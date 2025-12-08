The Huckabee Post

Guy Hicklin
5h

Read this opinion piece, "Trump broke his promise to protect a lifeline for 71 million Americans", https://www.foxnews.com/person/o/martin-omalley, and of course I never heard of O'Malley so I had to read the fine print. His qualifications for this article is he served 13 months as SS Commissioner under (you guessed it) Biden. As a 23 year recipient of SS I can tell you the agency is doing the same as it always has, but apparently with fewer people, that's the promise Trump made to America, eliminate the bloat. AS far as doing the "same as it always has" I'm referring to delivering a monthly check to myself and my wife without fail for 23 years. What more could I ask other then wish the government had invested my SS instead of using it as an ATM for themselves. If they had my check would be twice as big and SS would not be worrying about running out of money. I've never read one story about someone's properly applied for retirement check not coming. Is he referring to the "forced transition" to direct deposit? Cost saving moves like that happen all the time, the local branch of my major bank closed there drive up service for the same reason and they didn't even ask me if it was OK, and when you go inside there is one teller window with no one there until they are needed.

Neural Foundry
5h

Sharp analysis on how this narrative obscures real electoral lessons. The Clinton popular vote example is crucial: when a candidate can win the popular voteby millions and still lose, the problem isn't voter readiness but strategic mismatch with the Electoral College sytem. What gets lost in the readiness framing is that both Harris and Clinton underperformed not because of demographics but becuase they ignored critical swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan. Blaming voter bias lets campaigns avoid confronting their tactical failures, which guarntees they'll repeat them.

