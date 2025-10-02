Photo credit: Gavin Newsom

We know that California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he should be President, despite one conservative columnist dubbing him the worst Governor in America and maybe of all time. Newsom is constantly traveling to other states to promote himself as a 2028 candidate and letting his staffers post social media messages that sound as if they were concocted by snarky teenagers who forgot to take their Ritalin. He’s so busy with politicking and schmoozing and traveling that he seldom seems to have time to go back to his state and try to clean up the many disasters that have resulted from his policies (poor forest management that leads to wildfires that can’t be put out because there’s no water in the hydrants; that sort of thing.)

(By the way, out of 720 structures in Malibu that were destroyed in the most recent fires, guess how many rebuilding permits have been issued: TWO.)

But you’d think that if Newsom‘s going to be obsessed with playing politics, he could at least do that right. He got the stacked state Supreme Court to okay thwarting the will of the voters and allowing a referendum to take the drawing of House district lines away from the constitutionally-mandated independent board and give it to Democrat legislators. They want to gerrymander five more House districts and take away all representation for the 40% or so of the state that votes Republican (talk about MASSIVE taxation without representation!) But it appears that Newsom can’t even competently oversee the one thing he really cares about: naked power.

Critics are now calling for the Prop. 50 election to be delayed and rescheduled after it was discovered that the Secretary of State, under pressure to rush through the gerrymandering, sent a guide to voters that contained a mistake, labeling the proposed new District 27 as District 22. The Secretary of State wants to send a postcard to every voter, correcting the error. There’s no guarantee that they’ll all see or receive it, and this power grab is already costing California taxpayers $285 million (guess they have nothing better to spend tax money on.)

Normally, this would result in the postponement of the election, particularly if it had been Republicans spreading “misinformation.” They might even go to jail for it (that’s what Newsom wanted to do to makers of humorous election memes.) We’ll see if California judges once again ignore the law to indulge the Governor’s lust for power. Although we don’t understand why he’s so obsessed with obtaining ever-higher positions when it’s obvious he has no intention of actually doing any job he gets.

