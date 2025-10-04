Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

Hebrews 11:1 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please say prayers with me for twin sister Tina. She is having some health issues over the last few weeks. Fainting, nauseous, etc. She was in ER for a day. They said she was dehydrated, but we don’t think that is the issue. She has been drinking Pedialyte, but the symptoms return every few days. She is a great woman of God. Thank you for your prayers for my beloved sister, she is a great mother, grandmother, wife and sister.

Many prayers for all here. Extra for little Parrish Rose, her dad and grandparents. Lord God Almighty please intervene here. Your word says before we call You will answer; while we are still speaking You will hear. We thank You Lord Jesus. Amen and Amen!

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.(Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too for God’s will for each of you!

Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Please pray for me I’m grieving the loss of my wife. I’m not in the best health right now and I’m trying to get better. I’m struggling with every day normal things. I need the holy ghost in my life I need to feel Jesus with me I’ve been saved a long time ago. I’m in so much pain when I try to walk i feel that I’m getting week oh lord please help me. I need to be here for my kids who now are young adults i need to find a church i can call home for me and my 2 kids salvation. Thank you -Tony m

Please pray for my grandson Kenny. He has lost his way and is being controlled by Satan and drugs. When himself he is polite, caring and responsible. We need him back.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

HYMNAL: How Great Thou Art

Author: Carl Bobert

Date Written: 1886

O Lord my God, When I in awesome wonder,

Consider all the worlds Thy Hands have made;

I see the stars, I hear the rolling thunder,

Thy power throughout the universe displayed.



Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





When through the woods, and forest glades I wander,

And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees.

When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur

And see the brook, and feel the gentle breeze.





Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





And when I think, that God, His Son not sparing;

Sent Him to die, I scarce can take it in;

That on the Cross, my burden gladly bearing,

He bled and died to take away my sin.





Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!





When Christ shall come, with shout of acclamation,

And take me home, what joy shall fill my heart.

Then I shall bow, in humble adoration,

And then proclaim: “My God, how great Thou art!”



Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!

