ECONOMY

Weekend Reading: Could the “portable mortgage” be the solution for freeing up more houses to sell and helping young people buy their first home and older people downsize without losing their low interest rates? It’s an intriguing idea, but there are big problems to overcome -- chief among them that it would need hefty taxpayer subsidies. And would the effects on the economy be positive enough to balance out the costs? If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, or just interested in the subject, this is a thought-provoking analysis.

EDUCATION

Today’s Must-Read: Blogger Robert Zimmerman exposes the difference between schools in 1909 and schools today in just two stunning photos. If you can’t understand why so many young people today hate America and embrace socialism and Third World cultures that are anti-Semitic, homophobic and brutally misogynistic, here’s your answer. It’s also one of the best arguments for homeschooling you’ll ever see.

Thanks to Sara Hoyt at Instapundit for pointing us to this article and for her warning worth quoting: “The left reproduces by stealing the children of the productive.”

FAKE NEWS

Fighting Back Against Fake News: President Trump threatened a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC for their news show “Panorama” deceptively editing his January 6th speech to make it appear that he was inciting a violent riot. The exposure of the propaganda (it could hardly be dismissed as a simple editing decision since it required stitching together clips that were nearly an hour apart to create a false impression) resulted in the resignations of two top BBC executives and the British Broadcasting Corporation issuing an apology.

However, to try to stave off Trump’s lawsuit, they added, “We strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.” This is based on their claim that the edit was a one-time mistake and did not prove that the BBC has an institutional bias against Trump or conservatives (we’ll pause here to let you finish laughing.)

Unfortunately for the Beeb, they underestimated the industriousness of their in-house propagandists. The London Telegraph reported that another BBC show, “Newsnight,” made a similar misleading edit of Trump’s speech in 2022. Two attempts to object, by a former White House chief of staff and an in-house whistleblower, were ignored. And as Nick Arama at Redstate.com notes, even today, the BBC was distributing more fake news about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. They must REALLY want to talk to Trump’s lawyers.

Trump’s willingness to sue media outlets that defame him is a major sea change from the days when Republicans meekly turned the other cheek when leftist news organizers pushed scurrilous stories about them. It used to be said that it was almost impossible for public figures to sue for defamation, but the media made it easier by being so blatant, assuming they would never face any pushback. Those days are deader than vaudeville.

Trump’s lawsuits are also inspiring other conservatives to fight back against defamation. Recently, several leftist social media figures ran baseless accusations that Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer and TPUSA supporter Alexis Wilkins, was secretly a Mossad agent paid by Israel as a honeypot to compromise Patel. She strongly denied that claim, which is so transparently absurd that Candace Owens called for Kash Patel to resign over it. Here’s a list of the people Wilkins is suing for defamation for spreading it --- so far.

By the way, if the name Alexis Wilkins sounds familiar, you might have seen her on “Huckabee” on TBN. Here’s that segment, and no, we weren’t tricked by the Mossad into booking her. We liked her music, her patriotism, and that fact that she’s from (drum roll)…Arkansas!

These days, Democrats and their media Renfields are constantly crying that Trump’s defamation lawsuits are an attack on free speech and have a chilling effect on the media. But shouldn’t viewers WANT media outlets to chill for a minute and think it over before airing unsubstantiated and defamatory stories? That’s Journalism 101, or it used to be, before Journalism was turned into Activism.

We have to sort through the news every day, trying to separate fact from propaganda and carefully choosing our words to ensure that we don’t say things that are damaging to potentially innocent people or legally actionable for us. We’ve managed to do it for a number of years. It’s really not that hard if you just apply basic rules of journalism and a little common sense, which has become frighteningly uncommon lately.

To put it simply, if you don’t want to be sued for spreading malicious lies, then stop spreading malicious lies.

U.S. NEWS

Over four years after the COVD pandemic ended, staffers at the Democratic National Committee expressed shock and outrage upon being told that they’d have to stop working at home and actually come back into the office…starting in February.

Their hilariously out-of-touch cluelessness sparked a tsunami of mockery online, with many merry jests about how these self-proclaimed champions of the working class are melting down over having to get out of bed in three months, put on something besides pajamas, and actually show up to work. And they didn’t even get promoted from their pajamas to mayor of New York City, like Mamdani did. GOP national press secretary Kiersten Pels asked, “Is this a political committee or a daycare?” If it is, then it would be a taxpayer-subsidized free daycare.

The Internet is forever, as this 2013 article reminds us, and apparently, so is the Obama-era “Pajama Boy,” only now, they all work for the DNC. Remember, this is how they see us all…

U.S. POLITICS

With Democrats huffing hopium that voters will only remember the pain of the shutdown and not who actually caused it, they’re already counting on taking over the House next November, and possibly the Senate. They would use that slim majority to kill the Senate filibuster, expand and stack the Supreme Court and take other extreme measures to cement themselves into one party rule for eternity. Normally, we’d never say such a thing because it sounds like moonbat conspiracy theory talk, but in this case, it’s what they’re openly promising to do, so we’re just passing it along as a warning.

Many of the House seats are in safe districts for one party or another, but here’s an accounting of 47 members of Congress who aren’t seeking reelection, so there won’t be an incumbent in these races.

And this is just a rumor, but Chuck Schumer is reportedly planning to retire in 2028.

Democrats who hope to seize five more seats in California due to Gov. Newsom’s gerrymandering bill might not want to count their chickens just yet (we wouldn’t be surprised if chickens were registered to vote Democrat in California.) The DOJ on Thursday joined a lawsuit filed by the California Republican Party to block the new districts. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, “California’s redistricting scheme is a brazen power grab that tramples on civil rights and mocks the democratic process. Governor Newsom’s attempt to entrench one-party rule and silence millions of Californians will not stand.”

The lawsuit argues that the California bill’s authors specifically cited favoring Hispanic voters as a factor in drawing the new districts, when it’s unconstitutional to draw Congressional maps based on race.

New York City isn’t the only major American city that will have a totally inexperienced socialist nepo baby as its next mayor. As expected, in Seattle, enough mail-in ballots trickled in after Election Day to put Katie Wilson narrowly ahead of the current incompetent leftist-but-not-quite-socialist mayor. Here’s a preview of what’s coming for Seattle, and before she’s finished raising taxes and defunding the police, any remaining residents will be lining up to impale themselves on the Space Needle.

And proving that if you scratch a socialist you reveal a dictator, resurfaced video from September shows Wilson declaring that private grocery chains should not be allowed to only sell food to those who can afford it, and as mayor, she won’t allow them to close stores and leave. She seems to have a basic misunderstanding of free markets and the powers of a mayor. As long as the entire country isn’t yet run by socialists, grocers whose stores are losing money because of all the theft (and more is likely coming) can join the crowd and leave Seattle anytime they want, and Wilson can survive by eating her words.

Lines of the Day! We don’t often feature two hilarious lines of the day, but when we do, they’re usually from Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy. During an appearance on Will Cain’s Fox News show...

1. Kennedy said Chuck Schumer shut down the government because he’s scared of the “loon wing” of his party, and “I think his testicles are on backorder from China.”

2. Responding to all the media fawning over socialist Rep. AOC, Kennedy said, “They love her like the devil loves sin, man. I mean, they just uh—and I get why. She’s attractive. She’s pretty articulate on television. She’s bold in her statements. But I’ve never heard anybody describe her as a policy maven. My experience with her is if you scratch the surface, you just get more surface.”

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.