Happy Independence Day, Americans, and Happy 250th birthday, America! You don’t look a day over 240!

For some great July 4th reading, here are some appropriate columns by Kurt Schlichter, Derek Hunter and a tribute to some forgotten heroes of the American Revolution by Rep. Andy Biggs.

https://townhall.com/columnists/congressmanandybiggs/2026/07/03/the-forgotten-heroes-who-made-july-4-possible-n2678715

https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2026/07/02/america-at-250-is-awesome-despite-our-problems-n2678684

https://townhall.com/columnists/derekhunter/2026/07/02/annoy-a-democrat-celebrate-americas-birthday-n2678711

For our weekly look back at “Huckabee” on TBN, here’s a still-timely reminder of how to celebrate the 4th of July from Amb. Huckabee (obviously, some people need it. If you hate America so much that you can’t bring yourself to celebrate its 250th birthday, then there are planes leaving for other nations every minute of the day.)

And for our musical performance, here’s country icon Clint Black with “America (Still In Love With You.”)

Independence Day Music Picks: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

It’s America’s 250th birthday, and everyone will have a playlist, from traditional patriotic songs and marches to “Living in America” by James Brown. But I thought I’d share a few that you’re not likely to hear anywhere else.

1. “Paul Revere” – Johnny Cash

How can we salute America in song without including the man who is known as the voice of America, Johnny Cash? So much to pick from (the obvious choice might be “Ragged Old Flag,” but I shared that on Flag Day.) Instead, here’s a cool obscurity from his 1970 LP, “America: A 200-Year Salute in Story and Song.”

The album covers everything from the Revolution to the Space Age, including songs about the Alamo (whose defenders were HEROES!!!), the Gettysburg Address and possibly the only song you’ll ever hear about the assassination of President James Garfield. It’s all great, but for this week, what could be more appropriate than Johnny Cash singing the story of Paul Revere?

2. “Johnny Freedom” – Johnny Horton

Johnny Horton’s career was cut short at age 35 in a tragic car crash. But he left behind a legacy of great songs, many inspired by historical events, such as “Sink the Bismarck” and the immortal “Battle of New Orleans” (which inspired the hilarious Homer & Jethro parody, “The Battle of Kookamonga.”) You can learn more about American history from Johnny Horton’s Greatest Hits than you can from a public high school these days, although that’s not saying much. Here’s a patriotic Horton tune for the 4th that you might not know, “Johnny Freedom.”

3. “The Americans” – Gordon Sinclair

Gordon Sinclair was what Bob and Ray called a “song-sayer,” and one of the most unlikely recording stars of all time. A Canadian writer/reporter, he was so annoyed in 1973 at hearing that the Red Cross was out of funds, he wrote an editorial about all that America does for the world. He didn’t think it was anything special, but public reaction was overwhelming. WWDC-AM in Washington, DC, started playing a reading of it with “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in the background, which inspired the release of Sinclair’s own recording, a 45 on Avco under the title, “The Americans (A Canadian’s Opinion.)” All proceeds went to the Red Cross. It rose to #24 on the charts, making Sinclair, at 73, the second-oldest artist ever to make the Billboard Top 40, behind 75-year-old Moms Mabley’s “Abraham, Martin and John.” It was revived for a bit after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, but it needs to be heard again, especially now that so many Democrats would prefer to celebrate the Russian Revolution rather than the American Revolution.

By the way, you might be more familiar with the version by Byron MacGregor of CKLW radio, which got higher on the charts. It was an unauthorized version that Sinclair wasn’t happy about. Still, the sentiments can’t be repeated too many times. It’s also on YouTube if you’d like to look it up.

4. “Back In The USA” – Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers

Everyone loves Chuck Berry’s classic original that lists all the cool things we’ve got here in the USA, but this pioneering Low-fi Indie Rock version is one of my favorite records of all time. Linda Ronstadt had the hit, but I always thought hers was kinda stiff. This version perfectly captures the freedom of playing in a garage band with your friends on a sunny Saturday afternoon as hamburgers sizzle on the grill nearby. It’s so spontaneous, you can hear Jonathan turning off-mic and directing the band as he goes along. This is just over two minutes of the pure joys, large and small, of being an American. If you can listen to this without smiling, I don’t want to know you.

For America’s 250th birthday, what better way to set off fireworks than to watch humorless leftists’ heads explode as the Babylon Bee makes fun of them?

https://babylonbee.com/news/winning-trump-now-rules-entire-world-as-supreme-court-declares-everyone-is-american

https://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-vow-to-reform-ice-so-it-only-deports-immigrants-who-love-america

https://babylonbee.com/news/mamdani-offers-to-cool-new-yorkers-down-by-sending-them-to-siberian-gulag

https://babylonbee.com/news/terrorist-torn-between-going-on-violent-jihad-or-getting-elected-as-democratic-senator

https://babylonbee.com/news/supreme-court-rules-any-baby-born-at-olive-garden-is-an-italian-citizen