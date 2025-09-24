In a breaking story reminiscent of last year’s “Twitter Files” revelations, a House Judiciary Committee investigation has led to Google admitting that the Biden administration pressed them to censor COVID and political “misinformation” on YouTube.

Surprise, surprise.

As FOX News’ Sean Hannity reported Tuesday night, “A lawyer representing Google explained how the Biden administration pressured the company behind the scenes to remove ‘perceived misinformation’ related to COVID and the election, despite the content not violating its policies”

In a report from FOX News that was reposted on the House Judiciary website, “Google vowed on Tuesday to offer YouTube accounts that were permanently banned for political speech the ability to be reinstated, and the big tech giant admitted that it once faced pressure from the Biden administration to remove content about COVID-19.”

In case you didn’t know, some of the people who had been “permanently” banned by Google over their COVID- and/or election-related content include FBI deputy Director Dan Bongino (yes), White House counterterrorism chief Sebastian Gorka and podcaster Steve Bannon.

But an attorney for Google has now said, “Reflecting the company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect.”

Of course, Bongino is not currently doing his radio broadcast or podcast, as he got “promoted” into what he surely considers the job of a lifetime, working to clean up the FBI. Bongino had been permanently banned for sharing “misinformation” about mask-wearing that turned out to be true.

Isn’t it amazing how much “misinformation” --- about COVID and a lot of things --- has turned out to be true?

According to the attorney, some of the censoring was done in cooperation with the Biden administration, but some of it happened independently. But he said the company has rolled back these policies.

He went on: “Senior Biden officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to [parent company] Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.”

In other words, they did have restrictive policies of their own, but the government pushed them to take their restrictions even farther. As the attorney put it, the administration “created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms on their concerns regarding misinformation.”

Of course, we knew this was going on all along --- they’re just now admitting it --- and were ourselves subjected to this kind of demonetizing for presenting “disinformation” about COVID, the election and January 6, even though nothing we ever said about any of these issues was factually incorrect. (As you must be aware, this is why, in order to stay independent with our content, we changed from an advertiser-supported platform to subscriber-only. Thanks, subscribers!)

Hannity referred to this as “a shocking admission” by Google, but, again, it’s really not. Still, we’re grateful to Congress for confronting them with what we already know and making them confess it out loud. Google’s attorney actually says now that YouTube “values conservative voices on its platform” and acknowledged that the creators “have extensive reach and play an important role in civic discourse.”

They say conservative voices have an important role in civic discourse?? Why, those Nazis.

Hannity’s guest for that segment was Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee. As they discussed, Jordan received a letter from Mark Zuckerberg outlining the pressure Facebook had received from the White House. “We suspected Google was no different from Twitter and Facebook, and of course we were right,” Jordan said.

In addition to the high-profile people like Bongino, Jordan added, “there are thousands of other people, your cousin, your friend, who may not even know what was going on, but they got censored as well.”

Google, he said, has pledged that they will “never use this fact-checker that other platforms were using” that “always were biased against conservative positions.” (He didn’t say which one this was; there are a number of extremely biased ones.) Jordan credits Trump for putting people in positions of leadership --- Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. and more --- who are “fighting for Americans’ freedom.”

“This is a big win for the First Amendment today,” Jordan said, “and a big win for people’s liberty.”

…

We dug into the archives and saw how The Gateway Pundit was treated by Google in August 2021, as reported by Jim Hoft, TGP founder and editor. His piece from that time includes part of the transcript of a congressional hearing from 2020 in which Google CEO Sundar Pichai denied they were censoring. A MUST-READ.

“Um, Congressman,” Pichai said to Rep. Greg Steube after Steube described the difficulty of searching via Google for The Gateway Pundit website, “we approach our work with a deep sense of responsibility in a non-partisan way. We want to serve all of our users no matter where we are; in fact, it’s in our business interest to do so.” In other words, blah blah blah. As much as non-partisanship might have been in their business interest, the word “non-partisan” appears to have been banned from their lexicon.

As Hoft reported then, “Of course, The Gateway Pundit is not alone in this latest advertising ban by Google. We are aware of several top conservative sites that were also banned in the past several weeks from the Google advertising platform...Now Google is not only censoring and shadow-banning conservatives, they are taking away their ad money. Google is truly one of the most dangerous companies in the world today.”

The damage remains; look at this slant from BusinessABC, in a chilling piece from just a couple of weeks ago: “A far-right media giant just filed for bankruptcy. Gateway Pundit’s collapse reveals the financial cost of misinformation. From defamation lawsuits to a dismissed bankruptcy bid, discover how toxic content finally met its reckoning…”

“Gateway Pundit,” they wrote, “built its reputation as a loud, provocative outlet, notorious for pushing sensational ‘scoops’ and unsubstantiated claims, especially in the wake of the 2020 US elections. Through that period, the site published a barrage of articles promoting the idea that the election was rigged, leading to real-world harassment and threats against election officials and workers.”

They called The Gateway Pundit’s financial challenges “a cautionary tale about the perils and real-world consequences of misinformation in modern media,” accusing TGP of running alarmist or conspiratorial headlines, even when false.” They said TGP’s business model “has a catch: publishing falsehoods isn’t just unethical; it can be illegal. [Editorial aside: tell it to Jimmy Kimmel.] ...Gateway Pundit’s downfall is a testament to how quickly legal liability can catch up with publishers who blur the line between opinion and harmful fiction.”

So, sorry, but after these years of censorship and disingenuousness, this confession now from Google is too little, too late. We talked a lot about forgiveness yesterday; Google has a long way to go to earn that.

RELATED (and it’s from The Gateway Pundit!): In a story that before now would’ve gotten us demonetized by Google just for bringing it to your attention, The Gateway Pundit and other election investigators have finally secured nearly a million documents from Michigan’s 2020 election, including copies of all the absentee ballots and signed envelopes.

TGP anticipates that they’re “about to blow the lid off the lies about Detroit’s ‘secure’ 2020 election that helped to give Joe Biden an inexplicable victory in the must-win state of Michigan.”

Until now, they say, key election integrity investigators have “not been able to secure the documents needed to prove the election in Detroit was rigged.” But a New Jersey resident named Yehuda Miller just couldn’t put his doubts to rest and filed a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request for essentially everything. Finally, this has borne fruit.

The Gateway Pundit had already been looking into this, ever since the 2020 election, and they managed to put together a lot on their own, some from security video. For when you have time, their piece is a MUST-READ.

Of course, this is a developing story; TGP promises more in the weeks to come. We don’t know what they will find (and if they find nothing, we’ll report that), but there was plenty going on in Detroit on Election Night 2020 that would make any objective observer suspicious. (As Columbo used to say, “There’s something about this that bothers me…”) Elections MUST be transparent; there is nothing wrong with looking at these records, every last one. We just hope no one’s messed with them, considering they’ve had years to do it.

You realize that even now, simply by bringing you a story about someone who questions the 2020 election, we risk being accused by some of spreading disinformation and conspiracy theory. Well, they can just go google themselves.

RELATED READING: Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok has lost his First Amendment lawsuit against the DOJ. (We didn’t even know he had one of those, considering he’s already received a $1 million settlement.) None other than Obama appointee U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Strzok had not demonstrated his rights had been violated.

This is fun reading, though you will learn that Strzok currently has a gig as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. Good to know if you’re trying to decide where your kids or grandkids are or are NOT going to be attending college.