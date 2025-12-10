Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good News, But Keep Praying: Tuesday in Pennsylvania, President Trump revealed that West Virginia National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, who was shot by an assailant in Washington, DC, who also killed US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, has recovered enough to get out of bed. It was touch-and-go for days as to whether Wolfe would survive, but Trump said, “Today, I got a call that he got up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up. He got up. Now, he didn’t speak, he’s not ready for that yet…but, he got up and boy, they’re so happy. It’s amazing.”

Please keep praying for him. It’s needed, and it’s working.

It’s in the nature of teenage boys to do stupid, rebellious things. But we can’t help thinking that if they’d been taught real history and traditional morality, these boys would have found a way to rebel that isn’t this repulsively stupid.

In another warning sign that Republicans really need to turn out their base in 2026, the Democrats on Tuesday won the mayor’s race in Miami for the first time in 30 years. It was officially a nonpartisan race and a runoff election, but everyone knew that Eileen Higgins was a Democrat and Emilio Gonzalez was a Trump-backed Republican, and both parties poured a lot of money into the race.

While Democrats are crowing about their “momentum,” this was an increasingly rare victory for them in Florida, and in one of the few blue areas that Trump narrowly lost in 2024. Miami residents who’ve apparently forgotten what it’s like to have a Democrat in charge will now get reminded good and hard. Let’s hope it’s not like the reminders New Yorkers are getting, as they see the guy they elected appointing a convicted armed robber as his criminal justice adviser, letting homeless camps return, and sending social workers to deal with certain 911 calls instead of the police.

Oh well, maybe the social workers will step in front of the bullet or knife that the offender intended for his victim. It should also give social workers who’ve been laid off due to DOGE cuts a steady supply of jobs as cannon fodder.

UPDATE: Multiple whistleblowers in Minnesota claim that the rip-off of state health programs by the Somali “community” might actually be closer to $8 billion than the reported $1 billion.

Déjà vu All Over Again: A former “billing guru” at the Somali-owned “nonprofit” company Gateway Community Services claims that the company falsified documents to obtain millions of dollars in fraudulent payments from Maine’s Medicaid program. The company’s owner, Abdullahi Ali, reportedly ran for office in Somalia and boasted about funding a militia there. Democrats responded to Republican gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles raising concerns about the report by calling him a racist.

We wonder if we could pick any blue state, let AI write a similar story, and eventually see it come true, right down to the “you’re a racist” defense.

RELATED: Speaking of predictable liberal reactions to getting caught, CAIR declared that Somalis are the real victims of the $1 billion Minnesota healthcare rip-off by Somalis.

In yet another news bulletin from the past (following the “news” that the Biden DOJ knew who the J6 pipe bomber was in 2021), a newly-released memo shows that Joe Biden’s advisors warned him before the 2020 election that his immigration policies would lead to a “potential surge (that) could create chaos and a humanitarian crisis, overwhelm processing capacities and imperil the agenda of the new administration.”

Biden ignored them, listened to his leftist, soft-on-border-security staffers instead, and created chaos.

The memo also suggested some ways to mitigate the predictable chaos -- rejecting immigration claims, “holding asylum seekers in ‘reception centers’ until their cases could be heard and transferring them to other countries” – and he ignored those, too. After he took office and the huge surge of illegal immigration began, his smarter advisers suggested he increase Border Patrol enforcement and crack down on border crossings to keep things from getting out of hand. He ignored that advice, too, preferring to listen to his staffers who said this only mattered to residents of border states. They didn’t count on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending the new arrivals to blue states that actually voted for the moron who let them in.

That link above also contains the latest news from DHS on border security: November was the 7th straight month of zero catch-and-releases and another record-low month of encounters with border crossers. As Trump reminded us again on Tuesday, it didn’t take new legislation to secure the border, as Biden claimed, it just took a new President enforcing the laws we already have. Too bad the old President didn’t have enough brain cells to listen to his smarter advisers instead of his leftist staffers who were really running the White House.

With Biden having let so many illegal aliens pour in, ICE now has the dangerous job of removing them, one made even more dangerous by Democrat officials in blue states trying to prevent them from doing their job while ginning up mob violence against them. New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani just released a video instructing illegal aliens on how to avoid being arrested by ICE, and now, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has gone full-out Jefferson Davis by signing a new law, HB 1312, blocking civil immigration arrests in “courthouses, hospitals, schools, daycares, and other ‘sensitive locations,’ while giving immigrants the legal right to sue federal agents for alleged rights violations.

Pritzker accused the Trump Administration of “cruelty and intimidation,” and painted the lives of illegal aliens in Norman Rockwell hues, saying, “Our people have been forced to live in fear, everyday activities like dropping off the kids at school, going to the park with your family, going to the doctor, showing up at your job has meant risking your safety and your livelihood.”

News flash: The livelihoods of the people being arrested by ICE include murder, theft, drug dealing and sex trafficking, and the people being forced to live in fear are the US citizens who’ve seen them take over their neighborhoods thanks to fatuous (that doesn’t refer to weight) Democrats like Pritzker. Also include ICE agents among those living in fear, as we’ve seen attacks on them increase by 1800% and death threats leap by 8,000%.

As to whether ICE will pay any attention to Pritzker’s attempt at insurrection, we can’t say, but we wouldn’t want to be the local cops who are told to step in and stop them.

Speaking of threats against immigration officials by deranged Democrats, two twin brothers from Absecon, New Jersey, were arrested for threatening on social media to “shoot ICE on sight” and to torture and kill DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. They allegedly wrote (on a public forum, mind you), “We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War.” Police confiscated a pair of guns and several boxes of ammo from one of the brothers.

An ICE spokesman said to anyone who attacks or threatens ICE officers, “We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. We are NOT afraid of you.”

And may we just add that for two men who believe they’re suffering under the unbearable burden of tyranny, they both seem to be awfully well-fed. Not just well-fed, but J.B. Pritzker well-fed.

In a related note, why do blue state Governors and Mayors think they have the power to prevent Trump from enforcing federal immigration laws? They cheered when the Democrats successfully took Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to court to prevent him from enforcing federal border laws that were Biden’s responsibility. That’s why he started shipping the illegals off to other states: because the feds refused to stop them and wouldn’t let Texas stop them. By their own legal precedent, states can’t interfere with a President’s enforcement (or lack thereof) of immigration laws.

The White House promised that President Trump would go into full campaign mode for the midterm elections, and he already started with a rally Tuesday in Pennsylvania. As this article reports, he focused on his accomplishments on the economy and laid out the talking points for other Republicans to hammer in 2026.

Trump also made a good point to a reporter who asked him if Republicans were being harmed because he’s concentrating too much on foreign policy instead of the economy. Trump replied that he always puts America first and that most of his foreign trips have been about improving the economy, such as securing better trade deals and investments in the US from other nations.

That’s also a talking point that needs to be repeated, especially for low engagement voters who are seriously thinking of giving power back to the Democrats because Trump hasn’t fixed the messes they created fast enough. Look closely and you might spot a flaw in that logic.

Jimmel Kimmel should be done on his knees, kissing President Trump’s expensive shoes, because Trump is the only reason we can see that Kimmel is keeping his late night show until 2027.

It was announced Tuesday that ABC had re-upped Kimmel’s contract for another 14 months, despite his unfunny leftwing political rants driving away viewers, causing a massive revolt of affiliate stations and reportedly costing the network a loss comparable to the $40 million-a-year hole that caused ABC to cancel Stephen Colbert’s nightly Trump hatefest. Perhaps they’re hoping Kimmel will pick up some of Colbert’s TDS-infected former viewers who need their nightly fix of anti-Trump rage.

Thanks to the unnecessary intervention of FCC Director Brendan Carr, Kimmel successfully painted himself as a victim of government censorship and the evil fascist dictator Trump. That sparked a brief ratings spike, which quickly melted away after former viewers were reminded what his show is actually like. (FYI: another brief ratings spike that was touted by ABC was due to Kimmel having the lead-in from the “Dancing With the Stars” finale.) But it also caused all the leftist celebrities and talent agencies in Hollywood to threaten to boycott Disney if they didn’t put Kimmel back on the air.

So now, we assume ABC feels stuck with Kimmel due to blackmail, just as their affiliates are stuck with him after being blackmailed with threats of contract lawsuits and the loss of football. We also surmise that they gave him 14 months instead of his previous three-year extension in hopes that by then, his defenders will have forgotten about him completely, just as the vast majority of former late night viewers have, and then they can quietly ax him. Until then, he should have to send Trump a cut of every paycheck he collects because without Trump, he’d be unemployed already.

Kamala Harris told the New York Times, “I understand the focus on ’28 and all that. But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was.”

She is correct that there are busts of all US Vice Presidents that rotate on display in what must be one of the least-visited rooms of the Senate wing of the Capitol. It is a uniquely appropriate honor for her, though, because no other Vice President has ever been so perfectly represented by a head made of marble that can’t communicate.

UPDATE: Here’s the latest on widower Ed Bombas, the 88-year-old veteran who lost his GM pension and his house and life savings due to his late wife’s medical bills. He still works full time at a supermarket. This story has his reaction after learning that thousands of people had donated to a GoFundMe page to help him retire and raised $1.7 million. Grab some Kleenex, something is about to get in your eye.

Incidentally, it makes us wonder how much good could be done if everyone who plays the lottery took just a few bucks a week out of what they blow on that and gave it to their church or someone who really needs it.

Here’s more proof that life in America is so good, some people have to search hard to find something to get upset about. White liberal women on social media are melting down in outrage because the Pantone paint company chose as its “color of the year,” “Cloud Dancer,” a shade of…horrors!...white.

There have actually been a number of such meltdown videos, all featuring liberal women who look remarkably alike (short hair, big glasses, skin so pale they feel guilty about it), while this link from Twitchy shows just one. But the videos are all the same, while the comments collected here are varied and amusing.

We are very sorry to have to report the senseless death of Grammy-nominated musician Roderick MacLeod of the band Roomful of Blues at age 70. He was also a member of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame and taught music at Brown University.

MacLeod was walking his dog by the roadside Saturday in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, when a 41-year-old female driver went off the road, hit several items including two telephone poles, then struck MacLeod, who later died of his injuries at a local hospital. His dog was unharmed. The driver, who is facing multiple charges, was found to be “in possession of numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution.” She has a history of over 100 arrests, 40 traffic citations and 82 court warrants. She was on “suspended sentences/probation” when she struck MacLeod.

Once again, the BBC has admitted to misleadingly misquoting President Trump, this time by claiming that his criticism of her being a “chickenhawk” was actually him suggesting that she face a firing squad.

For future reference, just remember not to pay attention to anything that comes out of the BBC if it doesn’t have Mr. Bean in it.

Laugh of the Day! Matt Margolis of PJ Media shares the latest hilarious viral video clip of Tim Walz and Gavin Newsom talking about their masculinity. Open the windows before watching so you don’t get overcome by all the testosterone.

