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Jane Nelson's avatar
Jane Nelson
3h

Thanks for the tip. I ditched the Dallas Morning News (long after I should have) over their profligate use of adjectives like "baseless." Customer service actually called me to ask why, and when I unloaded about the biased reporting she sadly admitted that she was hearing that a lot.

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Lulu's avatar
Lulu
2h

Oh, I thought Obamacare was going to solve all the medical fraud. Guess not. It's done nothing but ruin the better system we had before. If you are a taxpayer and have private insurance or Medicare, you get hosed.

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