Let’s talk about forgiveness, and whether a writer can be forgiven for posting a piece daring to admit she sometimes has trouble forgiving terrible, terrible things.

It was yours truly who wrote the piece in yesterday’s newsletter opening with Erika Kirk’s beautiful act of forgiveness at Sunday’s memorial service for her murdered husband, Charlie Kirk. In that piece, I admitted I would have trouble offering the same forgiveness to the killer. I went on to offer examples of other things I have a hard time forgiving, including the repeated lies about Charlie and also the pathological lying and double standards we’ve seen for years from the left, including perhaps the ultimate example of soullessness, Hillary Clinton. To borrow a line from Greg Gutfeld (used in an entirely different context), her soul appears to be “as empty as a dog park in North Korea.”

When I wrote that piece, I knew it would spark some responses about how Jesus tells us to forgive, as He forgave from the cross. I wrote it anyway, because I DO understand that but wanted to state this honestly: I am not Jesus and am doing the best I can. I immerse myself in horrible news every day and have a hard time watching people gaming the system to hurt others. Right now, I tend to agree with journalist Mike Benz when he says Charlie’s assassin should be “reincarnated as a beagle puppy in a Tony Fauci science experiment.”

Come to think of it, though, I have to back off that wish, but not because I forgive the assassin. It’s because I have too much sympathy for the actual beagle puppies being experimented on.

Anyway, in the hours after I wrote yesterday’s piece, the remarkable story of Erika’s forgiveness became the biggest take-away of all from Charlie’s memorial. That’s easy to understand because it’s hard to imagine anything more powerful than what she did. Still, I would have to say that the reason it became such a huge news story is that such a step is so very hard to take. In a way, that proves my original point.

It is said that forgiveness is something we do more for ourselves than for the object of our forgiveness, as, without it, we would be overcome with hatred and bitterness. For Erika, I can certainly see how that would be the case. No one has ever done anything to me and/or a loved one of mine that approaches the devastation wreaked upon Charlie and Erika and their family, so it’s hard even to contemplate the level of potential bitterness and emotional upheaval that might come after something like that. I would think that one might be compelled to forgive, just to keep from going crazy. Through the grace of God, it seems this is what happened for Erika.

I hope that if the world ever falls in for me the way it did for her, God will give me one-tenth the strength she has.

Erika said she knew Charlie would have forgiven “this young man,” so that assurance would likely have made it easier for her to do the same. My situation is somewhat different, though: I have assurance that if someone killed me, my own husband would never rest until achieving complete revenge, which almost certainly would involve a lot of bloodletting. May God forgive him, let’s just say that his favorite Clint Eastwood movie is UNFORGIVEN.

There was much discussion in the media on Monday about Erika’s act of forgiveness, with journalist and Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec, who had spoken at the memorial, saying this to FOX News’ Trace Gallagher: “When I first heard it in the arena, I said, ‘That is a Christian woman. This is a public display of Christianity directly taken from the Gospel. And I knew there would be so many people out there that would be confused by Erika Kirk’s display of the full values of Christ Jesus before the entire world. This is what Jesus called to forgive, on a personal level.’”

Posobiec went on to clarify: “This doesn’t change the public punishment and the process, the trial; that’ll all come. But personal forgiveness --- we’re called to do this in the Lord’s Prayer itself: ‘Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.’ So it just shows the purity, the clarity and the devotion that Erika had, and I believe that Charlie knew when he met Erika and it deepened their relationship with Christ. And when you look at what Charlie has done, and how Erika has responded to, again, this unspeakable evil, of what the left has done here, it shows that Christ is at the center of everything for them.”

Gutfeld had another quotable line on Monday, this one very much in context: “Why is it Erika Kirk can forgive the guy who killed, but the left can’t forgive Charlie for having lived?”

(Brief pause to consider this.)

Ooh, and Gutfeld also had THIS: “When you look at 100,000 people together, peaceful, forgiving and calm, you realize that’s why the left needs to lie about us. The truth about us is so powerful. And without the distortion filter of the media, this is what people will see. And what they see is what people want to have: peace, love, understanding? Imagine turning on the TV and seeing that for the first time. You might realize what a lie you’ve been sold for so long...”

Just from these words, I’m beginning to get a better picture of the power of forgiveness. That might not make it easier for me personally to forgive, but at least I’m growing in understanding about WHY.

Kat Timpf, speaking on the show with Gutfeld, sounded very much like me, saying she thought the vast majority of people --- including herself --- couldn’t imagine “so readily forgiving somebody who shot and killed her husband.” She said she was sobbing when Erika did that. (I was, too.) In fact, she was so overwhelmed, she had to turn the TV off.

As Tyrus said on the same show, “if his wife is willing to forgive the person who murdered her husband in cold blood, that’s the bar that she’s setting. And I think that message is going out, and hopefully it won’t just be on someone who votes ‘right.’ I hope that people get it, and start to think like, ‘You know, I need to rethink my grudges, and life is too short to be mad at somebody...but at the same time, you have to deal with the fact, and come to terms, that there are some groups, and some people that, no matter what you do, they’re never gonna change.”

He went on to cite CNN as one outlet that chose as their response to bring in guests who had nothing but terrible things to say about Charlie Kirk. “You can’t help them,” he said, “because this is who they are.”

That’s not “a left thing,” Tyrus said. It’s people who are trying to manipulate the left. When we find out who those people are, he said, we need to point them out. (That certainly has been our goal here.)

I was glad to see that even with the profound statements he made on his show about the power of forgiveness, Gutfeld included President Trump’s candid statement about hating his opponents and not wanting the best for them. “That’s my President,” he said with a laugh. “And you’d think someone had tried to shoot him or something!”

Trump did have more to say at the memorial, and this wasn’t included in my piece yesterday: “I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me, and maybe they can convince me that’s not right, but I can’t stand my opponents.” [Pause for laughter; YES, LAUGHTER in the stadium] Charlie’s angry; look at that, he’s angry at me.”

This was GREAT. So honest, and even, for Trump, a little nuanced. Forgiveness for daring speech is something we all need. Including me.

