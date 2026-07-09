Pictured: Jack Smith & U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has just released evidence showing that the office of “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, while investigating President Trump for supposedly mishandling classified documents…

...may itself have mishandled classified documents.

We’ll pause while you fall to the floor laughing helplessly.

Recovered? Then let’s move on. It’s enough to think that Smith was investigating the PRESIDENT for mishandling classified documents, when, as President, Trump had the authority to declassify any document he wanted to, in the blink of an eye. In fact, just the act of moving previously classified documents to his residence was an effortless way for him to declassify them. But this was Smith’s own office apparently doing what he was investigating the President for. And, unlike the President, Smith and his prosecutorial team had no such authority to declassify anything.

Grassley wrote to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday, “Messages involving personnel in Jack Smith’s Special Counsel Office (SCO) raise serious concerns about the Biden administration’s failure to secure classified materials.” Of course, we know Biden himself failed to do that, keeping documents in his garage that he’d brought to his Wilmington home when he was Senator and Vice President. Did anything happen to him? Are you kidding?

Anyway, the letter went on: “The messages show that these failures caused a security ‘violation and incident’ where a Justice Department sensitive compartmentalized information facility (SCIF) accessible to SCO personnel was left open overnight and potentially longer.”

Classified messages that were exposed “appear related to Smith’s case against President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified materials,” Grassley continued, “and I write to seek additional information in that regard.” So funny!

Sen. Grassley really drilled down with some questions about who was granted access to this classified material and the nature of the information contained in that SCIF, and set a deadline for the response as July 22. One big issue to be addressed is that personnel were allegedly given access to it without confirming their “need to know.” Well, heck (sarcasm alert), this classified information was just to aid them in their prosecution of President Trump for mishandling classified information, so who would have minded?

As you know, “Special Counsel” Smith had two cases going against Trump before they were both dismissed as the result of a July 2024 ruling by Florida Judge Aileen Cannon that Smith wasn’t qualified to serve as special counsel, having not been confirmed by the Senate. (Of course, we’d said that all along; that’s why we always put the title “special counsel” in quotation marks when referring to him.). One of those bogus cases dealt with President Trump’s alleged role in the J6 riot (Smith dropped it after Trump was re-elected in 2024); the other bogus case had to do with “classified” documents being retained at Mar-a-Lago. The massive armed raid of Trump’s Florida home --- shocking at the time and outrageous contrivance in hindsight --- took place despite what we now know was strong dissent within the FBI about its justification.

You have to love Sen. Grassley: “This conduct appears to show the Biden Justice Department may have mishandled classified information while it prosecuted President Trump for allegedly mishandling classified information. This is yet another example of law enforcement’s double standards in the previous administration.”

“Talk about the pot calling the kettle black,” Grassley said in his four-page letter. “According to these messages, Biden DOJ personnel may have committed the very offense for which Jack Smith was prosecuting President Trump. These records expose yet another double standard of justice.”

And this: “While Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden escaped accountability for mishandling highly classified information, Jack Smith and the Biden DOJ set out to paint President Trump as a felon and ruin him politically. These and other records I’ve made public show the Biden Justice Department was unquestionably careless, not to mention highly hypocritical.”

Grassley also wanted to know the names and positions of all the special counsel and DOJ staff who were granted access to this classified information.

As RedState reported, Grassley’s announcement on X was that “anti-Trump prosecutor Jack Smith and his team, in the course of investigating President Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents, did in fact carry out precisely the infraction for which they were investigating the President: Mishandling of classified documents, and the possible compromising of national security.”

Yes, the hypocrisy just leaps out. But as the late Scott Adams, a hypnotist and expert in persuasion, was fond of pointing out, even a big glittering display of hypocrisy doesn’t typically stop observers from believing what they want to. Perhaps that understanding is why Democrats feel so free to indulge in it constantly.

RELATED: Also from the Justice Department, the DOJ Civil Rights Division, led by Harmeet Dhillion, is moving aggressively on election integrity ahead of the November midterms, deploying election monitors to 12 jurisdictions. These include hot spots Maricopa County (surprise!), Pima County and Apache County in Arizona; the Cities of Boston and New Bedford in Massachusetts; the Cities of Lansing, East Lansing and Detroit in Michigan; Hennepin County (Minneapolis) and Ramsey (a Minneapolis suburb) in Minnesota; the Cities of Manchester and Nashua in New Hampshire; and Fairfax County and Prince William County in Virginia.

As reported by the Daily Caller, this effort “mirrors work already underway at the Republican National Committee (RNC) which has built out its own election integrity division, pressuring states to clean up voter rolls and tighten mail-in voting rules. The DOJ and RNC don’t coordinate directly, but the two are pursuing similar priorities.”

Gosh, this overlapping work by the RNC might simply reflect the fact that a truer vote count helps the GOP side. Who knew? And does that make clean elections a partisan thing? No wonder the left keeps putting up obstacles to that.

Check out the Daily Caller story for details on what the DOJ is doing to help states enforce and apply widely-varying state election laws, especially in light of the recent Supreme Court decision that states can determine how long after Election Day mail-in ballots can be counted.

COMING UP: We’ll have more tomorrow, but here’s some advance reading from Paul Sperry about how lead prosecutor Joe diGenova intends to go forward with the DOJ’s grand conspiracy case on the Russia Hoax. Although this is a “holistic” look at the scandal, there are too many parts of it, too many different charges to be coordinated --- falsifying evidence, committing perjury, leaking classified information, obstructing justice, and on and on --- to wrap it all into one humongous case.

This effort will look at machinations against Trump from the time he first announced for President in 2015. The 2015-2016 allegations took place prior to the statute of limitations, so the only way to prosecute them now is to show how they are tied to a conspiracy that continued more recently.

Imagine one courtroom with 50 defendants in it. I know, I know, it would be GREAT! And this will be heard in South Florida, not DC. But you understand how challenging it would be to try the case that way. Think of the poor bailiff. So it looks as though what we’ll have is a series of conspiracy cases brought against some of the highest-ranking officials from those years, usual suspects such as former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI Director James Comey, who already faces charges individually for his little shell game.

Leave a comment