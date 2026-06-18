Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 8 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

President Trump returned to the US from the G7 meeting in France after signing a “memorandum of understanding” with Iran. It’s not a final peace deal but an agreement for a 60-day ceasefire during which the details of a deal will be worked out. Here is the entire text of the MOU.

Trump denied earlier claims that the MOU would give Iran $300 billion to rebuild its infrastructure. It allows outside investment in Iran if it abides by the deal, but Trump said the US isn’t giving them 10 cents, and he hasn’t asked our Arab allies to invest anything. But it does give Iran access to a flush reconstruction fund. Trump also warned that “if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head.”

But many conservatives are very unhappy with this deal, arguing that it gives too many concessions to Iran for little in return other than promises not to try to build nuclear weapons that everyone knows they’ll never keep. It leaves the Iranian regime in place and frees up some assets for rebuilding and strengthening their grip on power and funding more terrorism, including an immediate resumption of Iranian oil experts before any deal is signed. Officials insisted that the oil waivers are the only major benefit Iran will get until a deal is finalized.

Iran will also be able to keep enriching uranium “for peaceful purposes” (deja vu!) Trump even said he thinks it’s okay for Iran to keep some ballistic missiles in “relative proportion” to those held by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, because “it’s a little bit unfair for them not to have some” if other Arabs nations do. Yes, but those nations aren’t firing their ballistic missiles into Israeli cities or trying to mount nuclear warheads on them to kill everyone who disagrees with them. A suicidal pursuit of “fairness” is what we expect from Democrats.

And the MOU was barely signed before Iran announced a deal to buy a fleet of Russian-made helicopters “for use in emergency response, air ambulance missions, firefighting, and search-and-rescue operations.” Sure, that’s what they’ll be used for.

Democrats complained that the MOU has us giving more to Iran to get less than we did with the deal under Obama (bearing in mind that we gave them a LOT and what we got in return was imaginary.) Sen. Lindsey Graham said that after a lengthy discussion with special envoy Steve Witkoff, he thinks the MOU will be beneficial for the US and supports trying it. But other conservatives strongly oppose it. Sen. Ted Cruz spoke for many conservative Trump supporters when he said he believed Trump was getting “some very poor advice” and that “History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea.”

By the way, for those keeping track of how well Iran is already abiding by the MOU, here’s an early report.

In a sight many thought we’d never see (and maybe it’s the beginning of Europe saving itself, if that’s possible), the EU Parliament passed its strictest-ever migration law. After years of uncontrolled Third World migration and Europeans being jailed for complaining about it, the tide seems finally to be turning. To prove it, the vote was followed by chants of “Send them back!” from newly-elected conservative MPs.

The leftist elites who have allowed their nations to be invaded for years can only pray that this is the extent of the public’s reaction, since some are calling for public executions of high government officials following the release of a shocking new report by British Parliament Member Rupert Lowe into the horrifying scandal of rape gangs (95% of them Muslim immigrants) victimizing young girls while enjoying the protection of the government and police, who would rather jail an innocent rape victim for reporting the crime than appear racist by arresting the perpetrators.

Here’s a link to the full report.

And Instapundit has an excellent round-up of excerpts and furious comments.

According to the report, this has gone on for decades, over two generations, and “at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan reportedly read reports of young girls gang-raped in London hotels by these gangs, but publicly denied on multiple occasions that grooming gangs existed.

And this cruel insanity in the name of “diversity” is hardly restricted to the UK. Here’s a story about a young French woman who could be sentenced to jail today for “incitement to racial hatred” for saying on a TV interview that she was sexually assaulted by a Tunisian migrant and that “the main danger to women in France is Black African and Arab immigrant men.”

Between the years of seething rage over having their cultures, nations and rights taken away, the attempted beheading in Belfast, the stabbing death of Henry Nowak due to cops who believed his Muslim killer instead of him, and now this shocking report, maybe the Europeans will finally grow a spine, throw out their leftist quisling leaders (or do worse to them) and take their nations back. It couldn’t hurt that so many of them will soon be returning from the World Cup games where they got a taste of how well freedom works in red states.

As one commentator pointed out, there are British flags all over Dallas to welcome British visitors. But if the visitors flew their own flag in their own country, they’d be arrested for a hate crime.

In case you missed it: The news got worse this week for the Southern Poverty Law Center, the once-great civil rights group now accused of spending donors’ money to fund the very hate groups it supposedly battles

The DOJ has filed a superseding indictment claiming that a top female SPLC employee believed to be the group’s “director of intelligence” was romantically involved with an alleged “informant” who was a member of the neo-Nazi group, National Alliance. The SPLC official and the Nazi informant (great name for a TV reality series) allegedly shared a house and two bank accounts, into which she deposited $140,000 in donors’ money that was used for their personal expenses.

The New York Post has more, including a photo of the woman believed to be the executive in question, and no, she’s not Katie Porter.

A report by Downtown Seattle Association claims that since the city imposed a new payroll tax in 2020, the downtown business district has lost 30,000 jobs and billions of dollars in property value. Nearby Bellevue, which has no such tax, had no such problems.

Normally, this would be so obvious we wouldn’t even bother running it, but since Seattle residents recently elected a socialist mayor, we have to assume it will come as shocking news to them.

Again, not news: Seattle’s socialist mayor defended the destructive tax.

Not since the Jerry Lewis Telethon has one man done so much TV in one day as Vice President J.D. Vance did on Tuesday. But considering his day included walking into the leftist lionesses’ den on “The View,” the rest of the day at Fox News must’ve seemed like a vacation.

Vance began his day early on “Fox & Friends,” talking about the foiled plot to attack this weekend’s UFC 250 event at the White House and other issues. You can see that interview here:

Then it was on to “The View,” where he schooled the hosts so much, he should’ve charged them tuition. They must’ve been shocked when the studio audience greeted him with cheers and applause. We assumed they thought Republicans had horns and a tail, since they so seldom see one. And viewers almost never learn what the actual Republican positions are and why they believe that way. They just hear nonsense that’s only corrected when it might result in a lawsuit.

Vance had his hands full correcting their ignorant assumptions, as you can see at this write-up.

Among his topics: that Trump didn’t call the affordability issue a hoax, he said it was a hoax that Republicans caused it. The hosts complained about the spending on America 250, and he noted that the UFC event was mostly paid for by the UFC, and the Reflecting Pool cleanup came out of the budget for national parks renovations, which that was. He schooled Whoopi Goldberg that the Christian rule of being kind to immigrants doesn’t mean a nation can’t have laws or borders (apparently, playing a fake singing nun in two movies doesn’t make you an expert on Catholicism.)

He refuted lies about ICE and said that what’s cruel about illegal immigration is letting tens of thousands of children be brought in over an open border by cartels to be sex-trafficked, the way they were under Biden. And when Whoopi accused Trump of erasing black history, he asked for specific examples. She couldn’t name any.

Later on “Gutfeld!,” Vance said it wasn’t as bad as he thought it would be, adding that Joy Behar told him during a break, “You know what? You’re, like, pretty good for a Republican.” He said that was a “way better compliment” than he expected from her. Who knows, maybe she’d like other Republicans, too, if he ever talked to any of them.

Vance also appeared on the friendlier ground of Fox News’ “The Five,” where he still had to school token liberal Jessica Tarlov on what it means to be proud of America (a new poll shows only 29% of Democrats are) and how your pride in the USA shouldn’t depend on whether your party is in power.

Vance ended his day on “Gutfeld!” where he offered more powerful words about people in public office who show no gratitude for America.

All in all, the day probably gave a huge boost to Vance’s odds of being the 2028 Presidential candidate. And if he decides against it, he can always host his own Fox News show.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

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