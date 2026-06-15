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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The Deep State-media complex spent decades pretending the left owned culture, morality, sophistication, and the future. Now the mask is slipping. Red-state America is where foreign visitors find warmth, freedom, food, space, faith, and confidence. Musk’s companies create millionaires while Democrat Party trust-fund scolds demand wealth taxes. Trump reopens fishing waters, pressures Iran, celebrates American strength, and turns the White House into a patriotic arena. Meanwhile, the left offers Soros-funded nostalgia acts, vandalism, anti-Trump rage, and California election haze. That is the contrast. Builders versus scolds. Patriots versus managers. Results versus resentment. America is noticing.

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Roni Vollmer's avatar
Roni Vollmer
5h

Who signed the deal in Iran? The army or the latest Iatola? Their muslim 'religion' allows them to lie for their own good. I suspect that this will not be final. Not for over 2,000 years has that country been at peace.

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