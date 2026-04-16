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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. Hebrews 13:8

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for trauma of a family member to be healed

Please pray for Robert and Debbie who are dealing with mobility and pain issues. Please pray that Robert can get the insurance he needs and the treatment to give him back his strength in his legs. Thank you so much, Connie

Please pray for my son Kramer that he will find housing. Also pray that his legal issues with his ex will be favorable to him as she is trying to take his weekday visitation days away. His son is his whole world. Thank you.

Please pray for me. I am married to a very narcissistic man. Lord, please give him a revelation of what he is doing to me. He just doesn't love me.

Pray for Paul who is fighting Pancreas Cancer. Going to get a second opinion at City of Hope. He knows the Lord! He is allowing GOD to guide him. Pray that his battle of this Poison is successful. May this battle be a witness to others who are seeking GODs will.

Please pray for my husband’s colon to regulate so he can go home. he is miserable. Also, please pray for the antibiotics to work. he has iv until May 22 and antibiotics every day.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please asking for prayers for my sister Laurie, who needs to get blood tests done as she is very worried that she may have cancer and is feeling off and weak more and more lately. Thank you!

My dad gets drunk daily n goes out for gambling. He also lost his monies on street. Please pray God changes him n heal him n stop him to gambling n drinking beer. Thanks.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Continue to pray for our Granddaughter, Lauren. Cardiologist says she has been having coronary spasms and Prinzmetal Angina and will need a coronary CT due to the condition of her heart. She's only 23. God bless each of you. Thank you in advance.

Please pray for my neighbors Cris and Jackie for salvation. Cris has emphysema and doesn’t sound good breathing. I would hate to see them going off into eternity not knowing Jesus as there Lord and Savior.

My husband is still in hospital after 7+ hour surgery. please pray that things get regulated so he can come home. please pray for a miracle that the antibiotics quit wreaking havoc on his stomach!🙏🏻

Please pray for Adam who was in a serious car accident, that’s all I know for now

Please pray for my wife as she is loosing all her Vision (she was diagnosed with early stages of cataracts about 3 years ago and is diabetic.) Please pray for me as I prepare to sell our home and escape from Virginia Lord please give me strength to accomplish all the tasks before me both mentally and physically. I’m 72 and she is 73 and both of us

Please pray for the world and our President Donald Trump’ that God would help President Donald Trump’ be more humble and guide him to help the world.

Brother Ronny has announced mri on Wednesday prayers that it comes bag negative showing everything is okay in Jesus name amen

Please pray that my plaque psoriasis can be healed and my badly injured ankle will improve soon.

I meet with the doctor on Monday regarding a test result. Please pray all will be well. I’m also trying to lose weight and get healthier by changing my diet and exercising. I get very discouraged. Pray for me.

Please pray for my MRI. Please pray that the results are good and are ok

Hymnal: I Know that my Redeemer Lives

Author: Samuel Medley

Listen:

1 I know that my Redeemer lives;

what comfort this sweet sentence gives!

He lives, He lives, who once was dead;

He lives, my everlasting Head.

2 He lives triumphant from the grave,

He lives eternally to save,

He lives all-glorious in the sky,

He lives exalted there on high.

3 He lives to bless me with His love,

He lives to plead for me above,

He lives my hungry soul to feed,

He lives to help in time of need.

4 He lives to grant me rich supply,

He lives to guide me with His eye,

He lives to comfort me when faint,

He live to hear my soul’s complaint.

5 He lives to silence all my fears,

He lives to wipe away my tears,

He lives to calm my troubled heart,

He lives all blessings to impart.

6 He lives, my kind, wise, heav’nly Friend,

He lives and loves me to the end;

He lives, and while He lives, I’ll sing;

He lives, my Prophet, Priest, and King.

7 He lives and grants me daily breath;

He lives and I shall conquer death;

He lives my mansion to prepare;

He lives to bring me safely there.

8 He lives, all glory to His name!

He lives, my Jesus, still the same.

Oh, the sweet joy this sentence gives,

“I know that my Redeemer lives!”

Thank you for reading and singing along.