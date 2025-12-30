We won’t fully return to recapping the news until next week, but here are a few news items to tide you over. Thanks for reading!

Daily Bible Verse

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8

News Worth Reading Today

The Trump administration is doling out billions of dollars for rural health care delivery in the states. The plan has drawn together a bipartisan group of Governors including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Florida Democrat Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick is accusing the Democrat state party of pushing the charges accusing her of stealing $5 million in FEMA funds. Her arraignment has been delayed as she works to secure legal counsel.

CBS legal correspondent Jan Crawford warns against the politicization of the Supreme Court by the Left:

“There is a narrative that the Supreme Court is corrupt. We saw that emerge in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade...Not only is that narrative overreported, it is patently false, and it is dangerous for the institution and the public’s faith and confidence in the rule of law...It’s profoundly wrong to say corruption where there, in fact, is none.”

DHS is investigating the possibility of widespread fraud in Minnesota. Homeland Security, ICE and FBI agents have been going door to door to find out more. The Associated Press reports that:

A federal prosecutor alleged earlier in December that half or more of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds that supported 14 programs in Minnesota since 2018 may have been stolen. Most of the defendants are Somali Americans, they said.

This is positive. President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are using U.S. security guarantees to stitch the American and Ukrainian peace deal positions along with the EU as they work to bring Russia into a final arrangement. There are still major sticking points, but the US and Ukraine are closer together than ever.

There is a special election in Iowa today that will determine whether Republicans earn a super majority in the state Senate. The district has roughly 3,000 more registered Democrats. For more, read the Associated Press write-up here.

The Fine Art of Saying Nothing at Great Length

By Huckabee Post writer Pat Reeder

My late father founded the first Republican Party in our rural Texas county to give poor working people like us a voice against the rich Democrats who ran everything back then and were quite arrogant about their corruption. Example: they got free use of the local community center built by all our taxes for their primaries, but they made us Republicans pay to use it. Unconstitutional? Sure, but what could we do about it? This is why I grew up immune to the standard propaganda about Republicans being the “party of the rich” and Democrats truly caring about poor and working people. Not where I come from.

Another thing I learned from my father that remains true more years later than I wish to admit was that he always said Democrats would come home from Washington every two or six years, talk about how frugal and conservative they were and how they fought all those spendthrift DC liberals. Then they’d get reelected, return to Washington, and go straight back to spending money “like drunken sailors on a three-day shore leave.” I apologize to drunken sailors for my dad comparing them to Democrats.

I was reminded of this just before the recent local elections when I received a newsletter from my House representative (FYI: Unfortunately, I’m in a Democrat district, so I didn’t actually vote for her.) This was the first paragraph:

“These are trying times for our community and our country. Many of you are worried about the safety of your families and most are scared about the hostile and violent climate in our state and our country. You should know that I am fighting and working every day to protect our communities from the unprecedented overreach of our state and federal government, to stop the violations of our constitutional rights, and the invasion of government into our personal and private lives. It is not easy. It is hard. But our freedom and individual liberty is worth fighting for, and | will never stop fighting for you, the constituents of House District XXX.”

As a professional writer of, again, more years than I like to admit, I doff my Trump-autographed MAGA cap to whoever wrote that. It’s a fine example of the art of making gaseous suggestions that are so vague that whoever reads it will assume the Pol agrees with the reader’s own views, whether they are on the left or right.

Who could argue that there is now a hostile and violent climate that’s making life scarier? Or that the government is invading our personal and private lives, overreaching its powers and violating our constitutional rights? But this politician is fighting that horror for you! America, #1! Yeah!!

But wait: is this referring to what I might assume it is: Democrats flooding the streets with illegal immigrant thugs and repeatedly releasing career criminals? Violent Democrats threatening the lives of anyone they disagree with, from ICE agents to Charlie Kirk to Jewish and conservative college students? The Biden DOJ censoring social media and criminalizing free speech and political opposition? The Biden FBI treating Trump voters, pro-life activists and Catholic parents as terrorist threats?

Or is it, as I strongly suspect, code directed at Democrats about this person fighting the evil Trump policies of sending scary ICE agents into “our immigrant communities” to enforce our laws; overreaching his powers by exercising the same powers that every other President exercised without restraint, and “government invading our private lives” because the SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade?

Same words, but the meaning derived from them depends entirely on the reader. As a writer myself, I recognize this technique. It’s the fine art of eloquently saying nothing at great length (did we really need to be informed that if something is not easy, that means it’s hard?) Knowing this politician and the district, I think I know what it really means and what this person’s true views are. But it is an excellent example of firing up the reader’s emotions while actually saying nothing of substance.

If you ever wonder why Democrats who are far to the left of their voters keep getting reelected, think of this letter and all the other ways they hide what they really are while pointing the finger of blame for their own failures at someone else. Suddenly, it becomes more understandable.

God’s Hand Guided the Founding of America

One of the most pernicious lies that the left has tried to instill in our schools is the notion that the United States is not founded on a belief in Judeo-Christian values. To make this argument requires ignoring countless writings by the Founders themselves, including the Declaration of Independence, which boldly declared that people have the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness because they are “endowed by their Creator” with them. They also overlook that the first book printed by the government to be used in schools was a Bible approved by Congress (you might shudder to think what such a Bible might look like today.)

But there are other incidents that can also be seen as the hand of God directing the birth of this new nation, some of which could be described as miraculous. For example, on August 29, 1776, Gen. Washington and his 9,000 men were trapped in Brooklyn: poorly equipped, outnumbered and about to be routed by the British troops. Escape was difficult enough, and a cold rain started that made it even harder. But then, a surprise twist: the wet weather created a dense fog, so thick you couldn’t see someone five feet away. Washington and his troops were able to escape to Manhattan to fight another day, using the blanket of fog as cover.

If that’s not miraculous enough for you, try this: No place else in New York had the fog. It formed only where Washington’s troops needed it to escape.

The “weather” also came to America’s aid on Christmas Eve of 1776, when Washington made his famous crossing of the Delaware River to attack the Hessian troops at Trenton. The Hessians assumed no army would attack them in the snow and sleet, so they put down their muskets and celebrated the holiday with mugs of ale, leaving them in no condition to deal with a surprise attack. In that case, what seemed like terrible weather for the Americans was actually a godsend.

God’s hand was evident in other ways than just the weather; He also touched the hearts of different groups to ally with the Americans and their cause. One of these groups was the Oneida Nation. This Native American New York tribe played a very significant role in our nation’s fight for independence. They served as warriors and scouts to help the Continentals fight against the British. It was a major sacrifice for them to do so, because it required them to break from their alliance with the six nations that were composed of the Oneidas, the Senecas, the Mohawks, the Onondagas, the Cayugas, and the Tuscaroras. They were also referred to as the Iroquois Confederacy.

The Oneidas were the first sovereign nation to recognize the United States as a new nation. They endured staggering losses in their commitment to fight with the Americans, but they made a very significant contribution. They were involved in the Battle of Saratoga, deemed the turning point of the war by many historians because this American victory persuaded the French to ally with the rebelling colonists, believing the revolution had a good chance to succeed.

An Indian tribe aligned with the Americans: “Where is the hand of God in this?” you may ask. The Oneidas had something in common with the Americans seeking their freedom: faith in God. They had received the Christian faith from a missionary by the name of Rev. Samuel Kirkland, who is credited with being the key factor in the Oneidas siding with America. He came to work with the Oneidas in 1766 and spent the remainder of his life with them. He became their Christian spiritual leader as well as their advisor and mediator of disputes. He arranged for their schooling and for them to learn carpentering and the use of agricultural tools. Kirkland’s missionary work was connected to a commission located in Boston where the patriot fires of freedom burned brightly.

The British tried to persuade the Six Nations to ally with them by portraying the rebelling Americans as evil. The Oneidas could not accept this since they had received so much good from Kirkland and those associated with him. The Oneidas revealed that they valued their loyalty to the Christian faith as more important than their loyalty to the Iroquois Confederacy. They chose to fight with the Americans.

It could be argued that there might not be a United States of America nation if it were not for the Oneida Nation. Surely, leftists wouldn’t deny that honor to Native Americans, yet they deny the motivating force behind their historic actions.

The French also came to the aid of the Americans. They played a key role in the final battle of the war at Yorktown, Virginia. British General Cornwallis decided to stay and face Washington there, hoping that reinforcements from General Clinton would arrive. If he set sail for New York, the French navy would likely intercept him. He left his fort and sought to cross the York River. This decision doomed his chances for victory as the Americans took the fort and he was prevented from crossing the river by a fierce and incredibly convenient storm. The French ships blocked any chance for reinforcements, so surrender became the only option for the British.

Again, the weather played to the advantage of the Americans and the French. And once again, Providence aided Washington’s soldiers in this final battle that secured America’s freedom from Britain.

The left might not want to admit the godly and Judeo-Christian origins of the United States, but from the Founders’ written testimony to literal acts of God, the evidence is overwhelming. And as much as they might like to think differently, humans don’t control the weather. God does.

(Adapted from the book “The Three C’s That Made America Great: Christianity, Capitalism and the Constitution” by Mike Huckabee and Steve Feavel.)

