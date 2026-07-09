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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the lawfare cartel stepping on its own rake. Trump, as president, had constitutional authority around classification that Jack Smith’s team never had. Yet the same crowd that staged the Mar-a-Lago spectacle, leaked moral sermons to the press, and tried to turn document handling into a political death sentence now has to answer whether its own shop botched classified security. Hillary skated. Biden skated. Smith prosecuted Trump. Then Grassley uncorks records suggesting the prosecutors may have committed the very species of misconduct they were weaponizing. That is not justice. That is selective prosecution wearing a badge. The question now is simple: who had access, what was exposed, who knew, who covered it, and whether anyone in the Biden DOJ will face the standard they tried to impose on Trump.

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