The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

2 Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. - Hebrews 12:2 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my vision. It is suddenly very blurry the last few days.

Asking for continued prayers for Chad and his employment situation.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for my husband, he admits he was on drugs but he’s not anymore he says he’s been delivered but he’s not saved. I don’t know if it’s drugs, a spirit or mental illness or maybe all of these. He is always arguing and screaming. Please pray for peace in my home. We’ve been married for 36 years I don’t want to leave him but I don’t know how much more I can take

Thank you for praying for my son Brian who had double hernia surgery last week. He came thru and is doing well!!

Cindy is ill with esophageal and stomach discomfort... also bulging back disk... Lord have mercy and heal her and all others on this list!! Amen prayed in Jesus’s name.

Please pray for my wife. She had a stroke three years ago and while she recovered from the stroke but was left weak on her right side, she is having different medical problems off and on that leaves her weak and depressed. Also, pray for me to give the strength to continue to help her and keep me healthy so I can be there for her.

Please keep my nephew, Jesse in prayer, a tumor was removed from his intestines. We pray the tumor is nothing and Jesse has a quick recovery … Thank you

Continued prayers for my son going through a stressful divorce 🙏one he did not want to or ask for. All he asked of her was honesty and counseling to work on their marriage. She could not say yes. In fact. She said the word divorce . He is devastated and does not deserve this. As he had done everything for her and her family. I ask for Jesus to be with him as we trust in Gods plan.

Our children shut us out of their lives five years ago. A granddaughter was born two years ago we have never met her. We pray for our children to come to Jesus and we so miss our adult boys and families.

Please 🙏🏼 for my son Zach. He is addicted to opioids along with head trauma resulting in schizophrenic symptoms. He has help available but won’t accept it (bc of the demonic voices in his head😭) Please pray he admits himself to inpatient care now while he has insurance. And the strength to stay sober. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank you.

I was going to ask for prayer, but so many need so much more than I do. Instead I’m just going to say Praise the Lord, for he has done mighty and wonderful things. He is my rock and my refuge, my God in whom I trust. Thank you Lord for giving me what I need, for always being with me. I will rest on your almighty plan. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven!!!!

Please Father God, I pray like David, why have you abandon me? But I still put my hope in You. Please your daughter is in trouble with rent and insurance. Please rescue me! I praise and hope in You!

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Praying for all on this prayer tree. Please continue to pray for my son Bill to be reconciled with his children. He’s tried everything. My heart is breaking watching this pain continue but I refuse to give up. Satan, take your filthy hands off my family in the name of Jesus Christ!

Please pray for a job for me. I need a work from home or something that works around my son’s work schedule. We have 1 car and we really need at least a part-time job. My name is Bonnie Jean. You and other prayer warriors kept us from being evicted and got a 2nd Part-Time job for my son. Thank you all for your prayers !!!

Mansion Over the Hilltop

Author: Ira Stanphill

I’m satisfied with just a cottage below

A little silver and little gold

But in that city where the ransomed will shine

I want a gold one that’s silver lined



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Though often tempted, tormented and tested

And like the prophet, my pillow is stone

And though I find here, no permanent dwelling

I know He’ll give e a mansion my own



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we will never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



Don’t think my poor or deserted or lonely

I’m not discouraged ‘cuz I’m Heaven bound

I’m just a pilgrim in search of a city

I want a mansion, a robe, a crown



I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old

And some day yonder we’ll never more wander

But walk on streets that are purest gold



We’ll walk on streets that are purest gold.

Thank you for reading and singing along.