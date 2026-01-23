First, in related news, a public service announcement: The Dan Bongino Show will be returning very shortly, with his first podcast to be shown on Monday, February 2, 10AM Eastern Time. No doubt he shook things up at the FBI during the short time he served as deputy director under Kash Patel.

But we want details. The hope now is that we’ll get much more of the inside story, not just about what they’re currently involved with but also how Bongino came to decide to leave. Marriage and family surely played a large part, but odds are there was more to his decision. Still, he reminds us that when he took the job, he “figured it would take about a year” to reorganize, begin the process of accountability, etc. That prediction worked out about right.

Bongino appeared on HANNITY Thursday night to talk about this, as well as some of the accomplishments of the Trump-era FBI. He noted that there really are “two FBI’s” --- the one that was weaponized for political purposes and also the “door-kickers,” working out in the field to track down terrorists and gang members.

“The thing was finding out who was part of what group.” Implication: they have done that.

It wasn’t easy, he said, because no one is going to come forward and admit, “Hey, I was part of the weaponized prior regime.” He offered reassurance, though, that they have got this into focus with President Trump’s directive “to just get these bad guys off the street” and also concentrate on the border. That’s why the violent crime rate has plummeted, he said.

Sean Hannity pointed out one of Bongino’s X posts that said he had “scores to settle” when he got back to doing his commentary. Highly recommended watching, especially for Bongino’s exasperated comments on the media’s coverage of the FBI. “Do you dipwads even read your own headlines?” he asks of the “morons” from the “full diaper media.”

Moving on...former “Special Counsel” (not really; never Senate-confirmed) Jack Smith appeared on Thursday for a second day of hearings to shed light on activities related to the FBI’s Arctic Frost investigation, and this installment is where the questioning got really interesting. President Trump wasted no time in offering his opinion.

“Based on his testimony today,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “there is no question that Deranged Jack Smith should be prosecuted for his actions. He destroyed the lives of many innocent people, which has been his history as a prosecutor. At a minimum, he committed large scale perjury!”

Trump surely was referring to the exchanges on Tuesday between House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas and the former “special counsel” in which Gill called Smith out for several lies. Gill successfully exposed Smith’s knowledge that he was illegally spying on members of the Senate and Congress during the Arctic Frost investigation.

As you likely know, Smith subpoenaed phone records for new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy under a nondisclosure order, claiming (without evidence) that such disclosure to McCarthy would “result in flight from prosecution, destruction or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation.”

Under Rep. Gill’s questioning, Smith also had to admit he knew his targeting of legislators violated the congressional Speech & Debate Clause, which provides immunity for them during official activities. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, “Smith attempted to claim there was no potential for a violation, but an email from the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section to Smith informed him that his secret collection of lawmakers’ phone information presented ‘litigation risk’ due to a violation of the law.”

Rep. Gill lambasted him for using such aggressive tactics even while admitting that the risk for litigation would be minimal: “...You’re using a novel legal theory, which you knew is novel, has never been tested by any court, you’re not charging any of these members, nobody is going to know about it because you issued NDOs [non-disclosure orders]. Nobody is going to sue you about it, so who cares? We’re going to do it anyway. You walked all over the Constitution throughout the entire process, spying on members of Congress, and you know it. It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

In the transcript provided by The Gateway Pundit, you’ll see that Gill masterfully cornered the “special counsel,” showing Smith had no business calling Speaker McCarthy a flight risk.

If you’d like a catch-up on where we are with the DOJ’s abuse of power, The Federalist legal analyst Margot Cleveland has a couple of columns on Jack Smith that will help.

In the latest one, Cleveland suggested a list of questions that she hoped he’d be asked this week.

In the earlier one, written after Smith’s first round of posturing and untenable denials, she offered a summary of all that.

As Kevin Corke reported on FOX News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, “the more Republicans questioned the guy today, the more he seemed to unravel.” He, too, noted the questioning about his treatment of Speaker McCarthy as a so-called flight risk. When asked directly if McCarthy was indeed a flight risk, Smith answered, “He was not.”

Another exchange noted by Corke dealt with the testimony of “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson before Nancy Pelosi’s J6 nationally televised kangaroo court. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio ripped Smith to shreds on this, and Smith had to admit her testimony was “secondhand.” As in, utter hearsay, the kind of thing that would normally not be allowed near a courtroom.

Corke told Watters, “I have five words for you: ‘The Great Unmasking Is Under Way.” Never mind that this is six words; it certainly seems to be where we are.

Nick Arama at RedState agrees, quoting Breitbart News in their post on X that said, “Brandon Gill reduces Jack Smith to a stammering mess by catching him in several lies.” Gill did show how Smith’s actions violated the Speech & Debate Clause of the Constitution, Arama said, telling Smith, “You were collecting months’ worth of phone data on the Republican Speaker of the House, leader of the opposition, right after he got sworn in as Speaker, all around the time of a major vote.”

As Arama concludes, “Gill left [Smith] in the dust.” It was glorious to see.

Legal Insurrection offers some highly recommended reading on Thursday’s hearing, saying that Gill’s questioning should be credited with “exposing many lies and leaving Smith speechless.”

RELATED FUN STORY: Another encouraging development at the FBI: Bob Hoge, also at RedState, reports that according to FBI Director Kash Patel, self-satisfied officials at the Biden FBI even awarded themselves a “trophy” for their work on Arctic Frost. We’re talking literally: a garish, “gold,” 3D-printed award to an internal group (now disbanded) called CR-15. Not kidding. Not only is it wildly inappropriate, but design-wise it’s butt-ugly. As ugly as the very worst manifestations of TDS, which come to think of it, it is.

Patel, in a post on X, said, ‘People ask me why I said the old FBI was a diseased temple. This is what corruption looks like when it thinks no one is watching.

“I disbanded CR-15 and removed the corrupt actors involved,” he wrote. “So when legacy media cries that President Trump’s FBI fired people and made sweeping changes, I have one response: You’re d**n right we did.”

Another highlight of Thursday’s hearing was the out-of-control ranting of former Capitol Hill Police Officer Michael Fanone. The man whom some Democrats call “the hero of J6” had a profane outburst that almost led to a physical altercation with activist Ivan Raikin during a break in the testimony.

What next? As the truth about government weaponization comes out, we’re going to see more of this hair-trigger behavior.