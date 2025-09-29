Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.

Galatians 2:20 KJV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his test, his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together. Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

Please pray for Belinda in my bible study group. She has an aggressive cancer and needs to come up with $4000 per month for her cancer treatment. Please pray that God will open doors so she can get the treatment she needs. Thank you for prayers. We know God honors them.

HYMNAL: Brethren, We Have Met to Worship

Author: George Askins

Listen:

1 Brethren, we have met to worship

And adore the Lord our God;

Will you pray with all your power,

While we try to preach the Word?

All is vain unless the Spirit

Of the Holy One comes down;

Brethren, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

2 Brethren, see poor sinners round you

Slumb’ring on the brink of woe;

Death is coming, hell is moving,

Can you bear to let them go?

See our fathers and our mothers,

And our children sinking down;

Brethren, pray and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

3 Sisters, will you join and help us?

Moses’ sister aided him;

Will you help the trembling mourners

Who are struggling hard with sin?

Tell them all about the Savior,

Tell them that He will be found;

Sisters, pray, and holy manna

Will be showered all around.

---

4 Let us love our God supremely,

Let us love each other, too;

Let us love and pray for sinners,

Till our God makes all things new.

Then He’ll call us home to heaven,

At His table we’ll sit down;

Christ will gird Himself, and serve us

With sweet manna all around.

Thank you for reading and singing along.