast cancer that quickly spread to her lungs and brain. She is not expected to last thru this week. I was concerned about her belief in Jesus. In the past when I’d try to share, she’d change the subject. While she could barely open her eyes and barely speak at all, she was very aware of my daughter and I. She willingly prayed for repentance of any known or unknown sins and acknowledged Jesus as God’s son. She’s always considered me Mom #2 and I told her that now I’m not just her 2nd Mom but her sister-in-Christ and look forward to having her greet me at Heaven’s gate when God calls me home. Pray for relief from her pain while waiting for her soon upcoming journey HOME. (Sarah)

A smooth sale of our home.

Please pray for my son, Don. He is struggling with anxiety, anger and chronic pain from a broken neck. Pray that he finds peace and relief from his pain.

Please pray for my brother Drew for the Lord to heal his pulmonary fibrosis. Pray for my wife Hillary to heal her COPD. Pray for Billy, Bob, and Stacie to heal their cancer. Pray to take away the pain of Mark and Sherrie. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for Divine Release from this bullyish and evil false accusation against R, financial blessings to bring R home. Praying God will guard R’s mind/mental health. Guide us Holy Spirit and bless us with financial blessings.

I live in Jacksonville FL and please pray for rain to end the drought

Please pray for my son, Bob. He is consumed with anger and bitterness. It controls his life and greatly affects his relationships. I pray that God fills his heart and soul with peace and happiness

Pray that warrior Calvin that served in Iraq and Afghanistan would be granted clemency. YouTube the True Story of Calvin Gibbs. Thank you.

Please pray for a new job as I recently lost my job. I Thank you and God Bless

Please pray for my boss S. Who had an apparent stroke… we know her left arm is paralyzed and can’t move. She’s in and out of consciousness. Just paying to have her daughter reach out to us and give us an update. She doesn’t believe in God but I do. Please lift her up in prayer for healing, and to restore her body back to its normal state. Also, I need a prayer. I have to have some work done. I have a historic window and I hope they can restore versus replacing it. I just don’t want to cost a lot of money. The contractor is wonderful he’s really great. Just asking for prayer. Thank you for agreeing with me I live alone and I don’t have anyone to pray for me or agree with me in prayer . I worry a lot. Thank you. God bless everyone here on the Prayer Tree. May God answer all of our prayers. Kathleen

Please pray for Ronald Gillespie & family.

Please pray for me. I just had total knee replacement 6 wks ago and it has been a very difficult time for me. Lots of pain. Asking God for his healing and recovery during this process.

Please pray for my friend Vickie. She had surgery last week for tongue cancer. She has never smoked or used tobacco of any kind. She thought she was going home today but the surgeon came in this morning and said they found more cancer in the part of the tongue that was left. They had to take more than half of it. They want to go back in on May 26 to take more. She and her son are going to have to make some tough decisions. He has been beside her all the way. He is exhausted. They both love Jesus with all of their hearts and know He will guide them. We are praying for a miracle but understand He is in total control. God bless you

Pls continue to pray for my dads health n me thanks. Pls pray good results of blood test, bone marrow biopsy, ENT report, pls pray my liver enzymes n cholesterol back to normal. My dad & my niece have severe eczema, my dad n sister have fatty liver, high blood pressure n cholesterol. My dad has lung fibrosis n blood narrow vessels 75% in his brain. Pls pray for their health. Pls pray for me no can recurrence, no medical complications n no infection. Pls pray dr can approve my targeted me by Aug n also pls pray God helps me to get a job soon with my previous salary that I can pay off my huge debts n they will restores my previous salary, pays off my debts, and provides a peaceful, respectful working environment. Pls pray thanks

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

My friend Mechelle passed away Thursday morning at 5:30 am and is now dancing with joy in a pain-free youthful eternal body. Praises also that her Dad flew into town the day before she died. We felt she was just hanging on until he arrived and thus they shared a loving time together before she flew into Jesus’ arms. (Sarah)

Please pray for Heather, my son’s ex-wife, for great healing throughout her body, emotionally and mentally and for her salvation. Also, for my son, Rob, healing for alcoholism and ability to help and support his ex-wife, Heather. Thank you!!

Thank you for the prayers for my daughter Haley’s vision. Her eyes are healing so quickly the right side won’t need surgery! Her left side now has vision! All glory to God! She still needs Jesus though, (and a diagnosis) so continued prayers are appreciated. Thank you all and thank God for His mercy and grace. In Jesus’ precious name, Amen

HYMNAL:When I Survey the Wondrous Cross

Author: Isaac Watts

Listen:

1 When I survey the wondrous cross

on which the Prince of glory died,

my richest gain I count but loss,

and pour contempt on all my pride.

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2 Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast

save in the death of Christ, my God!

All the vain things that charm me most,

I sacrifice them through his blood.

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3 See, from his head, his hands, his feet,

sorrow and love flow mingled down.

Did e’er such love and sorrow meet,

or thorns compose so rich a crown?

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4 Were the whole realm of nature mine,

that were a present far too small.

Love so amazing, so divine,

demands my soul, my life, my all.

Thank you for reading and singing along