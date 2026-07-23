by Laura Ainsworth

Our favorite judge (sarcasm alert), DC Chief Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg, is in the news again, for uttering what might have been a slip of the tongue that gave President Trump a new arrow in his deportation quiver.

First, to set the stage, it’s necessary to briefly explain something called the ATRC, or Alien Terrorist Removal Court, for which Boasberg himself served as chief judge from 2020 through 2025. In all that time, it never heard a single case. But it appears that’s about to change.

Help us stay up and running into 2027 as an independent news outlet. We need 1,000 new paid subscribers by the end of this year. Join our paid subscription readers today - $5 monthly or $36 annually.

Keep Us Independent

Part of the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, this court was created by Congress in April 1996 after the World Trade Center and Oklahoma City bombings to handle cases in which attorneys needed to present classified evidence that couldn’t be made public without endangering national security. As explained by political analyst and fellow at the John Milton Freedom Foundation Alexander Muse, “Exposing [such evidence] can mean a dead informant, a burned collection method, or a furious ally who stops sharing.” So it has to be presented secretly, at least at that first stage.

“This is not a star chamber,” Muse says, not an “authoritarian invention.” This is “due process engineered for intelligence cases rather than due process borrowed from traffic court.” In other words, it actually provides more due process rather than less. The U.S. Attorney General may bring an application when classified evidence shows that an alien is a terrorist and ordinary removal proceedings could endanger national security. This court is structured with guardrails, and from the beginning it has had bipartisan support. “Three administrations of both parties built this court,” says Muse.

We’re not attorneys, but the way he describes this court, it sounds like THE GREATEST COURT EVER, certainly if you want to get to the heart of a terrorist deportation case:

“The initial stage is sealed, so the professional resistance cannot mobilize a media campaign around evidence it has never seen. Classified material goes before the judge without passing through the respondent, the press, or foreign intelligence services. The Federal Rules of Evidence do not apply, so reliable intelligence cannot be excluded on technicalities. FISA-derived information is usable. Discovery of national security material is sharply restricted, which means the proceeding cannot be converted into a fishing expedition through the intelligence files. The Attorney General may take the respondent into custody upon filing. Deadlines are compressed, which matters because delay is usually the real prize in removal litigation. Appeals go to one court, the DC Circuit, not to whichever circuit a clever filing strategy can reach. And once the court finds the respondent is an alien terrorist, six familiar escape hatches slam shut: no asylum, no withholding, no cancellation, no adjustment, no registry, no voluntary departure. The fight does not disappear, but it becomes narrower, later, faster, and far less useful as political theater.”

Yet for over 30 years, this court has curiously sat empty. Twenty judges have been assigned to it during that time, but none of them ever heard even one case. During that time, officials rejected about 100 cases, typically because an ordinary visa violation was seen as easier to prove than a terrorism case, or perhaps because different agencies couldn’t agree on what information should be shared.

Currently, all five judges on this court also happen to be FISA Court judges; they deal with classified information all the time. “These are jurists already fluent in sealed applications and sensitive sources,” Muse notes, “not immigration bureaucrats improvising with classified paper for the first time.” Again, sounds great.

Judge Boasberg “presided” over that empty courtroom for five years. (In general, we do like the idea of him presiding over an empty courtroom.) But in March 2025, he suddenly invoked this forgotten court from the bench, and this is where we pick up the story.

While presiding in his regular DC courtroom last year over Trump’s Alien Enemies Act litigation (remember the flights to El Salvador he wanted turned around?), and feeling frustrated that THE PRESIDENT might be able to identify terrorist aliens and remove them on his own, he let slip that “You can always go to the ATRC, which would be a first, but that’s what it’s there for, right?”

As Muse speculates, “When he invoked it in March 2025, he was citing his own former command, a court he knew intimately and knew to be untested, apparently confident that no administration would ever absorb the start-up cost of a first case.”

Well, it took the DOJ’s National Security Division 16 months, but they’ve just filed the very first application in the history of the ATRC. It’s time for that court to start doing what it was designed to do.

It took Chief Judge Joan Ericksen just one day to hold a hearing, and as Muse puts it, “Critics who expected a kangaroo court got a chief judge demanding legal precision at the first opportunity.” That is just what we want.

“Every hard question Ericksen asks behind sealed doors is a question that cannot be later weaponized in public, and every ruling she eventually issues will carry the credibility of a court that visibly refused to be a formality.”

And this: “Consider what the administration gains from litigating here rather than in whatever district courtroom the activist bar prefers.” (Again, the biased Judge Boasberg did serve as presiding judge for five years, but at least he’s not there now that they actually have a case!)

The use of this court sounds like a fabulous development. And Boasberg himself was the unwitting catalyst for that. It’s the feel-good story of the day.

RELATED: But wait, there’s more. When it comes to amusingly ironic Judge Boasberg news, today we have an embarrassment of riches. If there were any doubt about his political biases --- as if there could be --- this story should put them to rest, so be sure to read Jonathan Turley’s column on it.

“For a second time,” Turley writes, “Boasberg has barred pro-life groups from access to a jury after members were arrested for writing in chalk ‘Black Pre-Born Lives Matter’ on a sidewalk while ‘Black Lives Matter’ writings were left untouched.” That’s right, he simply dismissed their claims without a trial. And now, the DC appellate court has ordered him to reconsider that case.

Turley writes, “While chastising President Donald Trump for exceeding his own authority, Boasberg has been reversed for exceeding his own.”

In a previous case in which Boasberg dismissed subpoenas against Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Turley said his opinion was “rife with open hostility for Trump, dubious sources and biased observations.” Sounds like par for the course.

Recall that in 2020, Black Lives Matter graffiti was everywhere in DC. The city itself had BLACK LIVES MATTER painted on a street near the White House, in letters large enough to be seen from space. (And thank you, President Trump, for cleaning up DC.) But when the Frederick Douglass Foundation and Students for Life of America tried to express themselves with a pro-life version of the message, they were immediately arrested and their chalk artwork (yes, it was only chalk) removed.

The DC Circuit Court reversed Boasberg because he had ruled that the group couldn’t challenge selective enforcement of the law. That standard doesn’t work for free speech rights, which everyone has. Here’s what they wrote, and you might find it refreshing in 2026:

“The First Amendment prohibits government discrimination on the basis of viewpoint. ‘To permit one side … to have a monopoly in expressing its views … is the antithesis of constitutional guarantees.’ The protection for freedom of speech applies not only to legislation, but also to enforcement of the laws.”

Again, Turley’s column is highly recommended reading, especially for his outline of Boasberg’s “baffling” (his word) factual findings in the case. Surely only someone thoroughly brainwashed could have such a distorted picture of what happened, one so at odds with the evidence.

Leave a comment