Happy Thanksgiving! Our newsletter today includes our Thanksgiving message, and an essay by now US Ambassador-to-Israel Mike Huckabee that we rerun every year as a favorite Thanksgiving tradition.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

16 The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:

17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.

Romans 8:16-17

Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, America! This is a uniquely American holiday that dates back to the earliest American settlements. It was first declared by President George Washington in 1789, “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.” It was set on the last Thursday in November by Abraham Lincoln.

We hope you’re enjoying this Thanksgiving. One thing to be thankful for: despite continuing inflation, the Farm Bureau reports that the cost of an average Thanksgiving feast for 10 is $55.18, or $5.52 a person, about five percent less than last year and far below the record price of $64.05 in 2022. And thanks to lower gas prices, it’s easier to drive over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house – or her condo.

In recent years, Thanksgiving has been under assault on numerous fronts by leftists who are better than a Dyson vacuum at sucking the joy out of life. As if high food prices weren’t bad enough, a few years ago, we were told to cancel Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus, then lectured by wokescolds that the Pilgrims were genocidal racists (these tunnel-visioned nags make us thankful for the “Mute” button on TV remotes.) The Washington Post nagged us about how much each dish in the traditional meal allegedly contributes to “climate change.” And last year, we had hysterical viewers of MSNBC having online breakdowns, shaving their heads and telling people to boycott Thanksgiving to avoid their Trump-voting relatives. That must’ve given their relatives something to be thankful for.

We’re also thankful this year that MSNBC is now MS NOW because it was driving away so many viewers that NBC didn’t want to be associated with it anymore.

But all these things are, in the long view of history, passing annoyances. The greatest danger to Thanksgiving is the relentless push by too many in government to take away the God-given rights we give thanks for, especially our First Amendment rights to assemble, speak freely and express our religious faith, which are the foundation of Thanksgiving. Our Pilgrim ancestors took a dangerous ocean journey to an unknown and unsettled land seeking those very freedoms and were willing to risk their lives to attain them. The 2024 election seemed to signal that Americans have had enough of the cancel mobs and are throwing off the leftist shackles and declaring a new American Revolution, although the backlash shows that too many others have been deluded by the siren song of the radical left that sees all-mighty government as our savior.

So this is a great time to reflect on the nation’s Founders and take inspiration from them that things really can get better, if we all get together and do something about it, even if it means taking some risks. And we assure you the Pilgrims faced much worse risks than being badmouthed on social media.

This is also the time to reflect on the deeper meaning of Thanksgiving. It’s not just about turkey and stuffing, football on TV and early Christmas shopping. It even means more than a big family get-together, although that’s a very important part of it that we now appreciate even more after all the lockdowns and quarantines.

Thanksgiving is about giving thanks to God for our blessings, many of which we only enjoy because we are fortunate enough to be Americans - a fact lost on too many modern Americans, who slander America using the very rights they wouldn’t have if they weren’t Americans. We inherited hard-won rights and liberties that were revolutionary in the early days of this nation. Many of them had their genesis in the arrival of the Pilgrims.

Four-centuries-and-five-years ago, the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. They had set out on a dangerous journey across the Atlantic in a small ship, the Mayflower, to a hostile wilderness where survival was far from certain. Indeed, half the settlers died during that first harsh winter. If not for the help of the indigenous people who joined them at the first Thanksgiving, they all might have died. But they were willing to risk everything for the right to be free to worship God in their own way, without the government telling them what they were and weren’t allowed to say, do or believe (is this starting to sound surprisingly relevant to today?)

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton wrote an excellent rebuttal to the negative revisionist historians on the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival. We think Cotton’s essay should be read every year by every American as a new Thanksgiving tradition:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/thanksgiving-pilgrims-tom-cotton

Sen. Cotton talks about not just the history and importance of the Pilgrims’ arrival and the first Thanksgiving, but an even more important legacy they bequeathed to us. It was the way they organized their settlement, codified in the Mayflower Compact, the first example of the principle of “government by the consent of the governed.” Its ideas would still reverberate more than a century-and-a-half later when it became a huge influence on the writing of the US Constitution. Although today’s leaders definitely need more regular reminders from voters that they are in power only thanks to the “consent of the governed.”

Sen. Cotton writes, “In this covenant, the ship’s passengers agreed to form a ‘civil body politic’ of ‘just and equal laws’ based on the consent of the governed and dedicated to the ‘Glory of God’ and the ‘general good of the colony.’ Immediately after signing the compact, the signatories conducted a democratic election to choose their first governor.”

As he notes, it’s no wonder President John Quincy Adams called the Pilgrims’ arrival “the birth-day of your nation.” These are the principles America was founded upon, and they arrived 405 years ago, in 1620. America was not founded upon slavery, which supposedly arrived in 1619 (even though some Native American tribes had long practiced forms of it, a fact we doubt is taught in current “history” classes), and which Christian abolitionists, Republicans and many of the Founders strongly opposed and which we fought a bloody Civil War to end. (Another shocker for today’s “history” students: The Republican Party was specifically founded to end slavery, and it was the Southern Democrats who fought on the side of preserving it. The Democrats wanted to keep exploiting their imported underclass of cheap labor so much that one of them shot the Republican President who was trying to make them give it up – sound familiar?)

To counter the left’s assault on America and its false “1619 Project” history, The Federalist launched “The 1620 Project.” At this link is an excerpt about the Pilgrims’ and the Puritans’ experiences and what they contributed that helped make America such an exceptional nation and a “shining city on the hill.” It’s another piece that should become a Thanksgiving tradition, as well as required reading in schools.

https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/25/how-the-pilgrims-planted-the-seeds-for-americas-constitutional-rights-and-liberties/

This year, while we’re thanking God for all our blessings (and for saving America from the downward spiral we were in), let’s ignore the America-hating historical revisionists and give even bigger thanks than usual for the brave men and women who ventured to the New World, seeking religious freedom. Let’s also give thanks for the blessings of liberty and self-government that they secured for themselves and their posterity (that’s us.) Let’s honor their legacy by making sure that we protect and defend those rights and liberties for all so that we can hand them down intact to future generations.

And let us also get to work right now on cleaning out the infection from our “education” system to ensure that our schools and universities teach real history and civics and stop brainwashing future generations into hating their own nation, admiring the tragically flawed ideas of socialism and the monstrous terrorists of Hamas, demonizing those who sacrificed so much to give them the rights and freedoms they take for granted, and giving away those rights for a mess of pottage (no, that’s not a Thanksgiving dinner side dish), a phony promise of safety, or empty “absolution” for the alleged sins of their great-great-great-great-grandparents.

Thanksgiving: A time For Family

(This is an essay by now US Ambassador-to-Israel Mike Huckabee that we rerun every year as a favorite Thanksgiving tradition.)

Thanksgiving is not only a time when we give thanks for our many blessings as Americans, it’s also a time when we gather together as families and get reacquainted with relatives we don’t see any other time of year (with some relatives, you may be thankful it is only one time a year!)

Every Thanksgiving, I find myself thinking back on beloved family members who are no longer with us. There’s one who meant so much to me that sharing my memories of him has become a holiday tradition here. So I hope you’ll indulge me as I again share the story of a very special relative from my childhood. I usually saw him only once a year, but he taught me a lesson that helped make me what I am today and for which I still give thanks.

When I was a boy in Hope, Arkansas, one thing about the holidays I most looked forward to was the annual visit from my Uncle Garvin. Garvin Elder was my mother’s half-brother from her dad’s first marriage, and so much older than her, he was like a grandpa to my sister and me. He was an accountant and a lifelong bachelor from Houston, and he cut quite an impressive figure whenever he arrived by bus in Hope.

He owned stocks (I could hardly imagine such a thing!) and carried a real leather suitcase with travel tags, not like the cardboard suitcase we owned but never used. And he wore a suit, tie and starched white shirt -- every day! In our town, if you saw a man in a suit, it could mean only one of two things: either it was Sunday, or he was going to or coming from a funeral.

Over the holidays, while my parents were at work, Uncle Garvin was the only adult in the house. So when he wasn’t taking his daily unbreakable appointment with the “Perry Mason” rerun, I would constantly pester him to play checkers with me. Now you must understand, this was in the days before self-esteem classes and helicopter parents. Uncle Garvin didn’t realize how impolite, damaging, even psychologically traumatic and triggering it was to beat the daylights out of a sensitive young boy at checkers. No, he played to win. And he relished beating me…which he did, over and over and over.

Of course, I hated losing to him. But that just made me want to challenge him again. Over time, I gradually got better until I actually beat him occasionally.

Looking back now, I realize what a huge favor Uncle Garvin did for me by developing my competitive spirit. These days, we’ve built a society of hand-wringers so afraid of hurting a child’s self-esteem that everyone gets a trophy just for showing up, no matter how poorly they perform. We’ve taken away their incentive to work hard and get better.

This is the same mindset that’s given us incompetent CEOs who crash companies, then run to the government for a bailout because they’re “too big to fail.” And idiots in government who bail them out with money they confiscate from hardworking taxpayers, because it’s “not fair” that some succeed when others don’t. And who also think that “fairness” means taking money away from people who earn it and giving it to people who don’t work but do vote.

Call me crazy, but I believe there’s something to be said for competition and for rewarding hard work, talent and intelligence. And there’s a lot to be said for the lessons learned and the character built through trying your best, failing and trying again.

So every Thanksgiving, when I’m giving thanks to God for my countless blessings, I include a little prayer of thanks for my Uncle Garvin…and for all those long-ago checker games that were so painful to lose at the time.

We hope you had a safe, fun and blessed Thanksgiving. For our weekly look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, what could be better than a creative and easy recipe for Thanksgiving leftovers from cookbook author and mom of five, Christy Denney?

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.