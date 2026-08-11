Thank you for reading the Prayer Tree.

Daily Bible Verse

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews 13:8

Trust. Judgment. Reliability. Support the Huckabee Post. Upgrade to Paid.

Keep Us Independent

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

Please give us a name to pray for.

Leave a comment

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I always feel dizzy recently. Pls pray no cancer recurrence, no cancer in my life.

Please pray for my daughter, Courtney, that she will find the Lord and happiness in this life.

Please pray for my wife, Hillary to have the Lord heal her lungs from COPD. Pray for Bob to heal his cancer. Pray for Billy to heal his cancer. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Hymnal: His Eye Is on the Sparrow

Author: Civilla Martin

1 Why should I feel discouraged,

Why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart be lonely,

And long for heav’n and home;

When Jesus is my portion?

My constant Friend is he;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

---

Refrain:

I sing because I’m happy,

I sing because I’m free;

For his eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

---

2 “Let not your heart be troubled,”

His tender word I hear,

And resting on his goodness,

I lose my doubts and fears;

Though by the path he leadeth,

But one step I may see;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

---

3 Whenever I am tempted,

Whenever clouds arise;

When songs give place to sighing,

When hope within me dies,

I draw the closer to him,

From care he sets me free;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

----

HYMNAL: To God Be The Glory

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

----

1 To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

---

Refrain:

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

---

2 Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along