Photo credit: San Jose Mercury News

As you no doubt read here or heard over the weekend, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has died at the age of 81. He’d been in frail health for a number of years, quietly living in a memory care facility, and reportedly had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in the summer of 2021.

Mueller was best known as the former Department of Justice official who was tasked for 22 months to investigate Russia’s supposed involvement in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Donald Trump’s first term. Prior to that, Mueller had led the DOJ for 12 years, from 2001 to 2013, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Mueller’s team investigated for nearly two years and concluded without finding evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But lives were ruined, as we detail below.

“In particular,” the report read, “the Office did not find evidence likely to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Campaign officials such as Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, and Carter Page acted as agents of the Russian government --- or at its direction, control or request --- during the relevant time period.”

In August of last year, investigative reporter Paul Sperry posted this on X: “NEW: House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Robert Mueller to appear for a Sept. 2 deposition to provide details from an FBI investigation of Jeffrey Epstein from decades ago --- even though sources tell me Mueller has been living in a memory-care facility for the past few years.” The Oversight Committee did apparently verify this and let the subpoena drop, saying, “Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify.”

The last time the then-former Special Counsel was called to testify publicly, Mueller was clearly out of it, not knowing some of the most basic details of his committee’s investigation or its 448-page report. As one commenter posted: “I figured he was getting to that point after his testimony in front of Congress. I’ve seen many people with dementia/Alzheimer’s and knew he was in the stages of dementia during his testimony. It was hard and sad to watch.”

It seemed obvious to most of us at the time --- and even more so now in retrospect --- that Mueller had been brought in to be the respected “face” of that investigation. Clearly, the person who really headed it was Mueller’s right-hand man, partisan hack Andrew Weissmann. (Side note: we’ve had the same impression about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s office at the Biden DOJ likely being led by deputy AG and Obama holdover Lisa Monaco.)

In Mueller’s televised hearing, this became clear. Witnesses called before congressional committees quite often say “I don’t recall” -- Hillary Clinton might have been the grand champion of this -- but Mueller genuinely didn’t seem to be able to remember much at all. Either he had forgotten or he’d been left out of the loop in the first place.

As one post on X from August 2025 said, “Mueller’s televised summary of the investigation shows Mueller not looking too well back then. He didn’t remember who Fusion GPS was. He had to refer to his notes. Personally, I think he loaned his name to the investigation and wasn’t too involved. That’s the impression I got.”

And another, speculating at the time: “So either 1 of 2 things are true: (1) Bob Mueller had early onset dementia/mild cognitive impairment when he was appointed as special counsel by Obama hack Rod Rosenstein back in 2017, OR (2) it’s a sham and he’s been hiding out in a memory care facility so he can claim he’s not able to stand trial.”

If this Mueller scenario reminds you of President Autopen, you have a lot of company. Wouldn’t it be nice if the bar for leadership could be set just a teensy bit higher, at least just enough to help ensure that the people in important official positions could function cognitively? When figureheads seem lacking in the most basic abilities, it’s time to ask who’s really running the show.

Paul Sperry’s report on Mueller being in memory care came out just less than a month before Mueller was scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the FBI investigation into Jeffrey Epstein under President George W. Bush. In fact, the subpoena had been issued the same day.

When it was announced last Friday that Mueller had died, President Trump posted with characteristic bluntness on Truth Social, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

After what Trump and his associates were put through by Mueller’s team, it’s understandable that Trump would feel that way. At the same time, though, we stiII subscribe to the dictum that right after someone has died, it's time to think of his or her Ioved ones and refrain from comments Iike "I'm gIad he's dead," even when we know they're said out of deep frustration.

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