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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
1hEdited

I'm not sure Cuba has thought this through very well. If even one Iranian drone from Cuba were to fly over our country, I don't think Cuba would have to worry too much about keeping the electricity on. Not with Trump in office. They know our massive Marine/Navy/AirForce is just an hour away from them, and a fighter jet from Homestead AFB only needs 15 minutes.....and Maduro is in a jail in New York. I'm sure there is plenty of room for Cubans.

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Betty Mayes's avatar
Betty Mayes
2h

Reading this newsletter is best use of 8 minutes TODAY & Every day!Thanks to everyone contributing,every day👍🏼👏🏼👍🏼👏🏼

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