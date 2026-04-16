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A Waldo's avatar
A Waldo
14m

Lord please stop the

eviction of Elizabeth’s family and give her more time to find somewhere to go so she and her family aren’t homeless. Please help her to find a permanent home, loving and stable home. Amen.🙏🏻

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Sally Wright's avatar
Sally Wright
4m

Please pray for my prodigals Michael, Hannah, and Rachael who all struggle with addictions. They grew up inn the church but have rebelled. I pray the Holy Spirit will speak truth into their hearts. Please save them, Lord

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