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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
2h

You know why the Democrats don’t want to comply with the orders to turn over the voter rolls because they have dead people and illegals on them. That’s exactly why the Democrats don’t want the save America act to pass because they plan on cheating just like in 2020

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2h

Just when one can't believe DimRATS stoop so low, they go further into the cesspool. A wasted breed of flesh. Very Sad scum.

MAGA

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