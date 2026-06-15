Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY

On Sunday, President Trump announced that “the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete...I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval Blockade. Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” (Cue Democrats wailing that the flowing oil will destroy the planet.)

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that a memorandum of understanding to end the war had been finalized and that starting Sunday night, all military operations across multiple fronts, including those in Lebanon, will cease “immediately and permanently.” (The “immediately” we can believe; we’ll take a “wait and see” stance on “permanently.”)

The deal will be signed June 19th and will start 60 days of discussions over Tehran’s nuclear program and broader agreements.

On news of the deal, oil futures prices dropped over 4% to the low $80s per barrel range, the lowest since early March. FYI: Our HP writers in the Dallas area say regular is down to $3.25 a gallon in their neighborhood, and a friend told them he saw it at $3.05 while he was out driving on Sunday.

Vice President Vance said that if Iran complies with the deal, it will “transform” the Middle East. He said it will ensure that Iran will never build or buy a nuclear weapon. Also, there will be “real benefits” for Iran: “It’s going to end the war, it’s going to make the Middle East more investible, it’s going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people...This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life, and longer than that, and what the President has really set us up to do is to certainly eliminate the nuclear threat of Iran. That’s done, but now possibly to build to a new era of Middle East prosperity and success.”

Signaling potential friction with President Trump, Israel’s Defense Minister said Israel does not plan to withdraw from territory it has seized in Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip. He said IDF forces would remain in those areas “indefinitely” and warned Iran against retaliating for recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that French forces are ready to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. France, always showing up when they’re most needed...

This weekend brought a spectacular end to the long-held delusion that leftists are the “cool kids” determining the direction of pop culture. In fact, that narrative was being exploded in so many places and so many ways, it seemed as if the Fourth of July fireworks shows arrived early.

For instance, the soy latte crowd probably thought that bringing the World Cup games to the US would give Americans exposure to the superior European socialist lite/open borders cultures they want us to emulate. Instead, nobody’s been that interested in the games (color us shocked.) Instead, the big story that’s gone viral is everyday Europeans going wild on social media about how AWESOME America is! Not the America they usually visit, like New York and L.A., but the places they’re seeing for the first time, like Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas – you know, Red State America.

From the giant stadiums with flyovers by a real, live bald eagle to the frigid air conditioning, Waffle House and Texas Roadhouse, the warm hospitality of the people, the huge rental cars, cold beer in bars and ice machines in every hotel, and of course, the mind-blowing world of Buck-ee’s, Europeans are falling in love with the real America. And Red State Americans are returning the love and making their guests instant social media stars.

One German soccer fan named Freddy has become an X sensation with his glowing posts about America, perhaps the best experience being his discovery of country music star Ella Langley, who made his millennium by inviting him to a concert to meet her. If you don’t know what she looks like, Redstate.com has a photo and the observation that “he’s never going back to Germany.”

Leftists must be spitting nails at the thought that instead of Americans wanting to be like Europe, the Europeans are discovering how great life can be in a place with conservative government and actual freedom. Let’s hope they take that message home. Maybe if more residents of blue cities like L.A. or Chicago vacationed in red states, they’d realize that living amid filth, drugs, violence, homelessness, shuttered businesses and lousy schools is a choice, and they can stop making it at the ballot box.

But the World Cup games aren’t the only place where people are discovering the home of coolness is now on the right. Despite endless whining, scolding, condescension and even an epically stupid lawsuit, President Trump’s UFC weekend at the White House for America’s 250th birthday (and his own 80th) was a smash success that drew a massive crowd.

Media elites and leftist commentators sniffed that it was gross, crude and defiled the dignity of the White House (recall, Democrat Presidents gave us a White House with pornographic Christmas ornaments under the Clintons, a topless trans “woman” showing off “her” bare fake breasts on the White House lawn during a Biden-era “Pride Month” celebration, and of course, Woodrow Wilson hosting a White House showing of “Birth of a Nation,” a landmark of cinema but also a love letter to that great Democrat-created institution, the KKK.)

While they might have preferred to mark America’s 250th birthday with a mass apology for our existence followed by a musical adaptation of “Sex and the City” with an all-black trans cast, everyone else seemed to love the show Trump put on, from the UFC match to the amazing flying dirt bikes to the chest-rattling Air Force flyover. It also resulted in a historic photo that’s so overwhelmingly patriotic, it looks like an AI creation, only real. (By the way, the UFC and other private sources sponsored it; the only taxpayer money was for security that had already been budgeted for America’s 250th birthday celebrations.)

Instapundit has photos and videos, along with a hilarious suggestion of what the faces of leftists looked like watching this triumph of Trump and the Red States in what they thought was their domain: dictating what’s cool.

And check out this photo. God was acting as Trump’s set designer.

All of these stories taken together paint a bigger picture of the implosion of the left’s long grip on the cultural zeitgeist. It started last week, when a huge Disney “Star Wars” movie was humiliated by two low-budge indie horror films made by YouTubers. Then came the Red State PR triumph during the World Cup games. And what did the leftist TDS crowd give us to compete with Trump’s White House UFC patriotic extravaganza?

An alleged “grassroots” protest concert “Rise Up, Sing Out” (funded by billionaires the left likes, such as George Sorors), featuring such hip-and-happening, cutting-edge newcomers as Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Julia Roberts, Robert DeNiro and Patti Smith. Midler sang an update of a Woody Guthie protest song against fascism that was timely in the 1930s.

Now, it’s mostly remembered by the audience for this show, who are largely unreconstructed Stalinists who are so old, they call Bernie Sanders “sonny.”

Another anti-Trump event was called “Rage Against The Cage” (the UFC Octogon), which perfectly described all they have to offer: Mindless rage against everything that’s fun, exciting and patriotic.

It’s painfully obvious that their days of pop culture dominance, or even relevance, are long past. Now, they’re just bitter old coots shaking their fists at the new cool kids who were jamming with Trump at the White House and screeching, “Get off our lawn!!”

Friday, SpaceX went public and its stock immediately rocketed upward by 19%, making Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire by modern US dollar standards.

The news caused leftists who hate Musk to experience an epidemic of exploding noggins. They took to social media to call the news “sickening” and to blast Musk as a “failure” who doesn’t deserve his money.

No, he only revolutionized the worlds of finance, medicine, electric vehicles, social media, Internet access and space exploration, and his companies have created millions of jobs and thousands of millionaires. It’s reported that as many as 4400 SpaceX employees, including blue collar workers, may have become millionaires thanks to this IPO alone. But if he were a true success, he’d be in his mom’s basement, spewing nasty things about his betters onto BlueSky.

Tim O’Brien at PJ Media has some great comments about Elon Musk and “the politics of envy” that look at what Elon’s enemies are saying about him and examine how their claims “sidestep all rational thought.”

We especially love his siting of Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs of California for her attack on Musk, as he notes that she’s one of the richest people in Congress and didn’t earn a penny of it. She’s the daughter of the billionaire founder of Qualcomm.

President Trump has reopened to US fishermen more than half a million square miles of prime Pacific fishing waters that were shut down to them by the Biden Administration. The Administration said the areas are subject to all federal regulations, and there’s no evidence that allowing fishing there would damage the environment. Trump’s David Manney at PJ Media has more details.

As Manney notes, the restrictions put huge, expensive burdens on the US fishing industry, and even though the US controls over 4 million square miles of prime fishing grounds, 90% of our seafood is imported.

One detail we’d point out: the story notes that a fisherman visited the Oval Office to thank Trump for this change. It was the same week when he welcomed the construction crew that cleaned up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to the Oval Office and autographed MAGA caps for them. We wonder if what truly rankles the Democrats about Trump is that he allows people into the White House who actually work for a living.

Some unknown leftists made it clear exactly what they are by etching “86 47” (a threat to President Trump’s life) in giant numbers in the grass at the National Mall. So not only are they in favor of political assassination, they’re also in favor of vandalizing beautiful public spaces in Washington just before America’s 250th birthday celebration. One more example of Republicans cleaning places up, and Democrats trashing them.

The clear message: When you vote in November, wear gloves to handle your ballot to keep the scum from these people off your hands.

Britain’s defense minister resigned Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of failing to adequately fund the military in a time of rising threats from Russia and demands from NATO. It was described as a major political blow to Starmer, Gee, and he was doing so well otherwise.

In a time when so many celebrities mindlessly repeat stupid leftist talking points, there are a rare few who still have both functioning brains and the guts to use them when speaking in public. One is comic Jerry Seinfeld, who has steadfastly refused to knuckle under to the anti-Semitism disguised as protests of Israel by the “Free Palestine” mob.

Latest example for the rest of Hollywood (not that they’ll take it): Outside a Knicks game, a streamer tried to get Seinfeld to say, “Free Palestine.” Instead, he gave a simple but devastatingly accurate three-word response:

“It doesn’t exist.”

That’s gold, Jerry, gold!

Redstate.com reports that New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed Democratic Socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier “even after a mountain of deleted social media posts resurfaced showing her calling the United States ‘a f***ing disgrace,’ accusing veterans of committing ‘war crimes,’ and demanding the abolition of borders, police, and prisons. Mamdani claims he never saw any of it before endorsing her.” We assume that if he had, he would have triple-dog endorsed her.

Chevalier claims she has “evolved.” From what, a sea slug?

We’ll put the caveat up front that this is an unconfirmed rumor. But stories are swirling that between 12,000 and 18,000 ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral race that were likely to benefit Spencer Pratt were rejected, allegedly for lacking signatures or other signature verification requirements. The type of thing that if it happened to a Democrat voter would be called “VOTER SUPPRESSION!!!”

L.A. election officials denied the story, saying that all voters whose ballots were questioned have been contacted, that there’s no way to tell who they were cast for, and that Pratt is behind by 30,000 votes so even if true, it wouldn’t have affected the outcome.

But what does it tell us that so many people found the rumor of ballot chicanery in L.A. so incredibly easy to believe?

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