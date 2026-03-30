If you’d assumed any investigation of California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with an alleged Chinese spy had been put to bed, so to speak, you were, thankfully, wrong.

The FBI has officially announced their re-opening of the espionage case involving him and “Fang Fang.” Reportedly, investigators are revisiting Swalwell’s ties to foreign intelligence and possible security breaches that might have resulted from this.

It doesn’t stop there for Swalwell. Bill Pulte, who heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has sent a criminal referral on Swalwell to Attorney Genera Pam Bondi, alleging mortgage fraud. Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean he’s been formally charged yet, but it’s the precursor to charges that might be made by the DOJ. It’s the Justice Department that makes the determination on whether or not to prosecute, something then-FBI Director James Comey pretended not to understand when he let Hillary off the hook for her mishandling of classified documents and destruction of subpoenaed evidence. It was not up to him, as FBI director, to determine and announce to the world that “no reasonable prosecutor” would take that case.

As the New York Post reports, Swalwell was able to to secure millions of dollars in loans and refinancing based on a declaration of his DC home being a primary residence. And, by the way, as long as we suffer the misfortune of having him in Congress, his primary residence is supposed to be in his home state, not DC.

Anyway, Swalwell is accused of making false or misleading statements on a mortgage application. This is said to apply to documents relating to the purchase of a $1.2 million house in the Washington DC area.

Swalwell’s statement includes the following: “As the most vocal critic over the last decade, and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took this long to come after me…”

“...Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come, I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world.”

So, Eric Swalwell is choosing to lump himself in with the likes of Comey, Bolton, Schiff, Lisa Cook and Letitia James? That sounds quite appropriate, actually. In fact, it might be the most intelligent thing he’s ever said, which admittedly is not saying much.

Not surprisingly, the Washington Post spun this story as, “Kash Patel’s push against Democratic lawmaker raises concerns within FBI.” They don’t seem to accept the fact that Patel RUNS the FBI.

Twitchy has passed along some fun social media comments on this story. Swalwell deserves them all.

Our favorite is the one from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, which his attorneys might want to take note of as a possible defense:

“Okay, this is the one time I’m going to advocate for Rep. Swalwell: “He’s definitely not smart enough to have knowingly colluded with the CCP. Now, Eric, in the future, if she’s above a 6 and making passes at you, she’s definitely a spy. You’re welcome.”

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Related: In more fraud crackdown news, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is initiating a new program on Monday to reward tipsters with up to 30 percent of the fines that are imposed on criminals found guilty of trying to defraud Medicaid and Medicare. This is an advisory from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network --- Treasury’s top experts when it comes to following the money --- telling lenders “to be vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious transactions potentially related to healthcare fraud schemes.”

As we’ve seen and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley has made clear, whistleblowers are THE most important way to expose government corruption. THEN you go back and document what they’ve told you.

This crackdown follows an executive order by President Trump in March of last year that vowed a government-wide zero-tolerance policy for such fraud.

According to one document, “Individuals located in the United States or abroad who provide information may be eligible for awards if the information they provide leads to a successful enforcement action that results in monetary penalties exceeding $1,000,000.” The IRS has already implemented a similar program.

This is well worth it! It’s certainly better for the federal government’s bottom line than just to write off those massive losses to Medicaid and Medicare. Importantly, the payments to whistleblowers will come directly from those newly-paid fines, not from taxpayer funds.

As reported by the New York Post, “The move comes after Bessent visited Minnesota in January, which had become ground zero for a sprawling web of scams by Somali immigrants, who allegedly ripped off government welfare programs to the tune of at least $9 billion since 2018.”

(Side Note: During a “No Kings” protest on Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim “Fraud? What Fraud” Walz declared that his beloved Somali immigrants’ grandchildren would still be in Minnesota when Trump as a footnote in history. So there’s reminder #10,347 that Democrats care more about protecting “immigrants” than US citizens.)

The New York Post also reports that Bessent will put U.S. banks on “high alert,” warning them that more sophisticated fraudsters are recruiting foreign nationals to steal from these federal programs. (And who knows better how to do this than foreign nationals, ha.)

The Post story includes examples of scams --- particularly those run by Somalis in Minnesota --- that investigators are already looking into. Just one of these scams, involving a group called “Feeding Our Future,” resulted in $250 million robbed from funds intended for feeding hungry children. Seems as though they were just feeding their own bank accounts. Indeed, they reportedly spent the money on luxury cars, handbags (some of which cost as much as a luxury car), and overseas properties.

The Post does note that “except for the ringleader, nearly everyone involved is of Somali descent.” That’s not to comment on all Somalis, some of whom have come here legally and are living according to our laws, but it does certainly raise a red flag. As they report, “The confidential Treasury warning to banks raises as many as 24 ‘red flags’ [editorial aside: these have never attracted attention before??] for financial institutions to watch for, including claims logged by someone without permanent residence in the U.S., sudden spikes in billing from newly established medical companies, or making huge transfers to companies overseas just after a direct deposit from the government clears.”

These advisories to banks aren’t legally binding, but financial institutions ignore them at their peril, as doing so can still be highly dangerous to a bank’s regulatory standing. In fact, just a few weeks ago, New York investment bank Canaccord Genuity was smacked with an $80 million civil fine (a record) for failing for years to monitor suspicious trading. This case had nothing to do with healthcare fraud but is fascinating nonetheless, as it involved a Cyprus-based financial firm that spent the years 2019-2022 helping Russian oligarchs move money out of their home country. The bank failed to document at least 160 suspicious activity reports (SARs), covering thousands of transactions.

Under the Bank Secrecy Act, banks are supposed to file SARs whenever there are suspicions of fraud or money laundering. Doesn’t look as though that has been happening very consistently, but those days are over.

Vice President J.D. Vance does seem quite serious about cracking down on abuse of social programs. The first meeting of his anti-fraud task force was held on Friday.

According to a 2022 study from the Colorado State University White Collar Crime Task force, Medicare and Medicaid fraud costs at least $68.7 billion annually. You might want to keep that in mind as you’re finishing up your taxes for this year.

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