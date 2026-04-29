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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
6hEdited

Everyone involved in Russiagate needs to be indicted, arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated to the fullest extent of the law. Clearly, an attempt to overthrow the US government and steal an election at every level. WH, DOJ, CIA, FBI, Congress, to name a few. Massive obstruction of justice -- the DimRATS were caught red-handed. Take this to maximum punishment.

MAGA

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
6h

RE: " Louisiana v. Callais,".

Did the democrats ever study or read Lincoln's " Gettysburg Address "? or the outcome of " The American Civil War "?? or any of " Martin Luther King's speeches "??

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