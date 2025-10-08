Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

- Genesis 12:3 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray God provides the funds quickly for bailing RJ out of jail for his health sake being wrongfully accused and so we can get started with the work God has for us to do together as husband and wife. I’m praising HIM already!!! Thank you for your prayers for us- R and A

Dear Lord please bless Bo to get of diabetes meds and live a normal life. He has been through many trials and I’m you have seen him through. The Grandkids and I love him so. IJNIP

Praying for all requests - please pray for my daughter C. She is in the throes of much anger and resentment. She cut off contact with me last week.

Pray for my son Stephen that God will heal his broken heart and deliver him from demonic torment and lies of the devil. That God will set him free from all addictions. I think the soul tie from his ex wife needs to be broken off of him so he can be healed in Jesus Name. She has been abusive to him and all of us. Thank you !

I am having trouble with my brain. My family is concerned that I am developing some serious cognitive issues. Please keep me in your prayers.

My son Bill’s firstborn daughter told me she is going to try to talk to her Dad soon. It’s been over a year. This is a huge improvement so please keep praying. God is moving! Praying for all of you.

Praying for the reuniting of prodigal relationships. Amen

My sister has been afflicted with demons for many years.. causing her to becoming increasingly violent. She just got out of the hospital for mental issues. . EVERYONE wants to institutionalize her. She is 46 .Wendy... pls pray that the man of God will be sent to find her & lay hands on her to cast out the demons. It is the only way. Mike j

I am praying for you and your sister as you graciously seek her spiritual healing from demonic affliction. I ask for this healing to freedom in Christ’s mighty and holy name.

Praying for Wendy. Stay hopeful. My son was being oppressed by demonic forces and has been delivered.

Please pray for me. I am having surgery this morning to remove the hardware from a previous surgery. Please pray that that everything will go well. I have had numerous surgeries but always end up with a problem.

Praying that your faith and the skill of your medical team leads you to a no big deal, problem-free surgery in Jesus name. Amen

Please pray for my wife. She fell and then had a heart attack. Please pray for the healing of her arms and heart, and lung’s health. In Jesus’s name Amen.

Please pray for Krislynn to have an encounter with Jesus, to be healed from childhood sexual abuse, depression and addictive behaviors. 🙏🏻🙏🏻

I need help financially, I do not want to file bankruptcy, also I live with severe chronic body pain I need relief no medical pills.

It is time for me to sell my company. I am past retirement age. I am thanking the Lord every day for bringing just the right people, the right agreement, and that everything is falling into place. Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. Thank you for supporting me in these prayers and in this faith that God is answering my prayers.

Please pray for my friend K.s father. He had a heart attack and will need open heart surgery that he should have had years ago and chose not to. Please lift her up for strength and for her father’s surgery and recovery. Thank you for praying for them with me.

Prayers! Mrs. AKO declined to have heart surgery.also. But sometimes it’s how the person feels about their overall health. God Bless your father may he get his strength and healing while Our Father’s will be done.

My sweet husband is in ICU with liver cancer and kidney failure. I’m believing the Lord for a miracle. Thank you for your prayers!!

I am praying for the miracle you desire for your husband. Miracles happen all around us constantly as we consider that all healing comes from our Maker. I have read about Joe Tippens and the protocol he used to be healed of cancer. Last weekend Casey DeSantis of Florida announced that Florida is proceeding to use years of research related to repurposed patented, non-toxic medications to erraticate cancer. Think of it! God bless you and your husband’s recovery.

Please pray for my cousin Alan he is a pastor father of 4 husband Patriot- he has stage 4 colon cancer. Believe for complete healing please.

Please continue to pray for my twin sister Tina. She was in the ER again with dizziness, nausea. Much worse than the first episodes. Praying that her doctors find out what is causing this. Whether it is her ears, balance, vertigo, heart, anything - God provide the answers, the doctors, the correct address, that she be healed, that she is healed in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen. Thank you all here. You are prayed for. God bless all.

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

HYMNAL: Redeemed, How I Love to Proclaim It!

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

1 Redeemed, how I love to proclaim it!

Redeemed by the blood of the Lamb;

Redeemed through His infinite mercy,

His child, and forever, I am.

---

Refrain:

Redeemed, redeemed,

Redeemed by the blood of the Lamb;

Redeemed, how I love to proclaim it!

His child, and forever, I am.

---

2 I think of my blessed Redeemer,

I think of Him all the day long;

I sing, for I cannot be silent;

His love is the theme of my song. [Refrain]

---

3 I know I shall see in His beauty

The King in whose law I delight,

Who lovingly guardeth my footsteps,

And giveth me songs in the night. [Refrain]

----

Thank you for reading and singing along.