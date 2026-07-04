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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

America’s 250th birthday should not be handed over to the grievance merchants, historical vandals, or socialist children who think freedom is something to trade for comfort. The Founders understood what today’s administrative state denies: government is not the source of rights. It is the servant that must be chained down so those rights survive. That is why the First Amendment came first and the Second came right behind it. Speech, faith, press, assembly, petition, and arms are not decorative freedoms. They are the architecture of self-government. Celebrate loudly. Teach the children. Defend the inheritance. You cannot edit God.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5hEdited

I am not at all surprised that the lame brained Left want to pretend that our great history and our heroes and heroines ( fallible men and women who did great things) are mythical - they also unfortunately think our freedoms are mythical and the Constitution is a novel that they can revise at will. 😡😡🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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