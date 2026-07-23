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Gretchen Grant's avatar
Gretchen Grant
2h

Hallelujah!!!! Seeing justice served and a rogue judge having to eat his own words is worth celebrating. Haven't we and the President waited long enough for this day? This "Fun Times" article made my day. Thank You, Laura

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Nora Sutherlin's avatar
Nora Sutherlin
2h

Thank you for this column today. An eye opener and, as stated, "a feel good story." The linked columns are now on my list of reading material for this afternoon.

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