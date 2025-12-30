The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
7h

"God’s Hand Guided the Founding of America" AMEN!!!!!! now satan is fighting hard to destroy America!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron Stephens's avatar
Ron Stephens
6h

This reminds me of a Lincoln story I read somewhere. At a reception during the Civil War, someone remarked to President Lincoln something about 'God being on our (Union) side.' Lincoln said (as best I recall), ' I am not concerned about that at all. We know that God is always on the side of right. My constant prayer is that we would be on His side."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Huckabee Post · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture