Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 4 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

Photo credit: Fox News

In a MUST-READ story that is both heartbreaking and infuriating, Townhall Media obtained undercover video showing how the Biden Administration dealt with the estimated 448,000 unaccompanied minors that they allowed into the US. Biden’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) paid millions of dollars to organizations that supposedly cared for these children. But there was little to no vetting, and one official said they were passing out contracts to everybody, like Oprah passes out prizes to her audience.

The kids’ passports were being taken at the border and thrown in the garbage. Then they were stunted off as quickly as possible, with some going to people who claimed to be their relatives but weren’t. One source said, “We have cases of children that we know were sent to traffickers.” Trafficking, child abuse and fraud ran rampant.

This is why one of Trump’s biggest jobs when he returned to office was to try to find the tens of thousands of foreign children that Biden’s people let in and lost. We urge you to read the full story, horrifying though it is, and if any Democrat ever pulls the “Won’t someone think of the children” line on you, throw it in their faces.

The Minnesota man who was caught on video assaulting a female TPUSA reporter and shoving her to the ground at an anti-ICE rally is now playing the victim and complaining about all the negative messages he’s receiving. He claims he’s “second-guessing” continuing to live in the United States.

Fine with us: he can float to some other country on the ocean of tears we’re crying for him. He should be aware, however, that if you just try to move into any other country on Earth without proper documentation, they’ll arrest you, then deport you back to where you came from.

Just when you think Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger couldn’t possibly drive her approval rating any lower, she says, “Hold muh Chardonnay!” and targets Southern historical groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Virginia to strip them of their tax-exempt status. Some of the other “dangerous” nonprofits she’s targeting include the Virginia Military Institute, the Confederate Memorial Literary Society, the Stonewall Jackson Memorial, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust.

Democrats claim they want to “distance Virginia from its Confederate past.” But as law professor Jonathan Turley explains at the link, what they’re actually doing is using an unconstitutional “content-based law to discriminate against groups with which they disagree. The law clearly violates the First Amendment, but neither Spanberger nor the Virginia Democrats appear to care.”

In true modern Democrat fashion, it also seeks to erase and rewrite history that they find inconvenient. Maybe because they don’t want black voters to know that all those slaveholders were Democrats and the party that freed them was the Republicans.

Least Surprising News of the Day! Guess where the unconstitutional law that California Democrats are trying to pass that would make it illegal for journalists to investigate fraud by immigrants (dubbed by Republicans as the “Stop Nick Shirley Law”) came from. It was written by Mia Bonta, wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta, and sponsored by CHIRLA, the “Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles,” which was previously exposed as providing significant support for anti-ICE riots. Coincidentally, another thing they would prefer that real journalists not cover.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon has been trying to clean up America’s voter rolls. She requested voter rolls from all 50 states and DC, which the Attorney General is legally entitled to access under the Civil Rights Act of 1960. So far, about a third have cooperated , but she’s having to sue DC and 29 states (mostly blue states) for refusing to comply.

Maybe this is why they’re so frantic not to show their voter rolls: Dhillon said that just from records of 60 million voters that her office has been able to examine, they’ve found 350,000 dead people still listed as active voters, plus another 25,000 with citizenship records. As Matt Margolis at PJ Media notes at the link, Biden’s election in 2020 was based on only about 50,000 votes across a handful of swing states. And we all know which party illegal aliens and dead people vote for.

In a House Committee hearing Monday, Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro demanded that Interior Secretary Doug Bergum explain why he wants some programs in the Fish and Wildlife Service to be completely eliminated.

Burgum stunned her and other members when he replied that after a substantial review, “We found organizations that were receiving grants from Interior where 80 to 100% of the revenue of that NGO was a grant from the federal government. And yet those organizations, we were the sole source of their revenue, but they would have a CEO making $650,000 and four $400,000 lobbyists.”

And if you wonder why Democrats fight so hard to protect money-sucking, do-nothing government and non-government organizations, this might contain a clue. It’s a chart showing that the federal government workers’ union SEIU is the #1 political donor in Washington. It gives far more money to politicians than any corporation (even Coke, Microsoft and Boeing) and more than the entire tech industry.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post’s afternoon update.