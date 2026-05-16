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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The Carroll cases are the New York anti-Trump legal machine in miniature: strange claims, a friendly courtroom, a hostile judge, a massive verdict, media celebration, and then years of appeals to clean up the mess. The same city that lets violent criminals walk treated Trump’s denial like a capital offense. That is not equal justice. That is political theater with a jury box. The Second Circuit stay does not end the fight, but it keeps Trump from being financially kneecapped while challenging a verdict that should never have survived serious scrutiny. Lawfare works by exhaustion. Trump keeps refusing to exhaust. Good.

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
4h

Zero illegal immigrants crossed our border for twelve months in a row. Yet lying mentally ill Joe Biden told the public he couldn't do anything about it. Wesley Hunt laid out what the democrats have been doing for years getting illegals to vote and making them citizens as per their diabolical plan to stay in power forever. Their intentions have not changed. The upcoming midterms will be a referendum on who will lead this country for what's right for America or who will lead for their own evil desires.

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