Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including the Government Shutdown, the Battle of Portland, Gavin Newsom’s California Power Grab and much more.

Today is “Bring Your Bible to School Day,” and despite what some people might believe or tell you, that’s legal.

As we were going to press early Thursday morning, word came of a terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England, where people were gathering for services for the Jewish high holy day of Yom Kippur. A man with a knife got out of a car and stabbed and killed two people and injured four others. There’s more info at the link, and we’re sure more will be coming throughout the day. Please join us in praying for the victims of this atrocity and their families.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Shutdown Day 2: It’s been over 24 hours since the Democrats forced a government shutdown that they’re trying to blame on Republicans, and so far, the Earth has completed one entire rotation without any aid from Washington. We hope you’re surviving the shutdown and have stockpiled plenty of canned water and dehydrated cheese. Here’s the latest on that big story, in case you hadn’t noticed it…

The Democrats’ strategy of shutting down the government and blaming it on the Republicans doesn’t seem to be going over well with anyone but their diehard base. Even the New York Times and the Washington Post have run pieces showing, respectively, that the public doesn’t support the shutdown and blames it on the Democrats, and that Party leaders had no coherent game plan other than appeasing their angry far-left wing. Even WaPo thinks that the Democrats foolishly pulled a power play when they have no bargaining power and walked right into a trap, allowing President Trump to make the shutdown layoffs of thousands of federal workers permanent.

It appears that it’s quickly dawning even on the Democrats what a strategic blunder this was. The Republicans need only five Democrat votes in the Senate to overcome the filibuster, and word is that solidarity is crumbling and at least one more Dem is already willing to cave when another vote is held. Here’s a story about one who refused to drink the Kool-Aid the first time.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries refused to answer a reporter’s question about whether the shutdown means Congress members won’t be paid, saying that he expects the shutdown to end before their next monthly paycheck is due.

Party leaders are also scrambling to deny that they were demanding massive spending to provide Medicaid to illegal aliens, pointing out that it’s illegal for them to apply for Medicaid. But VP Vance explained how states get around that by using Medicaid to fund hospitals whose emergency rooms must accept everyone, including illegal aliens. The One Big Beautiful Bill tightened up the rules for receiving Medicaid reimbursement for emergency treatment and ended a Biden program that gave mass parole to millions of illegal aliens, making them eligible for Medicaid.

Also, we can always depend on Maxine Waters to open her mouth and blurt out things that the Democrats don’t want said out loud. In this case, and we quote: “Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody!”

Finally, we told you that essential functions such as Social Security and Medicare payments, mail delivery and national defense will continue as usual. But some of our readers might be concerned about veterans’ services. The VA says that about 97% of their employees continue to work during a shutdown, and all essential services, from counseling to medical clinics to homelessness and suicide aid, remain available as usual. Ward Clark at Redstate.com has more specifics, including the few services that are being curtailed.

RELATED: Kurt Schlichter has a typically great column on how we’re winning all over, even if the media would have you believe otherwise…

ICE UPDATE

Battle of Portland: As Oregon Democrats continue to insist that all is peaceful in Portland, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said ICE agents are dealing with a “consistent battle every night with Antifa in Portland.” He said the protesters are “bringing sticks, bats, shields, throwing their own CS grenades at us. So it’s not a peaceful situation.”

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam is on the scene at the ICE facility in South Portland, and he’s filed an eye-opening report on the apparent coordination between violent Antifa protesters and allegedly charitable NGOs (non-government organizations.) He says that the violent Antifa radicals come out at night to physically interfere with ICE agents, then they scatter like roaches at daybreak, to be replaced by NGO reps who aid and abet illegal immigration outside the courthouse by telling illegal aliens when ICE agents are coming.

Seems as if this might be one of the avenues for the FBI to explore if they’re going to follow the money that’s funding domestic terrorism. And speaking of cleaning up the hyper-partisan activities of supposedly nonpartisan NGOs, the Federalist has more on what they call the “NGO industrial complex.”

U.S. POLITICS

Gavin Newsom’s California Power Grab: We know that California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he should be President, despite one conservative columnist dubbing him the worst Governor in America and maybe of all time. Newsom is constantly traveling to other states to promote himself as a 2028 candidate and letting his staffers post social media messages that sound as if they were concocted by snarky teenagers who forgot to take their Ritalin. He’s so busy with politicking and schmoozing and traveling that he seldom seems to have time to go back to his state and try to clean up the many disasters that have resulted from his policies (poor forest management that leads to wildfires that can’t be put out because there’s no water in the hydrants; that sort of thing.)

(By the way, out of 720 structures in Malibu that were destroyed in the most recent fires, guess how many rebuilding permits have been issued: TWO.)

But you’d think that if Newsom‘s going to be obsessed with playing politics, he could at least do that right. He got the stacked state Supreme Court to okay thwarting the will of the voters and allowing a referendum to take the drawing of House district lines away from the constitutionally-mandated independent board and give it to Democrat legislators. They want to gerrymander five more House districts and take away all representation for the 40% or so of the state that votes Republican (talk about MASSIVE taxation without representation!) But it appears that Newsom can’t even competently oversee the one thing he really cares about: naked power.

Critics are now calling for the Prop. 50 election to be delayed and rescheduled after it was discovered that the Secretary of State, under pressure to rush through the gerrymandering, sent a guide to voters that contained a mistake, labeling the proposed new District 27 as District 22. The Secretary of State wants to send a postcard to every voter, correcting the error. There’s no guarantee that they’ll all see or receive it, and this power grab is already costing California taxpayers $285 million (guess they have nothing better to spend tax money on.)

Normally, this would result in the postponement of the election, particularly if it had been Republicans spreading “misinformation.” They might even go to jail for it (that’s what Newsom wanted to do to makers of humorous election memes.) We’ll see if California judges once again ignore the law to indulge the Governor’s lust for power. Although we don’t understand why he’s so obsessed with obtaining ever-higher positions when it’s obvious he has no intention of actually doing any job he gets.

Planning to rig an election, but you put it off too long and need your blank ballots delivered within 24 hours? Don’t worry: Amazon Prime has you covered!

The Party Left Him: After a lifetime as a renowned liberal law professor, Alan Dershowitz announced that he will be supporting the GOP in the 2026 midterm elections.

Dershowitz said, “The Democrats have not only lost my votes, but they have made me an enemy, essentially, by how they’ve moved away from American values, Israeli values and values of decency. I’m not a Republican, but I am a very anti-Democrat. I’m against the Democratic Party. I will do anything to see Mamdani defeated.”

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

Romans 10:17 KJV

