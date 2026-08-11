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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
2h

Please pray for my husband Jim. In hospital with congestive heart failure and acute kidney disease. Had first dialysis today. Another tomorrow. Pray for healing and good care for him. Thank you

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Jim Sales's avatar
Jim Sales
2h

Unspoken prayer request for my brother Ronny for healing in Jesus name amen

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