Photo credit: CBS News

James Comey’s arraignment is scheduled for this Thursday, October 9, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. As you know, he’s been criminally charged with making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. Comey has maintained that he is innocent --- in a video, no less, which one would imagine his attorney did not advise him to do --- and is expected to appear voluntarily and plead ‘not guilty’ to these charges.

There’s been a lot of speculation, of course, about whether Comey will be publicly arrested and perp-walked, the same as was done to Trump associates taken into custody under his watch. To cite the first example that comes to mind, maybe because there’s a Huckabee connection, Peter Narvarro, charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sham January 6 “Select” Committee, was arrested and handcuffed as he was preparing to board a commercial airliner headed for Nashville, where he was to be a guest on HUCKABEE. There was absolutely no reason for that other to publicly humiliate him. After serving four months in prison (!), Navarro came on the TV show for a “Take 2” and detailed his experience with the “justice” system.

Independent investigative journalist Catherine Herridge says that releasing a booking photo or mug shot isn’t standard practice and that perp walks are “rare,” but she says Comey could be an exception. Seems only fair, considering what his FBI did to certain targets. As Herridge says, “There is credible, independent evidence that Comey played an outsized role in undermining public confidence in the FBI and Justice Department, the same institutions that he was charged with protecting.”

Meanwhile, the non-journalists at MSNBC have been pushing a semi-fake narrative about the FBI’s handling of Comey’s indictment, saying that an agent in the DC field office who refused to perp-walk Comey was fired. According to Jeff Charles at Townhall, there is “no definitive proof” that this was why the agent was fired. It might take a little time to nail down the exact story on that.

But the clearly fake part of MSNBC’s story was that DOJ policy prohibits agents from subjecting their targets to perp walks, which will surely come as news to Navarro, Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort and others who were cuffed and paraded before cameras, some at locations conveniently staked out by apparently telepathic reporters from CNN.

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel noted that MSNBC is “still an a** clown factory of misinformation” and “has no facts and no audience.” Patel seemed to be referring to the firing of that field agent when he said, “In this FBI, follow the chain of command or get relieved.” Of course, that still doesn’t tell us exactly what he’d been told to do, but we’ll find out. This FBI actually is being transparent.

Charles observes that “folks on the left are quite fond of political theatrics involving the FBI when one of their own does it.” We can say without reservation that this is 100 percent correct.

Devin Nunes, former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and current head of Trump’s Intelligence Advisory Board, appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo to talk about Comey’s arraignment and the case in general. Nunes deserves the credit for digging deep and exposing the details of the Russia Hoax --- including Comey’s role --- while being politically attacked every step of the way. (One of our favorite and most highly-recommended books is Lee Smith’s “THE PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.” It’s especially timely right now.)

“Most importantly,” Nunes told Maria, “he’ll be lucky if there is not a grand conspiracy charge brought, which is REALLY what should be brought against probably about two dozen characters in the United States over the last seven-eight years.”

Right now, he expects “a full investigation,” he said, noting that we’re already seeing an “unprecedented level of transparency” from the intelligence agencies under Trump. “I think you’re beginning to see real clear clairvoyance on what happened between 2016 all the way to the Mar-a-Lago raid.”

He still has a lot of questions, though, from the “culmination” of the raid, he told her, concerning “documents that really need to get out there.” So the investigation needs to “kind of start there and go back, because we know for sure what happened in 2016, that Comey was well aware of, that...the Russia Hoax was all designed to get Trump, because they were worried about [Hillary’s] emails becoming public back in 2016 before the election.”

Nunes is still looking for answers to some important questions; for example, how exactly did Jack Smith come to be appointed Special Counsel to investigate President Trump in 2022? Who was it who made the decision to raid Mar-a-Lago (we do know of particular FBI officials who were pushing really hard for that raid)? What were they really looking for while they spent all that time in Trump’s home (while not allowing his attorneys to be present, we would add)?

As for additional charges of grand conspiracy, it has seemed for some time that this is the direction the DOJ is taking, putting puzzle pieces together that tell a story that goes back to 2015. Nunes certainly suggested that this weekend: “Clearly, unless you’ve been hiding under a rock somewhere, this has been a conspiracy to weaponize the U.S. intelligence agencies against THE most popular Republican since Ronald Reagan, and that is President Trump…”

“It was all designed to target and take down one of your political enemies, so much so that they actually raided his home --- a private home of a former President at that time.”

“A republic is not going to be able to withstand the long run,” he said, “if you have intelligence agencies that are effectively working with the fake news, working with nonprofits, all to benefit one political party.” And that’s what a conspiracy IS, it would seem by definition. Nunes (like us) is not an attorney, but he’s “done a lot of these investigations,” he said, “and what really matters is the court of public opinion” and “the statutes and law.” He believes there was a conspiracy “on a number of fronts.”

Nunes cites two “interesting dates”: First, in August 2016, there was the now-infamous Obama White House meeting in which Brennan introduced the “Russia” allegations against then-candidate Trump as an effort by Hillary and the DNC to distract from her own email scandal. This “cast of characters,” Nunes said, was later interviewed multiple times before different committees and investigators, and NONE of them ever mentioned that the Trump-Russia story had anything to do with Hillary’s campaign, even though they had known it good and well. That’s strange...did they ALL have dementia, or were they all just withholding the truth? Sounds like a conspiracy right there.

The second date: August 2022 (“almost six years to the day” after that White House meeting), when Mar-a-Lago was raided.

Nunes (like us) strongly suspects Attorney General Merrick Garland’s former deputy AG Lisa Monaco’s involvement in the conspiracy and raid of Trump’s home. “I find it hard to believe that she didn’t --- that she was not behind and had knowledge about what happened at the raid on Mar-a-Lago.”

One theory is that the Mar-a-Lago raid was really done to find a copy they assumed was being held by Trump of the original Intelligence Community Assessment --- the one that could NOT tie his campaign to Putin and so was replaced by Brennan’s revision --- but that their search didn’t turn it up. Nunes has more details on that in his interview.

(Stunning side note: As Maria noted, Lisa Monaco is now working as President of Global Affairs at Microsoft. Yikes. We have our own Lisa Monaco update coming soon.)