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PassingThru's avatar
PassingThru
7h

Continue to weed out the Benjamin Ellisten's throughout DC and government.

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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
8h

DimRATS are simply outworked by POTUST. He owns them. They have zero game.

MAGA

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