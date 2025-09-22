One of the more entertaining sidelights of the left’s meltdown over Kimmel and their sudden embrace of a First Amendment that they apparently don’t understand the many reminders from conservatives of the left’s cancellations of people.

Roseanne Barr is having fun on X commenting on their tweets to remind them of how they cheered her firing from her ABC comedy show over a single tweet they didn’t like, when she had the #1 show on the network. When David Frum said to imagine the Biden Administration putting pressure on Fox to fire Greg Gutfeld, she tweeted back, “Yeah, imagine an administration putting pressure on a TV station to fire a comedian they didn’t like.” This was an especially pleasing exchange, between Roseanne and the pompous poser who laid the foundations for government censorship of conservatives and now blames Trump for endangering free speech.

Reminders: We have always been unyielding defenders of free speech, even when the Biden Administration was bankrolling an organization that blocked ad revenue for us and other conservative media outlets. When Roseanne had been blackballed, which show was the very first to welcome her back to TV? “Huckabee” on TBN:

There are also lots of reminders that these same Democrats tried to cancel countless conservatives for free speech, to block Fox News from cable companies and to get Rush Limbaugh thrown off of radio stations. They were successful in getting Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson axed from NBC and Fox, respectively. Of course, both went on to even bigger audiences online, which should have taught their critics something if they were teachable.

But perhaps the best comments came from Breitbart’s John Nolte, who noted that there are calls from Hollywood leftists to boycott Disney, ABC and Hulu and shut down production of Marvel movies and ABC sitcoms, all over Kimmel. Nolte hailed Kimmel as a uniter, not a divider, and said, “MAGA endorses this 100%...Let us lock arms and bury Disney/ABC/ESPN/Hulu. God bless America.”

And in the interest of equal time, here’s MSNBC’s response to charges of hypocrisy over canceling people for speech: “Hey, it’s, like, totally different when we do it!”