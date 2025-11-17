Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In today’s morning edition we discuss ICE in Charlotte, Venezuela, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, “6-7” and of course Jeffrey Epstein.

We will send the second part of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

We love Him, because He first loved us. - 1 John 4:19 KJV

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Good morning, Charlotte: The latest city to see a surge of arrests of illegal aliens by ICE agents is Charlotte, North Carolina. As expected, the Democrat leaders are not particularly happy about that, and some protesters came out over the weekend, but so far, there’s been nothing like the violence seen in other blue cities, egged on by Mayors and Governors.

But Charlotte, beautiful as it is (and we do love visiting Charlotte) has some problems that definitely need attention, and not just illegal immigration. New data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline shows a stunning rise in human trafficking that’s shot Charlotte to #9 on the list of worst US cities for human trafficking. Fox News has a report explaining the unique combination of factors, from gang activity to the highway system, that have turned Charlotte into a hub for trafficking of children and adults into both forced sex and labor.

And Instapundit reminds us never to forget the results of Charlotte’s soft-on-crime policies, or Iryna Zarutska’s name.

INTERNATIONAL

Sunday night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro’s Cartel de los Soles will be designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, as of November 24. This is a complicated breaking story. Sarah Anderson at PJ Media has some good background and explanation of what’s going on.

This comes just days after Rubio announced that four violent Antifa groups operating out of Germany, Italy and Greece would be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, as of November 20. That will also make it easier to go after domestic Antifa terrorists who might be aligned with them. Maybe it’s time for all those brave Antifa warriors to consider going back to playing “World of Warcraft” in their moms’ basements.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN

No sooner had the Democrats cratered on their government shutdown than the media was once again suddenly full of recycled stories trying to tie President Trump to long-dead convicted pedophile and sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. These stories were quickly debunked, but it was enough chum in the water to stir up the Trump haters and distract from the shutdown debacle. In fact, we apologize that we even have to cover this nonsense. But because the media does such a good job of amplifying Democrat excuses, no matter how ludicrous, some people are taking it seriously. That means we’re forced to address it and correct the steaming piles of misinformation. So here’s the latest, and we’ll try to dispense with it quickly…

The Dems keep accusing Trump and the Republicans of trying to hide Epstein documents, even though Trump has called for their release, only to be thwarted by three Democrat-appointed judges who said it would violate grand jury confidentiality. And House Republicans tried a unanimous consent vote last week to fast-track their release, only to have the Democrats block it.

So last night on Truth Social, Trump posted a plea to House Republicans to take a “vote to release” all the Epstein files, saying it’s time for the nation “to move on from this Democrat Hoax.”

Naturally, now that Trump is urging the files to be released, Democrats are accusing him of deleting any incriminating files (which means they’ll also accuse him of altering any files that incriminate them.)

Reminder: they had control of those files for four years and never released them; and we know that if they’d contained anything that harmed Trump, it would have been all over MSNBC – which is now officially MS NOW because even NBC doesn’t want to be associated with them.

In other “But EPSTEIN!!!” news, Democrats trumpeted some emails by Epstein in which he slammed Trump as “stupid,” “dangerous” and “one of the worst people” he knew. As to why they think it’s a positive for them to drop their “Trump was Epstein’s pal” narrative and now brag that the world’s most notorious pedophile (and Democrat donor) felt exactly about Trump the way they do, we cannot say.

Derek Hunter at Townhall.com has some interesting and amusing comments about this clueless strategery.

One of Trump’s loudest critics, Rep. Jamie Raskin, is under scrutiny after it was reported that he was involved in a plot where prison staffers stole Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney-client privileged emails so they could be leaked to the press to harm Trump. The prison employees have reportedly been fired, yet Raskin still has his job. Why? That’s a mystery we’ve long pondered.

Last week’s dump of Epstein documents ensnared another Democrat, non-voting House Delegate from the Virgin Islands, Rep. Stacey Plaskett. It was revealed that during a 2019 hearing, when questioning Trump’s former lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen, Plaskett was secretly taking cues on what to ask via text messages from Epstein, who was watching on TV. Her name was redacted, but the Washington Post identified her by matching her actions on video to the times of the texts. So tell us again about how shocking it is to consort with Jeffrey Epstein.

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has more on why this is particularly interesting. And kudos to WaPo for rediscovering actual journalism.

Finally, even if you’re as sick of this stale McGuffin as we are, it’s still worth reading C. Douglas Golden’s column at Western Journal, tracing how the New York Times tried to turn the Epstein emails into a big anti-Trump story, then attacked conservatives for not caring enough about it, then attacked them again for talking about it too much to point out how it had been debunked. Apparently, we’re supposed to get really worked up over anti-Trump fake news, but ignore the fact that it’s been debunked. Sorry, that would make us New York Times readers.

U.S. NEWS

The kids are all about “6-7” but maybe their parents should watch this. This video is 16 minutes long, but the part that spoke to us begins at the 6:03 mark and runs a little over 3 minutes.

Tucker Fallout Continues: Respected academic and Heritage Foundation board member Robert P. George has resigned after Heritage President Kevin Roberts’ defense of Tucker Carlson’s interview of Nick Fuentes.

U.S. POLITICS

MTG steps in it: A lot of conservative pundits have been scratching their heads recently about what’s going on with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a once-staunch conservative and Trump supporter who has lately been trashing him on shows like “The View.” Over the weekend, Trump apparently had enough and took to Truth Social to blast her for doing nothing but “COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN.” He said he believed it started when he told her not to run for Senator because she couldn’t win, and he’s heard she’s upset that he doesn’t take her phone calls, but he’s too busy to “take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.” Trump said he was withdrawing his support and endorsement of her, and if the right person challenges her in the primary, “they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

With the GOP’s House majority so tight, for Trump to be willing to risk an incumbent’s seat tells us just how fed up he must be. Sister Toldjah at Redstate.com has more, including Greene’s response to Trump’s blast.

