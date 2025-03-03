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Jennifer Herald Smith Stanton's avatar
Jennifer Herald Smith Stanton
Mar 3, 2025Edited

Love ya Mike, but you are mistaken. Michelle is not a woman and didn't want to be exposed. He/she would have had to undergo physicals yearly as Prez. That could never happen as it would have exposed everything the Obamas ever did. My opinion only.

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Dean Phillips's avatar
Dean Phillips
Mar 5, 2025

Excellent article, Joe messed up the entire plan.

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