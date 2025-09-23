The Huckabee Post

leendert intveld
To me, thanks to my Faith, forgiving is liberating. It is not forgetting, it is not liking what has been done, it is a decision to accept that God will judge ultimately. It sets us free from hateful, depressing feelings. Hand your trouble to God, and have Faith that He will be there with you to guide your life.

Christine Franko
Some scars run very deep and forgiveness can be found only at the bottom of an abyss. Yet we pray for the grace to find that forgiveness in our hearts. RIP Charlie Kirk - you are still teaching us.

