My name is Vicki. I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer last March. Had my surgery in May. Started chemo the end of July, & just finished my first 12 week round. Next week I start another 12 week round of a different chemo drug. Then Radiation. It’s been tougher than I expected. My mother died from this same kind of breast cancer in 1985, at age 61. I have been tested every year since age 26, to guard against it. Now I’m 68, & it’s hard to believe I’m going through it now, just like my Mama. I know God is good & righteous. I know He keeps me tucked safely in His hands. Still this has been hard to go through. Prayers for healing are appreciated. Thank you, prayers & God bless everyone here. 🙏🏻❤️

I have a very special friend, 70 year old male who has been struggling with health issues. October27th, 2024, almost a year ago, God healed my lungs and I'm no longer on oxygen. I was on oxygen 24/7 and not just your 2 liter daily usage. I was on 6-8 liters of oxygen. My friend is now on oxygen. While visiting him the other day, he looked at me and had tears in his eyes and said "I want what you have." I asked him what that was. He said "I want to be healed. I want off the oxygen. I want the close relationship you have with the Father." I have not been able to get the look on his face out of my mind. When I see it, I start crying. He's a Christian, but has struggled going to Church, or any where for that matter. He's almost immobile. He lives alone and in a camper. I visited him again just yesterday and we prayed together, cried together, shared memories together of how we met. His friendship has been such a blessing to me. My heart and spirit is troubled because the only thing I can do is pray for him. I can thank God for what He has already done, as well as for what He is going to do. God doesn't need elaborate or fancy words to hear our prayers. He just wants the sincerity and the simplicity of our hearts. He wants the surrender of our will to that of His. I call my special friend Mr. C. So if you will, please come into agreement with me that God's will be done in Mr. C's life. I know he is battling depression. He's gone through so much in his life and yet, God has remained faithful and has seen him through it all. Thank you so much for your prayers! May God continue to bless each of you mightily and greatly and please know you're being prayed for as well.

