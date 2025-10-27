There appears to be some movement at the FBI regarding the January 6 pipe bomb case. Last week, deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino asked the public for any information they might have relative to this, in the hope of turning up “the final missing puzzle piece,” as radio show host Vince Coglianese --- whose “Vince Show” replaced Bongino when Dan went to the FBI --- expressed it.

In the days, months and even years after the “discovery” of those pipe bombs near the DNC and RNC headquarters buildings, by amazing coincidence right at the time when the J6 rally started going out of control, there seemed to be astonishingly little curiosity about who had placed them there. Biden’s “Justice” Department put most of their resources behind tracking down every last person who had even been in the vicinity of the Capitol building on January 6 --- going so far as to target people who had simply flown into DC in the days preceding the rally --- yet they never seemed to get anywhere in the identification of that mysterious alleged bomber. That doesn’t even count the FBI resources used by “Special Counsel” Jack Smith to surveil U.S. Senators and members of Congress who had communication with the White House that day.

Of course, we didn’t --- and still don’t --- have hard proof that the pipe bomb “discoveries” were orchestrated by insiders as a way perhaps to draw major law enforcement resources away from the Capitol building at a key moment. But we’ve known all along that if it WAS a set-up, it might have looked pretty much like this. Certainly, Bongino has been focused on the pipe bomber story since long before he went to the FBI in March, and, once there, he saw it as his mission to get the real story.

Incidentally, we still have no idea why Kamala Harris left the Capitol building for DNC headquarters that day. Even after all this time, nobody’s talking, including her. It makes no sense for her to have left the Capitol that day, of all days. To us, that’s as big a mystery as the identity of the person who placed the bombs.

Equal in his dedication to solving this case is Ed Martin, who was picked by Trump to head the Weaponization Committee at the DOJ and combat the abuse of the legal system by our own government. Bongino and Martin are reportedly working as a team on the case. Last week, the FBI, sounding as though they were getting close, announced a $500,000 reward for the person offering information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the bomb-placer.

By the way, if anybody out there does know something and still hasn’t passed it along (!), their tip-line number is 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also reach them online at TIPS.FBI.GOV. Sure wish we could say we had the missing piece --- for so many reasons, not excluding the money.

As you’ve probably seen, they’ve released very high-quality video of this bomber person meandering all around the neighborhood the night before the rally, wearing a hoodie, mask, gloves and distinctive Nike shoes and carrying a backpack. But they’ve also compiled video from various places along his route and have a quite-precise timeline for where he was and when. It’s just...strange. As Vince points out, “If you were a pro, you’d get in, and you’d get out,” but this guy doesn’t do that. He wanders all around, even circling back multiple times to the same locations. “You would do it with as few cameras seeing you as possible,” Vince suggests, but we can see that’s not what happens here. “Everything about this seems super-amateurish and poorly thought out,” he says.

So, is this guy just an incredible doofus, or was this for some reason part of the plan?

Note: we’re referring to this “guy” in masculine terms but have seen no hint from the FBI that it couldn’t have been a woman. In fact, they consistently refer to this person vaguely as “the suspect” and “an unidentified individual,” use the pronouns “they” and “their” --- to our consternation as the Grammar Police, since we are, after all, looking for an INDIVIDUAL, and sorry, if you’re one person, you’re not a “they” --- and estimate the suspect’s height as approximately 5-foot-7. In part of the video, as the suspect walks diagonally away from the camera, he does seem to have a bit of feminine sway in his stride. (Of course, he might be a woman the way Lea Thomas is a woman, which is to say, not one. Pardon the digression.)

Anyway, we don’t know for sure whether the suspect is male or female. And the FBI either doesn’t know or doesn’t want to say. “This kind of looks like a chick, honestly,” Vince says, “...who’s very covered up in jeans and a sweatshirt, but hard to hide that walk. If that’s a dude, it’s a dude with a very feminine walk.”

In our opinion, though, this potential clue is more subtle than the way Vince describes it. It’s not a “VERY” feminine walk; it’s a SLIGHTLY feminine walk, and just in one particular spot on the video. Besides, plenty of low-testosterone lefty soy-boys walk that way, too.

The video posted by the DC field office on their website gives us a mesmerizing look at all the odd, seemingly aimless meandering and retracing of steps that this person did that night. They’ve posted a transcript of their narration as well, with all the details of the timeline.

The FBI announcer ends by saying, “We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now. We’re asking you to come forward to share that information with the FBI…Tips can remain anonymous...”

RELATED STORY: In an update to the news last week that former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith said he wanted to testify publicly, Catherine Herridge reports that Smith’s attorney has since qualified the offer (surprise!), saying that certain conditions must first be met.

In a letter to Congress, his attorney at Covington & Burling (we assume this is current lead attorney Michael Carvin) said clearance from the DOJ would be required, as well as legal guidance to avoid violating grand jury secrecy rules. That really doesn’t sound like much of a hurdle, so let’s get going.

This letter gave Herridge the impression that “Smith is taking the position that his investigations into President Trump’s ‘alleged mishandling of classified documents and role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election’ have been grossly mischaracterized by his GOP critics.”

Really? We’ve been following this case from the beginning and it seems to us that even though some (SOME) protesters did unfortunately get out of control, the vast (VAST) majority did not, and those on the left have never really understood what the J6 protest was about. It certainly was no insurrection, though Smith would’ve loved to charge Trump with that. If he, through his attorney, is calling J6 an attempt “to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” we would have to use his same term, “gross mischaracterization,” right back at him. The protesters only wanted to make sure the final certification represented what voters had actually said. Their intent was to PROTECT democracy, not threaten it.

As Herridge says, Smith’s offer to testify publicly “may be a genuine effort to clear the air and provide needed transparency,” or else it might be “a calculated political trap.” Our guess instinctively would be the latter.

In digging around to find more on this story, we encountered a piece written by the Boston Times in February of this year about the potential conflicts of interest posed by Covington & Burling’s pro bono representation of Smith. As they reported, “Smith has connections with several lawyers at Covington & Burling, including [partner and Vice Chair] Lanny Breuer...who [as assistant attorney general] headed the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2009 to 2013 and recruited Smith in 2010.”

Perhaps you recall that Lanny Breuer also represented President Bill Clinton; that was from 1997 to 1999, during his impeachment proceedings. We would add that the position Breuer hired Smith for was to lead the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section. Insert your own joke here.

Another partner at the firm, Alan Vinegrad, is a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York and Smith’s boss during his tenure there. Oh, and another partner... (drum roll, please) ...Obama’s AG Eric Holder.

(Note: the Boston Times story cited Trump’s “efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his role in inciting the Capitol Hill insurrection…” Those opinion statements are not true, but that’s about par for the course in the media. Give them credit for at least mentioning the conflicts of interest.)

Also in February, the AP reported that President Trump ordered the removal of security clearances held by lawyers at Covington & Burling. Of course, the AP story slanted their report to say that Trump sought to “punish” them for defending Smith. It also, unbelievably, said this: “The move is part of Trump’s effort to exact revenge on his perceived political enemies, and Smith in particular.” In fact, this supposed “news” story is so slanted against Trump and any legitimate reasons he might have had for revoking security clearances that we’ve changed our minds about even linking to it. Never mind.

RELATED DEEP STATE READING:

Joe Hoft has a great background piece on Lindsay Halligan, who worked as President Trump’s attorney before being appointed by him in September to be interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and indicting former FBI Director James Comey. (An “interim” U.S. attorney can serve four months without Senate confirmation.)

We would normally have said this caused the left to lose their minds, but at this point they have no minds left to lose.

Her predecessor, Eric Siebert, was seen to have been trying to protect James Comey as well as Letitia James; heck, Comey’s son-in-law was working under him. (“He too is gone,” according to Hoft.)

We’ll discuss in detail tomorrow, but in the meantime, this is a must-read piece.

