Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 10 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. Jeremiah 29:12

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

President Trump said there were plans for a “very major attack” on Iran today, but he decided to put it on hold “for a little while – hopefully, maybe forever” because there’s a good chance the negotiators can work something out. He said, “If we can do that without bombing the h*ll out of them, I’d be very happy.” Also, our allies in the Gulf region asked him to hold off on military strikes and give the negotiators more time. His demand that Iran give up its nuclear program remains nonnegotiable.

Trump also acknowledged that there have been numerous times when a deal appeared imminent, only to have Iran refuse and the talks collapse. That’s led some critics to complain that Trump is being duped by a typical Iranian tactic of stringing along negotiations and hoping the American leader will be worn down into capitulating by the media and political polls. Indeed, polls show many Republicans are worried about high prices and inflation and want this over and Trump back to concentrating on domestic issues and the economy before the midterm elections. But Trump defended the importance of taking action now to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and he claimed that this delay is “a little bit different.” We shall see, and let’s hope we see fast.

The oil industry seems hopeful that Trump is right about the end being in sight and the Strait of Hormuz reopening: the price of global benchmark Brent crude fell by 1.5% Tuesday. Combined with a record 9.9 million barrels of oil released from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week and a waiver on sanctions, this is expected to lower US gas prices. The average is still over $4.50 a gallon, but it’s below $4 in states that don’t tax the daylights out of it.

Our prayers today for the victims of a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego which includes a school that was full of children. Three victims were killed, including a security guard whose heroic actions helped prevent further deaths. The two suspects were aged 17 and 18. They drove away and were found dead in their car a few blocks away, apparently having committed suicide. The mother of one of them had warned police that he was suicidal before the shooting. Police say authorities have uncovered “hate rhetoric” by the two shooters and it’s being investigated as a hate crime.

Today, primary elections will be held in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania. No excuses for not voting will be accepted. Don’t let 23% of registered voters decide who will represent 100% of the population.

The most talked-about race is in Kentucky, where Libertarian Republican Thomas Massie is trying to secure his eighth term in the House. He’s been a reliable “no” vote on the Trump/GOP agenda, and President Trump has called him “the worst Republican Congressman in history.” He endorsed Massie’s opponent, farmer and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who got support over the weekend from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. There’s more on that race at the link, and we’ll have results of the GOP races tomorrow and of the Democrat races next month, or whenever they finish counting the ballots.

Speaking of “no excuses for not voting,” we see a lot of comments along the lines of “There’s no point in voting; it’s all rigged anyway.” We’re hardly arguing that there isn’t election chicanery or attempts to rig elections. But as Trump’s win in 2024 proved, you can’t stop a landslide. So get out and vote beyond the margin of fraud.

And take heart that the Republican National Committee is now taking these assaults on election integrity seriously and fighting back. They’ve already launched 130 lawsuits across 32 states to stop what they call the Democrats’ efforts to “cheat every single day” in elections.

If they can go to that much effort to protect your vote, the least you can do is cast it.

RELATED: Here’s a Republican Senator that Trump would definitely be campaigning against if he hadn’t already seen the writing on the wall and announced his retirement in 2027.

Israel is suing the New York Times for defamation over a Nicolas Kristof article alleging that Israeli guards, soldiers and officials committed brutal acts such as rape against Palestinian prisoners. There was even a claim that they trained dogs to rape Palestinians, which is such a ridiculous notion that it practically screams “Hamas propaganda.”

Israeli officials called the story a “blood libel” and “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press” (and there’s a lot of competition for that title.) It was also released at the same time as a detailed report on Hamas’ atrocities on October 7th, with many critics suspecting it was meant to deflect attention from that.

The Times is publicly standing by Kristof, claiming his column is based on “on-the-record accounts and cites several analyses.” But those could still be lies and hearsay. Legal analysts say it will be a tough case for Israel to prove, but that might not be the goal. The goal is to get far enough for discovery, so they can expose what went on internally at the Times to convince them to run such a questionable piece.

Meanwhile, Ed Driscoll at Instapundit has a round-up of stories on this topic, including the point that even the New York Times, which has run a lot of fake news, refused to put this garbage in the news section and relegated it to the op-eds. And there’s a report that a “massive civil war” has broken out internally at the Times over this piece, with one journalist complaining, “I am sick of being embarrassed by the Opinion section.” You and us both, pal.

Remaining Trump cases should be dismissed “with prejudice”; Maryland screws up mail-in ballots: As you know, at the time President Trump won re-election and President Biden was leaving office, his FBI took the rare step of secretly preserving evidence from their “Arctic Frost” prosecution of President Trump on charges related to the J6 riot, giving the government the option (until 2030!) of re-opening that case. Never mind that the Supreme Court had ruled a sitting President couldn’t be prosecuted; they’d just wait it out and prosecute him later, when he was no longer in office.

As a last hurrah, the outgoing Arctic Frost agents even wrote a memo maintaining their belief that Trump violated laws, so that when Trump’s presidential immunity expires in 2029, the FBI would be able to pick their case right back up again.

So now, as reported by Just the News, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio “is urging the Justice Department to ask federal courts to dismiss with prejudice all prior criminal prosecutions against President Donald Trump, putting an end to a 10-year legal assault by the Obama-Biden era FBI against the man twice elected President by the American people.”

Rep. Jordan told John Solomon that “It’s probably time that this all just ended.” Not that it will, of course.

Jordan said that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should declare “this thing is done, over with. A-B see you later.”

The right approach, he said, would be to dismiss all the cases against Trump WITH PREJUDICE, which means they could never again be re-filed. But in a “Disposition of Evidence” section of their memo concerning the supposed ending of the investigation into Trump, the FBI said that “this investigation is subject to a litigation hold and is on the freeze list; as a result, no evidence can be returned or destroyed and must be retained.” The FBI special agent in charge was “to retain all evidence not withstanding closure.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has pointed out that keeping the so-called evidence from the Arctic Frost case was not normal FBI procedure. (But since when has the deep state’s handling of anything related to Trump been “normal FBI procedure”?) In a highly unusual move, they created a preservation order to keep the evidence in FBI custody for two years after Trump’s second terms ends (!) Obviously, they were leaving the door open for the criminal case to be revived once Trump is out of office and a Democrat (they hope) is again running the show at the DOJ.

(Side note: to us, this seems amazingly consistent with what we reported yesterday about what former FBI Director James Comey is currently saying, encouraging the rank-and-file FBI to “hold on,” to play the waiting game until Trump is gone and they can “rebuild” the old FBI. Anyway...)

The special FBI unit that was examining that case has been disbanded, according to Patel. “The FBI exists to protect the country,” he observed, “not to preserve political prosecutions for a future administration.”

But when “Special Counsel” (he was never Senate-confirmed) Jack Smith asked that his cases against President Trump be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning they could be re-filed after Trump left office, U.S. District Judge for DC Tanya Chutkan (appointed by Obama and a distinguished TDS sufferer) granted Smith’s request.

Just the News obtained the “Case Closing” document dating from when Trump was only a couple of weeks into his second term and when, in Solomon’s words, “many holdover FBI agents and leaders were still in place.”

The document was titled “Arctic Frost – Election Law Matters – Sensitive Investigative Matter,” and its synopsis was “To Document the Closing of Captioned Investigation.” The listed enclosures were a “Deputy Special Counsel Concurrence” and the “Retention of Evidence Approval.”

The FBI record states, “This Electronic Communication seeks approval to close the captioned full Sensitive Investigative Matter investigation” and argues that “because this was a SIM opened by a Field Office and involved a presidential candidate, the same level of approval required to open the investigation is also required to close the investigation.”

And that was a pretty high level. Note that when Arctic Frost was opened, it was signed off by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, then-Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco (an Obama holdover who was likely running the whole show), and then-FBI Director Christopher Wray. So, without them to sign off on closing the case, it was simply left open.

And, wow, this is rough anti-Trump stuff from our esteemed federal law enforcement professionals. From Just the News, here’s a sampling:

“The document included a ‘Summary of the Results of the Investigation’ into Trump...arguing that ‘the captioned FBI investigation was opened based on specific and articulable facts and circumstances that individuals affiliated with Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (the ‘Trump Campaign’) engaged in activity that violated federal law. “The FBI memo alleged that ‘the investigation revealed that when Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office. With various co-conspirators, Trump launched a series of plans to overturn the legitimate election results in seven states that he had lost – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.’ “The bureau record also alleged that ‘Trump and his co-conspirators used knowingly false claims of election fraud in furtherance of three conspiracies: 1) a conspiracy to interfere with the federal government function by which the nation collects and counts election results, which is set forth in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act; 2) a conspiracy to obstruct the official proceeding in which Congress certifies the legitimate results of the presidential election; and 3) a conspiracy against the rights of millions of Americans to vote and have their votes counted.’”

So, lots of conspiracy talk. Never mind that in the days since, we’ve finding more evidence that the real conspiracy was not INVOLVING him, but AGAINST him.

RELATED: Now, here’s a refreshing turnaround. President Trump has called on his Justice Department to investigate the mail-in ballot disaster that occurred in Maryland, alleging that 500,000 illegal ballots were issued.

As Townhall reports, “After the mistake, the Maryland Board of Elections made the decision to mail out additional correct ballots despite having no ability to indicate which ballots were originally sent out incorrectly. Elections officials have not publicly released a plan for how to invalidate the original ballots.”

So, yet another fine election mess the Democrats have gotten us into. As Trump alleged on Truth Social, “In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent.”

He blamed Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, saying that this was done “so any Republican running in Maryland doesn’t have a chance,” adding, “It never made sense to me that Maryland was considered an automatic Democrat State, but now I see why. I’m sure this has gone on for years.” He said he’d be asking the DOJ to investigate.

Dan Cox, a candidate for governor in Maryland, posted that this “mistake” was “effectively doubling the potential for vote fraud via mail in ballots.”

And this isn’t just an allegation. This week, the Maryland State Board of Elections admitted that it had erroneously distributed mail-in ballots to members of the wrong party (!) for the upcoming primary election. At the same time, it “denied wrongdoing.” They must realize a charge of ineptitude is preferable, since it doesn’t come with a possible prison term.

In an update, never fear: Maryland is fixing the problem! All mail-in voters in the state will be mailed REPLACEMENT BALLOTS, each accompanied by a postcard explaining the mistake and asking the voter to destroy the previous ballot and envelope. Yeah, that’ll do it!

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.