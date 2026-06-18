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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
44m

Vance is becoming the best translator Trumpism has. Trump breaks the machine. Vance explains why the machine deserved breaking. That combination matters heading into 2028. The left depends on caricature: Republicans hate immigrants, erase history, worship billionaires, and fear diversity. Vance dismantles that by showing up, smiling, and asking for examples. Whoopi had none. Joy was disarmed. The audience applauded. That is the win. The right does not need to hide from hostile rooms. It needs men who can walk into them and make the hosts look smaller than their talking points. Vance did exactly that.

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Nancy Exley's avatar
Nancy Exley
41m

Whether Vance or Rubio run in 2028, our country is in good hands to continue making America great again. We are blessed to have such talent at the helm.

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