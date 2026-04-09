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With the recent revelations about massive hospice fraud in California, it increasingly looks as though the whole corrupt state of California needs to be on hospice care. If only we could pull the plug on the Democrat machine that runs it.

The medical industry, not just the hospice business, appears to be rampant with fraud. Investigative reporter Christopher Rufo has a new must-read piece about another apparent cesspool of grift, the In-Home Supportive Services program, or IHSS.

This $30 billion-a-year program is based on a laudable idea: that those who provide in-home care to an elderly or disabled person, even members of their own families, would benefit from some kind of stipend that enables them to do it. As Rufo writes, “On the surface, IHSS presents itself as an instrument of compassion, directing billions to caregivers who help with cooking, personal care, laundry, and other daily needs inside recipients’ homes. But a growing number of experts and critics argue that the program is rife with fraud, losing roughly an estimated $6 billion to $12 billion yearly to scammers. Meantime, the state’s powerful home-care unions collect more than $149 million in membership dues, funneling money into the political network supporting Newsom and California Democrats.”

In short, Rufo says, “This is the story of a government that has allowed compassion to become a mask for fraud, creating a self-reinforcing system that keeps the Democratic establishment in power.”

And it’s been going on for years. California created the program in 1973, paying for it through Medi-Cal, the state-run version of Medicaid, with funding coming from federal, state and county levels.

From Rufo: “IHSS has long been considered a magnet for fraud. In 2009, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger estimated that up to 25 percent of IHSS claims were fraudulent. A Sacramento grand jury report that year found that providers had ‘no meaningful oversight, no assessment of skills to meet client needs, no monitoring of the validity of service hours, and no background checks.’”

When Schwarzenegger addressed this in the early 2000s by signing legislation calling for criminal background checks and random claim reviews, a state workgroup, along with reps from labor organizations, found a way around the random visits that had been imposed. (Our question: why would they look for a loophole if they weren’t deliberately inviting fraud? They said at the time that it was over concerns about disruptions for “vulnerable members of the IHSS community,” but we all recognize this as the steaming load that it is, right?)

Today, unbelievably, “IHSS provider” is the largest low-wage occupation in California, with over 800,000 taxpayer-funded caregivers. In more than 70 percent of cases, these are family members. The system operates on trust and self-reporting (insert eye roll here.) As Rufo reports: “County-level fraud controls appear to be lacking. State regulations prevent IHSS staff from making unannounced visits unless a whistleblower files a ‘specific’ complaint or regulators identify clear red flags. Even when complaints are lodged, investigations apparently can be slow, and prosecutions slower still. According to the state’s Department of Social Services, for one 12-month period between 2023 and 2024, counties received nearly 7,000 fraud complaints; 28 counties recorded 964 fraud investigations, resulting in just 39 cases prosecuted.”

So (sarcasm alert), how could a system with this level of monitoring possibly be exploited? As Rufo says, California “is sending billions of dollars per year to a program that is easy to exploit, difficult to administer, and almost impossible to supervise.”

As he reports, multiple senior officials at the Department of Health and Human Services estimate that 25 percent of the Medi-Cal budget is lost to fraud. Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions for Government and a nationally recognized fraud expert, estimates annual IHSS fraud at 20 percent to 40 percent of total program spending. For fiscal year 2025–26, that would be roughly $6 billion to $12 billion in losses. Heck, it’s just tax dollars; no big deal.

Earlier this year, Dr. Mehmet Oz made some controversial statements about members of the “Russian Armenian mafia” carrying off huge hospice and related healthcare scams. Talcove observes something that’s consistent with Oz’s comments; namely, that Armenian speakers do appear to be “significantly overrepresented” on the rolls of IHSS providers. Rufo says that “Armenian speakers who speak English less than ‘very well’ are 18 times more likely to be IHSS recipients and eight times likelier to be IHSS caregivers than their share of the county population would suggest.” That in itself doesn’t prove the involvement of a foreign crime ring, but it certainly should raise eyebrows and be thoroughly checked out.

From Rufo: “Using a conservative 25 percent fraud estimate—within Talcove’s range and consistent with HHS officials’ broader Medi-Cal assessments—scammers may have siphoned at least $35 billion from IHSS during Gavin Newsom’s administration. ‘There’s virtually no incentive for them to stop,’ Talcove said. ‘California has limited-to-no controls in place.’”

Rufo goes on to explain that the biggest beneficiaries of this program are labor unions --- primarily SEIU Local 2015 and United Domestic Workers (UDW) --- that are a couple of the most powerful institutions in California politics. We’ve discussed SEIU often over the years; as Rufo details here, they “contributed $2 million to Newsom’s anti-recall campaign; spent another $2 million in favor of Proposition 50, a measure to redraw the state’s congressional districts in favor of Democrats; and donated over $90,000 to Newsom across his two campaign years. UDW donated $20,000 to Newsom’s 2022 reelection campaign. Both unions have contributed heavily to Democrats.” And both, surely to no one’s surprise, have allegedly used coercive tactics to expand their membership. Rufo has some pretty compelling details on those coercive tactics in his article.

But, anyway, are you getting the picture?

Rufo states the obvious: “The system itself seems designed to prevent accountability.” Gov. Newsom essentially runs the show, and he has no incentive to crack down on a program that has provided 40 percent of the net job growth his administration has overseen. Newsom even boasts about the additional money that has been shoveled into this program.

Rufo suggests that this system is so bad, the only reform will likely have to come from DC. Since some of the money they get to fund this program is federal dollars, RFK Jr. could, as HHS Secretary, require the state of California to mandate re-registration of all caregivers and recipients using third-party identity verification (there go those racist Republicans; demanding ID again!). They could also expand random, unannounced visits.

To combat the fraud in California, it’s going to take, in Rufo’s words, “a countervailing authority—willing to confront not only fraudsters but also the political system that sustains them.”

By the way, you might have noticed that the hospice fraud in California, finally emerging thanks to independent journalists such as Nick Shirley, isn’t getting much media attention. As Sherlock Holmes might say, it’s a case of the dog not barking. J.D. Rucker has some video observations on that.

On the other hand, here’s an exception: a story on hospice fraud from, of all places, CBS News. Excellent reading.

The New York Post is doing some fine reporting. (Of course, that’s also Christopher Rufo.) Here’s their story on IHSS.

And here’s their opinion piece on the whole “fraud empire” of Gov. Gavin Newsom. It’s a must-read about the “California cash machine.”

RELATED: Well, at least they’re cracking down on healthcare fraud in Texas. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that his office has launched investigations into dozens of Medicaid providers across Texas.

“Unlike states that are run by radical left-wing lunatics, we will not tolerate the abuse of taxpayer funded programs in Texas,” Paxton said. “My office has already recovered over $1 billion from Medicaid fraud alone since 2020, and I will continue to pursue any fraudster who attempts to cheat Texans out of money by exploiting our healthcare system.”

The Dallas Express has lots of detail. By the way, for those in Texas fed up by the leftist propaganda served daily by The Dallas Morning news, the Dallas Express offers a journalistically sound alternative.

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