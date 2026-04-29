Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 9 minutes.

Breaking News: In a 6-3 decision in Louisiana v. Callais, the Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana’s creation of a second black majority voting district was unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. While the SCOTUS majority ruled that “properly construed,” Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act doesn’t violate the Constitution and may provide a reason for drawing such districts, Justice Alito wrote that it “could not justify the State’s use of race-based redistricting here.” So while the Court didn’t strike down the VRA or Section 2, it narrowed the use of Section 2 to justify racial gerrymandering.

Here is more from Matt Margolis at PJ Media…

And from Fox News. There will be a lot more legal analysis and temper tantrums coming soon.

This has been a hotly-awaited ruling, with a number of Southern states arguing that such districts may have been necessary 60 years ago, but they’re now an outdated relic of the Civil Rights era. They are expected to start redrawing maps and challenging current racially-drawn districts. This gives Democrats a new issue to be hysterical over because it’s estimated that without districts based on skin color alone, the Dems could lose up to 19 seats in the House.

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Sen. Joni Ernst, who chairs the committee overseeing the Small Business Administration, accused the Biden White House of giving $90 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to Planned Parenthood, then forgiving the “loans.” She alleges that not only was Planned Parenthood ruled ineligible for the loans because it’s a big business (the giant of abortion providers), but Biden’s SBA head covered up the illegal loans by referring to Planned Parenthood in emails by the code word “Benghazi,” which was also a place where lives were snuffed out.

Ernst has asked the DOJ to investigate under a statute that carries up to three years in prison for trying to conceal a federal record.Stay tuned for more to come...

Photo credit: Fox News

FBI news: Hannity interviews Bongino; Comey is criminally indicted, again

Dan Bongino, now back to podcasting after a year of serving as deputy FBI Director, has just done a revealing podcast --- about 2-1/2 hours long --- with FOX News’ Sean Hannity. We recommend it highly, as Bongino has always been a source of great information, but if you don’t have that much time to devote, here are the highlights…

First, let’s get it out of the way that Bongino says he encountered a “sh*t-show” when he came to the FBI last year.

“Snakes’ is being nice,” he said of some of the people he encountered there. There were two FBI’s, he said, and he couldn’t always tell which one he was in.

He and Hannity began their talk with a discussion of Bongino’s goal in taking the FBI job. Bongino had said when he took it that it was “probably one year out [of my private-sector work],” and that’s just about what it turned out to be. “I’ll flip the calendar for ya,” he had said to Director Kash Patel. He had his own notebook full of “things we had to do to fix it.”

Media reports that there had been some sort of falling out are not true, he said, as his commitment had always been to stay a year. And now that he’s returned to media, he says there are lot of people who don’t want him back on the air. That’s true, and good for him.

“I went in and saw things I had not seen before,” he said of his first days at the FBI. When you go in at that high a level, “you’re read into everything, and you see things,” he explained. For example, with Russiagate, he had thought he knew everything, but it turned out to be “10x worse.”

On the other hand, there were other issues that he’d made assumptions about but that turned out not to be what he thought they were. BUT…

“We walked into a mess,” he said. There were what he called “Level A” problems, things that REALLY needed an immediate fix, and then Levels B and C. “D, E and F got handled by someone else…people out in the field [etc.]” But if you’re trying to handle these problems, “there are two FBI’s trying to help you, [and those are] FBI1 and FBI 2.” FBI 1 refers to the “bust-your *ss” agents, dealing with crimes against children, white-collar crimes, and violent crimes, serious stuff. “I was just honored to be in the room [with them],” Bongino said.

“But then you have this other FBI,” he said, “which was populated with…snakes…” And you couldn’t always tell who the snakes were. “So you’re trying to solve a Level A problem…and it’s almost like a coin toss, because either way, someone’s gonna get hurt.” When you’ve been there only a couple of weeks and are seeking advice, he said, you don’t know if the adviser is from “the good FBI or the bad FBI.” Sometimes people outside the FBI that he and Director Patel would rely on about this would get it wrong. Someone they said it was okay to trust might end up leaking to the media.

Bongino started testing FBI officials on this, giving a selected one some innocuous information, even just his schedule, and seeing if references to that showed up in the media. Sure enough, they did. Matt Margolis at PJ Media was so impressed with his “trap,” he wrote about it.

Bongino told a story we haven’t heard --- and are not likely to hear --- in the media, about Donald Trump, being the “fixer” that he is, coming to DC and really wanting to remedy the problems that he saw there. For example, when he was being driven around the city, he hated seeing the homeless people and crime on the streets. Bongino, as the deputy, was handling the day-to-day problems, so he would be the one to hear about these. Director Patel, he said, was “hands-off,” a big-picture guy, so the solution would fall to Dan, who (wisely) recommended Giuliani-style “broken windows” policing.

They touched on other issues as well, such as alien spacecraft (not much to hear there and little time spent on it) and the JFK assassination. Bongino noted that he’d been at his job “three days, or four days or so” when the JFK files were released. Regarding that, he recalled that when undergoing training years ago at the Secret Service Academy, he was shown the Zapruder film and other evidence as examples of what happens when things go horribly wrong. And, “if there was more to the story,” he said, “they should have told us.”

He wasn’t saying there isn’t more, necessarily, only that it was never shown to them as part of the curriculum.

At the end of the interview, Hannity asked Bongino to rate former FBI Director James Comey for evilness on a 1-10 scale. “Easy,” Bongino said, “10. Easy.”

“Jury’s still out” on Chris Wray, but he’s in the upper range; Bongino’s still not sure how much of Wray’s ignorance might have been deliberate. As for Brennan and Clapper, he said, “Only because 10 has to mean something, I’ll give Brennan a 10 and Clapper a 9. Clapper’s probably a 10, too…”

“They’re all in that 8-to-10 range,” he said, noting that another one who rates a 10 is Peter Strzok. Bill Priestap and Andy McCabe as well. “McCabe would be almost, like, a 10.5.” This assessment comes after seeing him repeatedly lie on-air as a CNN contributor.

The White House cocaine case, he said, “turned out to be the biggest sticky wicket of all, I think.” But he said, “Trust me, folks, this was definitely not due to a lack of effort at all.” As for the J5 pipe bomber case, he thinks “we have a really strong suspect there.”

Money quote from Bongino: “Under prior leadership, Wray and Comey from what we saw, and especially under Biden and Obama, there is zero doubt in my mind --- and I believe Kash would tell you the same --- that the…the 7th floor, the directors’ floor in the Hoover building… unfortunately was occupied by people who, I just felt, could not put their politics aside. You could just tell, right away.”

In fact, there was quite an exodus from the 7th floor after Patel and Bongino came in. Officials hadn’t covered their tracks very well, to say the least, and they knew they’d better get out of there.

There’s much more in the interview if you have the time to devote to it. Bongino ended with a warning about the “mind-blowing” capacity for surveillance that we have today. “Whatever you think we can do, we can probably do more,” he said. His concern is that “another Barack Obama” gets into office, someone who cares nothing for the Constitution.” He said he could make the case that if “Barack Obama, the Sequel” got power, someone with a similar collectivist, “weaponize-the-government” mindset, “the surveillance tools are so powerful…they may not even need FISA.” There’s something called “no-touch malware” that requires nothing but the target’s cellphone.

He said that “if you don’t have someone like President Trump in charge,” this is going to be abused. “He’s EXTREMELY concerned about civil liberties,” Bongino said, “because his were violated. He will not tolerate any of this stuff.”

“Vote like your life depends on it,” he said, “because it will…They’ll be able to crack your life open in minutes…It will be so easy to manufacture a crime if we don’t get strict civil libertarians, people who respect the Constitution…” It’ll make Crossfire Hurricane “look like an episode of ‘Family Ties.’”

He also noted that working for President Trump is quite an experience. Even if you were friendly before, once you’re hired, “you’d better get some freaking results!”

In related FBI news, former FBI Director James Comey has been criminally indicted a second time. If your first thought was, “Which criminal act was it for?” you are not alone. In fact, we were surprised to learn that it was for posting that “86 47” seashell message on social media in May of last year. That seems like a tough case to make, given that Comey says he’ll fight it on First Amendment grounds, but maybe the DOJ knows something we don’t. After all, there must be good reason Dan Bongino gave Comey a 10-out-of-10 on his “evil” scale.

Comey is charged with making a threat against the President and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. These charges can bring up to 20 years in prison, in theory. As FOX News reports, details about the scope of indictment “remain limited as the case develops.”

Law professor and legal analyst Jonathan Turley believes the indictment “raises troublesome free speech issues.” Again, we don’t know what the DOJ has that caused the grand jury to indict him. But we do love the idea of leftists nationwide panicking and shouting, “You mean it’s illegal to threaten to kill the President on the Internet?!! Oh, BLEEP!”

Actually, what we’d like to see is a re-indictment of Comey on his original criminal charge of making false statements, which was dismissed last November on a technicality, that the acting U.S. attorney making the case was “unlawfully appointed.” Get Comey on THAT charge.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.