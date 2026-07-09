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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; That Christ may well in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, Ephesians 3:16-17

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CENTCOM said, “U.S. forces struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline.” In response, Iran threatened “grave consequences,” which sounds like what Trump is already giving them: consequences that put them in graves.

Many analysts are wondering why Iran is being so impossible to deal with (welcome to Iran!), like launching attacks on ships even when it would be more to their advantage to maintain the ceasefire. As previously noted, it’s like the fable about the scorpion that stung the frog that was giving it a ride over the river: “It’s in my nature.” Another problem is that the government has been so fractured, there are competing factions and nobody’s sure who is in charge.

Others argue that this is really all to the best since most intelligent people assumed a month ago that Iran would be impossible to deal with and break the ceasefire and Trump would have to back to bombing them, and that will let him finish what he started by obliterating them. The ceasefire will be seen less as ending a war than as briefly hitting the pause button before finishing the job.

Speaking of Iran, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is sounding the alarm about reports that Cuba may possess hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. Speaking as chairman of United Against Nuclear Iran, Bush praised President Trump's campaign against Iran but warned that drones stationed just 90 miles from the U.S. could pose a serious threat to the East Coast if the reports are accurate. For more, go here.

We mentioned yesterday that New York City Mayor Zohran “Defund the Police” Mamdani was trying to take credit for record-low shootings in the Big Apple, when it was actually the result of a tough-on-crime push by the police commissioner, which started before he took office. But that’s not the only way in which socialists are trying to redistribute credit from those who accomplish things to themselves.

Mamdani gave an interview bragging about passing the city’s $125 billion budget (the largest in history) and the strong economy, saying, “If these past months have shown us anything, it is that socialists not only understand economics as well as the capitalists who came before but that we can solve their years of mismanagement through an embrace of our principles.” Only socialists would think it’s an accomplishment to spend a record amount of other people’s money.

So, is it true that socialism has only failed everywhere it’s been tried because the right people just hadn’t tried it, and now they have?

Josh Appel at the Free Press argues that NYC is doing OK because socialism has barely been tried and capitalism is still rampant. For instance, Mamdani promised free buses and never delivered. He threatened to raise property taxes, but didn’t. He promised city-run grocery stores, but they were so expensive, he’s building only two and they won’t open until 2027. He failed to raise the minimum wage to $30 as promised. He did expand free pre-K and 3-K, but Andrew Cuomo, a mainstream Democrat, made the same promise. He got his rent freeze, but that’s likely to be challenged in court, and they tend to result in less housing because they remove the profit from renting apartments.

Rick Moran of PJ Media notes that most of Mamdani’s socialist proposals haven’t even gone into effect yet, and it’s actually capitalism that’s fueling the economy. He writes, ”Even Communists took a couple of years to destroy the Russian economy.”

The one thing socialists are bragging about that’s actually happened under Mamdani is filling in a large number of potholes in his first 150 days. Even so, more were filled under DeBlasio and Bloomberg.

Yes, but only under socialism are potholes filled with other people’s money.

America’s highways remain one of the nation’s deadliest public safety challenges. In her Substack Declassified, Julie Kelly argues that while the Trump administration has tightened English-language requirements and enforcement for commercial truck drivers, states and federal regulators still face the broader challenge of improving highway safety as thousands of Americans continue to die each year in traffic crashes. She contends that stronger enforcement of commercial driving standards is an important part of reducing preventable fatalities.

Regardless of the policy debate, the human toll on America’s roads remains enormous, underscoring the need for continued attention to roadway safety

Speaking of safety, Americans consistently rank violent crime as one of the nation's biggest problems, but a new RealClearInvestigations analysis argues the data paints a more nuanced picture. While the United States has higher homicide rates than many wealthy European countries, the report notes America compares favorably to many nations outside Western Europe and that violent crime has fallen substantially from its historic highs. The author John Lott Jr. argues that broad international comparisons often overlook differences in reporting standards, demographics, and regional crime patterns

The betting on when or if Graham Platner would step down as Maine’s Democrat Senate nominee is officially closed, as he finally announced Wednesday night, amid the latest credible rape allegations, that he won’t continue. As Greg Gutfeld sarcastically put it, he has a hard time saying no. Platner again denied the latest allegations and blamed his bad press on a “conspiracy” against his movement. We would suggest that his movements should be handled with an ankle monitor.

Democrats only have until July 27 to pick a replacement. Here’s how that will go, and why, no, it won’t involve any actual grassroots voters casting ballots.

The friendly liberal media that had been covering for Platner for months, downplaying everything from the Nazi tattoo to mocking the deaths of US soldiers to other allegations of sexual assault (but on a Republican woman, so it apparently didn’t count) finally turned on him and started treating a credible allegation of rape as if it were actually serious. They also began making excuses for their previous positive spin, claiming they had their concerns all along that there was more bad stuff coming, but just didn’t have the facts, so they didn’t say anything.

Great journalisming, guys! Funny, conservative outlets had been ringing that alarm for months. Their reputations should be considered just as damaged as his. We’d say we can’t imagine anyone trusting anything they hear from people like Rachel Maddow ever again, but he can’t imagine ever trusting anything they said before now.

The truth is that they covered for Platner because the Dems are desperate to find some straight, white, blue collar-looking males to run for office, and their Party has none because they’ve driven them all out. Platner wasn’t one of those, but people who don’t know any decent, real American men thought that having a beard, a truck and a hunting license was close enough. As for worries about a history of violence and mistreatment of women, they assumed that’s what all such men do, not actually knowing any. In fact, real men like that are more likely to back castrating rapists.

One commentator put it well, noting that a liberal outlet once described Donald Trump as a poor person’s idea of a rich man. In the same way, Platner was a rich liberal elitist’s idea of a working man.

Meanwhile, prominent Democrat politicians who had publicly endorsed Platner were frantically scrubbing their social media feeds to try to rewrite their history of defending the indefensible (luckily, the Internet is forever.)

The one Democrat left standing with integrity is John Fetterman, who condemned Platner from day one, and who had this response to him ending his campaign:

“The trash took itself out tonight. Now finally people in Maine have a chance to vote on someone that’s not a total piece of trash.”

That might be harder than you’d think, considering they’ll have to pick a prominent Democrat to replace him, and John Fetterman’s from Pennsylvania and already in the Senate. Whomever they pick, that person will be tainted with the stink of the Party’s demonstrated embrace of overlooking evil in the pursuit of power. Also, of being a Kamala-like elite Party pick who received zero primary votes.

Scott Pinsker of PJ Media has an excellent article on five ways that the Platner disaster has changed the Democratic Party forever, and none of them are good for the former Party of “believe all women” and “defending democracy.”

We now gladly wash our hands of Graham Platner (they need a good washing with Lava soap after dealing with him) and hope never to hear his name again. We’ll just echo one last point made by Kat Timpf on “Gutfeld!” She noted that as bad as the rape and assault allegations, the Nazi tattoo and all the rest are, this is a man who has openly endorsed communism and anti-Semitism. Shouldn’t his policies have been reason enough not to nominate him?

RELATED: Speaking of Democrats who claim that any investigations involving them are just partisan conspiracies, here’s the latest on California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife. Appropriately, it involves diapers, or at least what fills them.

Bonnie Tyler RIP: By HP pop culture guru Pat Reeder

I’m sad to have to report that Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler died Thursday at 75 in Portugal where she had been hospitalized since May.

Tyler’s raspy voice caused many fans in the ‘80s to dub the “female Rod Stewart.” Her biggest hits include “It’s a Heartache,” “Holding Out for a Hero” (which always makes me think of Subway sandwiches for some reason) and her most iconic song which was loved by fans and mocked by critics, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983. Its over-the-top grandiosity could be attributed to it being written and produced by Jim Steinman, the man behind Meatloaf (which also makes me think of sandwiches.)

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” remains so popular that the video of it that once was all over MTV is now on YouTube, where it’s scored over 1.3 BILLION streams. Rewatch it here and be transported back to the golden age of leg warmers and giant poofy hairdos. RIP.

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