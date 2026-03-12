First, in a story out of Texas, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has just delivered a landmark, unanimous ruling in the case of Barber v. Rounds that affirms the right to pray on school grounds. The school principal (Rounds) had violated clearly established law when he instructed one of the teachers (Barber) not to pray. Importantly, this was a private prayer; the teacher wasn’t even trying to involve any students in it.

Too bad this doesn’t put the issue to bed. The ruling merely punts the case back to the district court in Houston. But the 5th Circuit did rule that “school officials may not impose categorical, visibility-based restrictions on an employee’s private religious expression or exercise outside official duties.”

The suit had been brought by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), which said, “The court’s reasoning was sweeping. The Constitution does not permit a school official to silence a teacher’s personal, private prayer simply because a student might see it.” This teacher was told by the principal that she and other teachers could not pray on campus at all.

From the ACLJ: “The court held that Rounds imposed an unconstitutional, visibility-based prohibition on [teacher] Staci’s private religious expression --- a ban with no basis in law. Relying on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the court ruled that a school employee’s right to engage in personal prayer outside official duties is ‘doubly protected’ by both the Free Speech Clause and the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment…”

From the court: “Kennedy clearly established that school officials may not impose categorical, visibility-based restrictions on an employee’s private religious expression or exercise outside of official duties.”

Here are more details from World Net Daily.

And that’s not the only court win for Trump. Recall that last month, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, in an 81-page ruling, blocked the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens to “third countries,” saying it violated due process. (Note: in his own words, he was talking about the due process rights of the illegal aliens, even the ones with criminal histories.) The Trump administration appealed, of course, and the case was heard last week, with the argument that Judge Murphy had created an “unworkable scheme” that threatened to derail negotiations with outside countries and risked derailing up to “thousands” of planned deportations.

This certainly isn’t the first time an activist judge has tried to impose himself on the negotiations between Trump and other countries. Constitutionally, that’s supposed to be Trump’s domain. Don’t these judges know anything about separation of powers? Or do they just not think these considerations apply to President Trump?

As reported by FOX News Digital, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals did rule on Wednesday to grant Trump’s request to pause Judge Murphy’s order. That decision came just in time, as the order would otherwise have taken effect on Thursday. Fox News Digital includes the frustrating details of Judge Murphy’s original ruling, which senior Trump officials anticipate ripping to shreds before the Supreme Court.

