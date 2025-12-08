OPINION

by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post writer/researcher

Both former First Lady Michelle Obama and former VP Kamala Harris --- oh, how I love to be able to use the word “former” here --- have repeated in recent months the absolutely idiotic notion that America just isn’t ready for a female President.

Oh, give me a freaking break.

“As we saw in the last election, clearly, we ain’t ready,” former First Lady Michelle Obama said recently at an event in New York. “That’s why I’m like, ‘Don’t even look at me about running because you are all lying. You’re not ready for a black woman.’”

To that, I would say, “Naw, Michelle, we are ready for a black woman President. It’s just not Kamala, who is not a serious person. And it sure as heck ain’t you, either.”

Please, PLEASE, politicians of every color and background, stop with the intentional bad grammar. I don’t care how you rationalize it, in 2025 you just sound like the phony politicians you are, because thanks to YouTube and other media, we can hear you speaking in perfectly correct grammar whenever you choose to. We are aware that when you lapse into street jive dialect, it’s a pose; you’re just pandering and you look ridiculous.

I speak here not just to the former First Lady but also to two of the biggest offenders: Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Call me whatever you want for saying this; I don’t care, so long as you don’t do it in outrageously fake bad grammar.

As longtime readers of this newsletter will know, I long anticipated that Michelle was the person who’d been anointed by the powers-that-be to run in Joe Biden’s stead in 2024 and keep the Obama Machine in full power. Something happened --- we’re still not quite sure what it was (I did speculate about that but don’t know for sure) --- and President Biden somehow came right out and publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, putting the kibosh on Michelle being the nominee after Biden was taken out of the running with his Twilight Zone-worthy debate performance.

(NOTE: Since that time, Michelle has come out and said some things so outlandish and off-putting that it seemed as if she were deliberately trying to sabotage her own political future, whatever that might have been. But people have short memories, so who knows? Still, in the meantime, any earlier prediction I might have made about her future in politics should be considered null and void.)

Speaking as a woman --- biological and in every way you can think of --- who is not easily offended, I cannot begin to tell you how offended I am by this stupid story. I and every conservative I know would be thrilled to vote for a well-qualified person of either gender (there are only two) or of any color who shared his or her basic values and political views. To make it even worse, Politico tells this story through the perspective of a Democrat congressman, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn --- for the record, if anybody cares, black and male --- who in furthering Michelle’s inane narrative shows himself to be unworthy even of being mentioned by name, though I just did.

Clyburn was also responding to comments in Harris’s book that sexism and racism played a role in her defeat last year. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he called both Michelle and Kamala “incredible women.” They’re incredible, all right --- incredibly wrong choices for Commander-In-Chief, and this has absolutely nothing to do with their race and/or gender.

Of course, Clyburn made it clear that even though he’s parroting the (lame and inaccurate) “America’s not ready for a woman” excuse, he will still support female candidates. “Just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit,” he said. “...And so we may be in a dark moment as it relates to a woman serving as President, but we may be in that moment just before dawn when a woman will serve.” Oh, spare me.

(Editor’s Note: As much as we hate to recall it, Hillary Clinton got a majority of the popular vote in 2016, which should have ended the nonsense that Americans won’t vote for a woman for President. But it has to be a woman who appears qualified, doesn’t actively repel swing voters, and understands how the Electoral College works.)