The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
4hEdited

The British Bull Crap (BBC) needs a good butt-whipping and Billion dollar lawsuit. They're nothing more than another LSM outlet spewing LibTard lies. AOC's NY district is a cesspool of filth, scum, skid row and criminals. Sadly, she can't see it. Public schools, in Blue States, are ruining the minds of America youth. MAGA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
3h

Regarding today's Edition and the "portable mortgage", I don't agree that this is an intriguing idea at all. 1) The very fact it could apply only to new mortgages for reasons already given. 2) New portable mortgages could no longer be packaged and sold (as is done currently freeing bank resources to make new loans. 3) Loans are not "just tied to properties" they are "tied to the financial health" (prevailing interest rate) at the time they are made. 4) While the "intriguing idea" acknowledges that, it immediately introduces a socialistic solution (taxpayer subsidy), when the actual solution would be to make the portable mortgages "variable interest rate" (with every move the rate would readjust to the prevailing market rate). We keep looking for a solution to "bale out" the first time home buyer when "a big part" of the problem is the first time home buyer and there lack of financial knowledge or discipline. Regarding the "Education" item I can't agree more but the "now" picture would have been more telling if it included a classroom occupied but everyone with there attention directed to their phone, including the teacher. Regarding Trump's suit of the BBC, I hope he proceeds with it, the tactic of liberals covering outrageous claims with disingenuous apologies that no one believes needs to be addressed. Regarding "COVID remote work", 1) this never should have been, 2) should have been cancelled years ago, and 3) is a killer of productivity or accountability. Work from home is only suitable for the self employed if that is an option.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture