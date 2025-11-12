Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Hebrews 11:1

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Prayers that someone higher than me can help save my job as well as the other 10 that are here in America from being sent to Mexico. This company Xylem is terminating our American jobs because they want them to be in Mexico, 5 which are Union Steelworker sites. Please save these jobs.

Dear Heavenly Father please surround my family with your healing powers and love. I pray for our daughter Valerie to open her heart to you and can you bless her. She has so much hatred in her heart towards me and others over politics. She thinks if we don’t vote her way we are enemies. Lord let her see the freedoms we have and let her accept other opinions are okay even if you disagree. Teach her forgiveness is real and works to heal your soul.

Prayers for Jake who is having surgery on a melanoma on his back! He has a wife and two precious daughters and a new home. God give the surgeon wisdom to remove all traces of cancer in Jesus's name! Thank you and bless each and every one with answers to their prayer needs!!

Please pray for Jolie, she’s in the hospital & her mother has asked for prayers.

Continue praying for my son in the midst of a difficult divorce that not only did he not want but just wanted honesty from his wife and remorse and counseling 🙏she couldn’t give him that. May God bless him and guide him.

We need your miracles, Lord, to remove the intestinal cancer from my husband and allow nutrients to flow through naturally.

Please pray for my dad. He was having issues with low platelets in the spring. They started weekly injections of medicine to help stimulate growth. There was a spot on his liver 1.5 cm in April. Last week it had grown to 14cm. The biopsy results say it is cancerous. Not recommending surgery. We believe our God is the same today and still heals! He’s always been a healthy, strong, hardworking, honest man always ready to help others. Please pray for healing, in the mighty, powerful name of Jesus the Healer!!

Pray for my sister who has surgery on the 18th to remove a tumor from her colon. Pray for a speedy recovery. Pray for all of us helping her post surgery. Pray her heart turns back to Jesus.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for my lovely 40 year old daughter who just discovered breast cancer and is making her way thru the choices (each one is tough)!

Prayer request for Rachel & Dumplin.

Please pray for all those that do not know the Lord Our God and that they will be given the blessings through someone and also to help me with my post stroke and finding help to deal with it and a job that will fit perfectly with stroke fatigue and hopefully to work helping others in my new employment opportunity. Blessed to all in where it is needed in your life for a better wellbeing 🙏🙏🙏

Pray for my husband Paul and his progressively worse dementia. He is horribly verbal and starting to last out. He’s going to a specialist. Some day in the not too distant future he will need special care in a center. I’m quite ill and am barely hanging on, fatal blood disease, severe lung injury from Covid etc. Blessings to those who help us with prayers to our Father! KG

Please pray for Johnny. He had a hip replacement and his leg to his knee cap is swollen and he said he feels like his kneecap is broken. Thank you🙏🙏🙏

Pray for Jon in Christian rehab. He’s doing well & needs to stay to be strengthened.

Please pray for Brian who is self employed and is having trouble getting paid for work he’s done. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for Chad who is having work related problems with his supervisor. It’s like she’s out to get him to quit his job or do something to get him fired. Thank you all and may God bless him all.

HYMNAL: The Old Rugged Cross

Listen:

Author: George Bennard

----

1 On a hill far away stood an old rugged cross,

the emblem of suffering and shame;

and I love that old cross where the dearest and best

for a world of lost sinners was slain.

Refrain:

So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross,

till my trophies at last I lay down;

I will cling to the old rugged cross,

and exchange it some day for a crown.

2 O that old rugged cross, so despised by the world,

has a wondrous attraction for me;

for the dear Lamb of God left his glory above

to bear it to dark Calvary. [Refrain]

3 In that old rugged cross, stained with blood so divine,

a wondrous beauty I see,

for ‘twas on that old cross Jesus suffered and died,

to pardon and sanctify me. [Refrain]

4 To that old rugged cross I will ever be true,

its shame and reproach gladly bear;

then he’ll call me some day to my home far away,

where his glory forever I’ll share. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.