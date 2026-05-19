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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
2hEdited

RE; “There’s no point in voting; it’s all rigged anyway.”

THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT THE DEMOCRATS WANT YOU TO BELIEVE. SO YOU WILL STAY HOME AND NOT VOTE. WHICH IT TURNS INTO ANOTHER VOTE FOR THE DEMOCRATS. AND THE DEMOCRATS WIN! ALL BECAUSE YOU SURRENDERED YOUR LEGAL RIGHT TO VOTE.

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
2h

Read this Reuters article, "G7 finance chiefs call for reopening Strait of Hormuz, warn on global imbalances", posted by Eric Mack, that is nothing but garbage These are the same countries that would not lift a hand to help the US open the Strait. By rights, when the dust has settled and the Strait is actually open the US should collect a toll for every ship going to or from any one of these countries until the cost the US has encountered has been recovered.

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