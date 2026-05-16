Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 5 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

Despite the Democrats’ unhinged efforts, border security is back. DHS reports that April marked the 12th month in a row of zero releases of illegal aliens at the Mexican border. There’s been a 94% drop in border apprehensions since Biden left, with fewer crossings in a day than agents had to contend with in an hour in 2023.

On the minus side for the Trump White House, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that final demand wholesale inflation rose at an annualized rate of 6% in April, mostly due to higher energy prices caused by the situation in Iran. With the midterm elections approaching, Trump might want to listen to fellow Republicans who are urging him to bomb the daylights out of Iran and get back to fixing the domestic economy.

South Carolina’s Governor has called a special legislative session to take up redistricting, in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling against race-based districts. South Carolina has only one Democrat district, which is also largely minority. It’s the district of Rep. James Clyburn, whose influence over black voters saved Joe Biden’s struggling campaign in 2020. You can see why Republicans might be eager to eliminate his district, as would anyone who actually lived through 2020-2024.

Good News for President Trump: The Second Circuit Court of Appeals placed a stay on an order that Trump put up a $100 million bond while appealing the defamation award against him to E. Jean Carroll, the writer who was also awarded $5 million for Trump being found liable for sexually assaulting her in the ‘90s. Both verdicts are on appeal but have been denied by New York courts, so the Supreme Court will be his final option to have these verdicts thrown out.

Both cases were almost Kafkaesque in the way the judge and prosecutor stacked the deck against Trump like three card monte dealers, while Carroll’s claims had more holes than a Swiss cheese factory. She presented no evidence or witnesses and couldn’t remember what year the alleged assault happened, and she posed for a magazine cover in a designer dress she claimed she was wearing at the time – one that wasn’t created until years later. Then Trump was slapped with an $83 million judgment – now $91,630 with interest – for denying he committed a crime he wasn’t convicted of.

The really ironic part is that if it were anyone else in a New York City court, they could have shoved someone in front of a subway train and walked away Scot-free.

If we ran every story we get about an illegal alien who shouldn’t even be here committing a heinous crime against an American, we have to do one almost every day. This one deserves special notice because at long last, two of the “sanctuary city” officials responsible for allowing illegal alien criminals to prey on Americans were publicly confronted about it.

Earlier this year in Virginia, Stephanie Minter was brutally murdered by an illegal alien with a long history of charges that the prosecutors in Fairfax County dropped. On Wednesday, a reporter confronted the two top prosecutors, (Soros-backed, of course) Steve Descano and Jenna Sands, on why it took a congressional investigation just to get them to apologize to Minter’s family for her murder.

Click the link above for video of the two of them desperately trying to deflect and wiggle out of the questions, and for video of the hearing. Rep. Jim Jordan confronts Descano about his promise to take immigration status into account during criminal proceedings. Descano declares, “That’s not my policy...that is a campaign statement!” Jordan: “When you make campaign statements, those aren’t true?”

It’s fun to watch, but did he even need to ask the question?

Why We’re The Last Trustworthy Media Outlet: Headquarters News claims Vice President Vance called for jailing Democrats who oppose MAGA when he was actually talking about fraudsters. To be fair, you can see how they might mix up the two.

Perfect Illustration of Right vs. Left Policies: Do you want a mayor who’ll end the homeless epidemic, drug abuse and wildfires, or one who’ll ban outdoor grills?

Say, do you know what creates more air pollution than a grill? A wildfire. Also all the meth pipes used by homeless people.

Check your milk cartons: A Congress member is missing. As of this writing, 83-year-old, eight-term Florida Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson has missed 43 House votes, and hasn’t been seen or posted a personal X post in a month. Her office released a “prepared statement” from her, but the accompanying photos were taken last October. It’s speculated that they might be pulling a cover-up just to get past the August 18 primary election (she reportedly had eye surgery).

Now He Tells Us! A former Black Lives Matter activist who says he was indoctrinated since childhood is now slamming the group as “a scam” and a “money grab” and the Democrats as the party of racism and violence. He also says “systemic racism” isn’t real, and most Americans are against racism.

Must-Read Column: PJ Media’s Stephen Kruiser on the latest nincompoop meltdown by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and why he demonstrates how vital it is to vote in November to keep these Democrats out of power, and for the Senate to pass the SAVE Act so they can’t cheat their way back into power. It’s equal parts scary and funny.

Here’s a sample of Jeffries’ hysterical rant about the Supreme Court saying you can’t draw House districts based on skin color, a practice which is obviously racist on its face:

“...This unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era, the ghost of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority and is invading and haunting the nation right now.”

FYI: Both the Confederacy and Jim Crow laws were invented by Democrats. Some critics say the rhetoric Democrats are using about black voters suggest that they think they own these people just because they’re black. It wouldn’t be the first time.

FROM EARLIER TODAY:

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